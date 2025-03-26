Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“70s Pawn Star”: Hugh Jackman Stuns With Drastic Facial Makeover, Gets Flirty Comment From Star
Celebrities, News

“70s Pawn Star”: Hugh Jackman Stuns With Drastic Facial Makeover, Gets Flirty Comment From Star

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Jackman stunned fans with a dramatic new facial hairstyle and caught the eye of a certain Hollywood A-lister

The actor, renowned for his Wolverine portrayal, appeared unrecognizable in a sneak peek from the set of his new movie, where he will be portraying the folk hero Robin Hood.

RELATED:

    Hugh Jackman shared a sneak peek of his new facial hairstyle for his upcoming role as Robin Hood

    Person in a beige suit and blue tie at a sports stadium, showcasing a new facial look, aligning with the 70s Pawn Star style.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    The Hollywood star broke the internet on March 25, debuting a jaw-dropping transformation that saw him ditch his iconic Wolverine-esque rugged look for a brand new style: a handlebar mustache that he will sport while portraying the iconic outlaw. 

    Highlights
    • Hugh Jackman stunned fans by debuting a bold handlebar mustache transformation for his upcoming Robin Hood movie.
    • A Hollywood star caught attention by complimenting Jackman’s dramatic new look on Instagram, calling it “beautiful.”
    • Amid his career transformation, Hugh Jackman reportedly plans to marry his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster following his recent split.
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The footage from his Instagram post shows the beloved Australian actor appearing unrecognizable as he sat in a makeup chair, with a bold handlebar mustache and his hair slicked back.

    The clip starts with the actor showing off his bold mustache and ends with him clean-shaven

    Man smiling in a pool with a rugged beard, capturing a laid-back vibe from the 70s Pawn Star era.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    Individuals posing with retro mustaches, reminiscent of '70s Pawn Star' style.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The clip captures the striking moment with Jackman appearing in a handlebar mustache, and as it progresses, the elaborate facial hair is swiftly shorn away by makeup artists, leaving the actor entirely clean-shaven, signaling the end of filming for the movie. 

    Fans and followers quickly speculated whether Jackman would portray the legendary Robin Hood with both facial hairstyles or if only one would grace the silver screen. 

    Fans and fellow stars commented on Jackman’s post, with Kate Hudson calling it “beautiful”

    Man receives a 70s-inspired facial makeover while sitting in chair, woman adjusts mustache in well-lit room.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in a barber chair with a cape, getting a haircut beside a window at dusk, embodying a '70s Pawn Star' style transformation.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Among the enthusiastic responses was an unexpected and notably flirtatious comment from actress Kate Hudson. The 45-year-old How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star, currently engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa, wasted no time in expressing her admiration for Jackman’s new look, simply commenting, “Beautiful,” a remark that quickly garnered likes and attention from the followers of both actors.

    One fan jokingly commented on Jackman’s handlebar mustache, saying, “OMG 70’s pawn star look.” 

    Another sarcastically added that the actor’s new look kind of resembles him, saying, “Looks like him.”

    A third fan gushed, “No matter what, you are always hot.” 

    Jackman passionately captioned the post, saying that there is a “camaraderie” to the cast and crew of his new movie

    Text comment by Jacqueline Jones: "OMG 70's p**n star look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jackman, 56, debuted the surprising makeover for his upcoming film The Death of Robin Hood, a dark, introspective twist on the classic Robin Hood story.  

    “There is a depth, a camaraderie and a spirit to the entire cast and crew of The Death of Robin Hood,” Jackman passionately captioned his Instagram post that also features the picturesque filming locations of the movie in Ireland. “Thank you for this wonderful experience. It is an honor and a privilege. Thank you, Ireland!!! Your beauty knows no bounds,” he added.

    Jackman’s Robin Hood will be a darker portrayal of the iconic folk hero

    Man in a bathroom mirror selfie showcasing a fit physique, connected to a "70s Pawn Star" transformation.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    70s Pawn Star style, bearded man in an outdoor rustic setting, wearing a suit with rugged appearance.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    Directed by rising filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, the movie promises audiences a compelling, darker portrayal of the legendary folk hero.

