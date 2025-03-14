ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Arthur takes something we see all over the internet—memes—and turns them into real, traditional paintings. He picks up popular images and moments from internet culture, things that might have once made us laugh or think for a second, and gives them a new life on canvas. It’s like taking a snapshot of the digital world and making it something you can hang on your wall.

His work is an interesting mix of humor and art. By turning these fleeting, viral moments into paintings, Arthur shows how internet culture can be more than just passing trends. It’s a fun yet thoughtful way of capturing the stuff we see every day online and making us think about it in a different way.

#1

Internet Painter

danielarthury Report

We reached out to Daniel to learn more about his creative process and what drives his work. His paintings are so captivating, blending humor and internet culture with traditional art. Naturally, we were curious about what first inspired him to turn memes and digital trends into timeless paintings.

He says, "In 2019, an artist collective called Cane Yo was founded by Milo Hartnoll alongside the members of 404 Taken. At that time, I was searching for an aesthetic that truly resonated with me, even though I wasn’t sure exactly what it was," Daniel shared." It was through Cane Yo, which deeply explored internet culture, that I solidified my desire to immerse myself in this imaginative realm."
    #2

    Painting by Daniel Arthur featuring a person dramatically reacting to a floating pizza slice, inspired by popular memes.

    danielarthury Report

    #3

    Painting of a cat with a humorous expression, inspired by memes and popular culture.

    danielarthury Report

    When asked how he selects the memes or internet moments to feature in his paintings, Daniel shared that he’s active in several meme groups on Reddit, follows numerous pages, and his Pinterest is filled to the brim with cat memes, cursed images, and other similar content. "When selecting an image, I consider multiple factors: storytelling, graphic quality, lighting, colors, and whether it makes me laugh or feel cringe. I usually take all these aspects into account when making a choice."

    #4

    Cat surrounded by toilet paper rolls in a painting inspired by memes and popular culture.

    danielarthury Report

    #5

    Painting of a cat at a dinner table, inspired by popular culture and memes, by Daniel Arthur.

    danielarthury Report

    We were curious to hear Daniel’s thoughts on the reception of his unique blend of internet culture and traditional art. How does he feel about the way his work has been embraced by both the online community and the traditional art world?

    "I feel incredibly grateful for the way I’ve been welcomed, both by the online community and the artistic world. I’m in touch with several artists who inspire me, and I can only express my gratitude for these connections and the support I’ve received along the way."
    #6

    A cat stands upright in snow, painted by Daniel Arthur, inspired by memes and popular culture.

    danielarthury Report

    #7

    Cat face between bread slices painting, inspired by memes and popular culture.

    danielarthury Report

    "My ultimate goal has already been achieved: to make a living from my art and reach people, bringing them joy, laughter, amazement, cringe, and a range of other emotions. The other day, I received a video of a child unboxing one of my prints—their reaction was absolutely priceless. Moments like these make all my work truly worthwhile."
    #8

    Cat painting by Daniel Arthur, inspired by meme culture, showing a fluffy black and white cat in a box labeled "Liquid Cat".

    danielarthury Report

    #9

    Black kitten looking curiously at a finger with a red dot, in a painting inspired by popular culture and memes.

    danielarthury Report

    #10

    Painting of a cat in a wizard hat and robe, inspired by popular culture memes.

    danielarthury Report

    #11

    A painting by Daniel Arthur of a cat wearing a paper bag, inspired by memes and popular culture.

    danielarthury Report

    #12

    Cat lounging with a remote and beer, a painting inspired by memes and popular culture by Daniel Arthur.

    danielarthury Report

    #13

    Cat painting inspired by memes, with mirrored reflections creating a kaleidoscope effect on canvas.

    danielarthury Report

    #14

    A painting of a cat staring at a pizza in an oven, inspired by digital memes and popular culture.

    danielarthury Report

    #15

    Painting by Daniel Arthur of a black cat with a rubber duck on its head, inspired by memes and popular culture.

    danielarthury Report

    #16

    Painting of a cat resting on a dog's head, inspired by memes and popular culture.

    danielarthury Report

    #17

    Painting of a black and white cat under a chair, inspired by memes and popular culture.

    danielarthury Report

    #18

    Colorful painting of cartoon characters and a person in a room, inspired by memes and popular culture.

    danielarthury Report

    #19

    Deer painting inspired by memes, featuring a microphone in a snowy landscape.

    danielarthury Report

    #20

    Painting by Daniel Arthur depicting a man in formal wear, with a humorous twist reflecting popular culture themes.

    danielarthury Report

    #21

    Painting by Daniel Arthur of a man holding an expressive cat, inspired by memes and popular culture.

    danielarthury Report

    #22

    Painting of a cat in a glass box, inspired by memes and popular culture.

    danielarthury Report

    #23

    Black cat with large eyes sits near a red retro TV. A painting inspired by memes and popular culture.

    danielarthury Report

    #24

    Painting by Daniel Arthur depicting a humorous scene inspired by memes and popular culture, with toothbrushes and a jersey.

    danielarthury Report

    #25

    White cat reflected in mirrors, inspired by memes, in a painting by Daniel Arthur.

    danielarthury Report

    #26

    Painting of a cat being photographed with phones, inspired by memes and popular culture.

    danielarthury Report

    #27

    Painting of a white cat and human inspired by memes, capturing a humorous interaction in a digital art style.

    danielarthury Report

    #28

    Forest scene with old televisions scattered on the ground, inspired by popular culture themes.

    danielarthury Report

    #29

    Painting by Daniel Arthur depicting a serious man in a suit, inspired by memes and popular culture.

    danielarthury Report

    #30

    Archway made of vintage computer monitors, inspired by memes and popular culture. Digital art by Daniel Arthur.

    danielarthury Report

