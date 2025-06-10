ADVERTISEMENT

Zoobreak Cartoons is a whimsical comic series by Hope Stumpf that brings animals to life in human and often hilariously relatable situations. From a penguin dreaming of becoming a pilot to a walrus awaiting a visit from the tooth fairy, each cartoon blends humor with heart.

More than just laughs, Zoobreak Cartoons carries a deeper purpose: raising awareness for animal welfare and conservation. Through her charming comics and adorable merch, Stumpf sparks empathy and action, donating a portion of every purchase to wildlife nonprofits. "Because the critters of our Planet are the heart and soul of Zoobreak Cartoons."

More info: Instagram | zoobreakcartoons.com