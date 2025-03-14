ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Arthur takes something we see all over the internet—memes—and turns them into real, traditional paintings. He picks up popular images and moments from internet culture, things that might have once made us laugh or think for a second, and gives them a new life on canvas. It’s like taking a snapshot of the digital world and making it something you can hang on your wall.

His work is an interesting mix of humor and art. By turning these fleeting, viral moments into paintings, Arthur shows how internet culture can be more than just passing trends. It’s a fun yet thoughtful way of capturing the stuff we see every day online and making us think about it in a different way.

