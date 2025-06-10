ADVERTISEMENT

Zoobreak Cartoons is a whimsical comic series by Hope Stumpf that brings animals to life in human and often hilariously relatable situations. From a penguin dreaming of becoming a pilot to a walrus awaiting a visit from the tooth fairy, each cartoon blends humor with heart.

More than just laughs, Zoobreak Cartoons carries a deeper purpose: raising awareness for animal welfare and conservation. Through her charming comics and adorable merch, Stumpf sparks empathy and action, donating a portion of every purchase to wildlife nonprofits. "Because the critters of our Planet are the heart and soul of Zoobreak Cartoons."

More info: Instagram | zoobreakcartoons.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny animal comics showing two penguins in space suits inside a spaceship, one sitting and one standing near a door.

zoobreakcartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a WUAP (winged unidentified aerial phenomenon).

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Two ducks looking at a bulletin board filled with missing animal posters in an adorably funny animal comics style.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Adorably funny animal comics showing birds in a pilot interview with a peacock as the interviewer.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Funny animal comics showing a walrus and seal on ice, with a humorous tooth fairy joke in a cute comic style.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Cartoon of funny animal comics showing penguins with toilet paper as sleeping aids for train noise.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Funny animal comics featuring raccoons near trash in a humorous real estate-themed cartoon scene.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Two cute cacti with faces in pots in a funny animal comics style about not using a razor after being laid off.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Funny animal comics showing a sheep surrounded by playful black dogs in a green field with hills and a brick wall nearby.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Adorably funny animal comics showing a group of cartoon penguins with one holding a paintbrush and can.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Cartoon of funny animal comics showing bees protesting with signs and a penguin facing them indoors.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Adorably funny animal comics feature two penguins, one wearing glasses and holding a briefcase, humorously discussing humidity.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Funny animal comics showing balloon dogs playing soccer near a bench with a helium tank in a green field.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Funny animal comics showing two ladybugs sleeping underground near a tree with a humorous caption about being beat to work.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Funny animal comic showing two dinosaurs watching a giraffe with a caption about measles in a savanna scene.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Funny animal comics showing a goldfish using a megaphone underwater, addressing a clownfish with a humorous quote.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Cartoon of adorably funny animal comics featuring cotton candy hippos in a colorful candyland setting with giant lollipops.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Cute funny animal comics showing penguins drinking at a bar with humorous dialogue about Old Bay seasoning.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Cute animal comics showing turtles giving a funny presentation about mobile homes to an animal audience.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Funny animal comic showing a distressed baseball and a basketball with legs and shoes talking about physique.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cartoon of a mouse in a kitchen enjoying a large piece of cheese in a funny animal comic style.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Cartoon animal in a hot air balloon holding a fire extinguisher in a funny animal comic style illustration.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Funny animal comics showing two dinosaurs watching another dinosaur sunbathing on a rock at sunset.

    zoobreakcartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!