    According to Sarnoski, the film presents both epic spectacle and a deeply personal narrative, providing “a sort of different version of the epic Robin that we’re used to, while also a very intimate story that’s going throughout, as well.”

    Jackman will be joined by a star-studded ensemble, including Jodie Comer and Bill Skarsgård

    Actor in dramatic scene, sporting a rugged appearance with a beard, channeling 70s style in cinematic setting.

    Image credits: Screen Bites

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hugh Jackman with dramatic facial makeover, wearing a leather jacket, captures a '70s vibe.

    Image credits: TrailerTim

    Joining Jackman in this anticipated project is an ensemble cast of celebrated actors, including Emmy-winning The Last Duel star Jodie Comer, IT actor Bill Skarsgård, and acclaimed The White Lotus actor Murray Bartlett.

    Set against a backdrop that blends brutal medieval imagery with introspective storytelling, the upcoming movie will reportedly follow Jackman’s title character as he lies mortally wounded under the care of a mysterious woman, recounting and reflecting upon his violent past.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Wolverine star is reportedly planning to marry his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster

    Man in a tuxedo, styled hair, posing confidently in a well-lit room, fitting the '70s Pawn Star' vibe.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Yet Jackman’s public transformation is only part of what’s keeping him in the public eye these days. Recent reports indicate a significant development in his personal life, fueling magazine interest. 

    Jackman reportedly plans to marry his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster, 50, following his much-publicized separation from longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023.

    The actor starred opposite Foster in the Broadway revival of The Music Man throughout 2022. Rumors swirled of a possible extramarital relationship, allegedly contributing to Jackman’s eventual split from Furness. Foster herself recently filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ocean’s Eleven screenwriter Ted Griffin, in October 2024.

    Jackman and Foster confirmed their romantic relationship earlier this year. Jackman had previously been married to Furness, whom he met in 1995 on the Australian television series Corelli

    Fans commented on Hugh Jackman’s facial hair transformation, with one lovingly calling him “handsome Hugh”

    Comment from Alecia Ellis praising patience and showing excitement for a movie, related to 70s Pawn Star.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment praising a man's makeover, calling him handsome with smiley emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Hugh Jackman's makeover, mentioning hair donation and transformation with smiling emoji.

    Facebook comment on Hugh Jackman's 70s style makeover, highlighting the acting prep time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment praising an A-list star's appreciation for cast and crew, reacting to "70s Pawn Star.

    Fan leaves a flirty comment about Hugh Jackman's 70s look on social media.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising a star's transformation from Wolverine to Robin Hood, highlighting acting skills and fun transformations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment congratulating movie cast with emojis, referencing Ireland's beauty and looking forward to watching it.

    Fan comment praising Hugh Jackman's new look and sharing excitement to visit Ireland.

    Comment praising a "70s Pawn Star" with hearts and likes for Hugh Jackman.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kim Beyer comments on a drastic facial makeover, expressing excitement with emojis.

    A Facebook comment by Abbey Bilton saying "Glad to know you had fun," with reactions, related to 70s Pawn Star.

    People Also Ask

    • How did Hugh Jackman launch his acting career? Hugh Jackman started his acting journey in Australian musical theater. His breakout role was as Curly in the 1998 London revival of 'Oklahoma!', where his performance was widely praised and served as a crucial turning point in his international career.

    • What was the role that brought Hugh Jackman widespread recognition? Hugh Jackman's career-defining breakthrough was his role as Wolverine in the original "X-Men" film released in 2000, where he played the mutant hero with signature adamantium claws, cementing his status as a major Hollywood actor.

    • Where is “The De*th of Robin Hood” being shot? The upcoming movie “The De*th of Robin Hood” is being filmed in Belfast, Northern Ireland. This location choice recently brought Northern Ireland's First and deputy First Ministers to visit the film set.
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    1

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously, the older and more facial hair the more I like his looks...in Kate and Leopold he was too clean cut for me

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously, the older and more facial hair the more I like his looks...in Kate and Leopold he was too clean cut for me

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda