“70s Pawn Star”: Hugh Jackman Stuns With Drastic Facial Makeover, Gets Flirty Comment From Star

Hugh Jackman stunned fans with a dramatic new facial hairstyle and caught the eye of a certain Hollywood A-lister.

The actor, renowned for his Wolverine portrayal, appeared unrecognizable in a sneak peek from the set of his new movie, where he will be portraying the folk hero Robin Hood.

Hugh Jackman shared a sneak peek of his new facial hairstyle for his upcoming role as Robin Hood

Image credits: thehughjackman

The Hollywood star broke the internet on March 25, debuting a jaw-dropping transformation that saw him ditch his iconic Wolverine-esque rugged look for a brand new style: a handlebar mustache that he will sport while portraying the iconic outlaw.

A Hollywood star caught attention by complimenting Jackman’s dramatic new look on Instagram, calling it “beautiful.”

Amid his career transformation, Hugh Jackman reportedly plans to marry his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster following his recent split.

The footage from his Instagram post shows the beloved Australian actor appearing unrecognizable as he sat in a makeup chair, with a bold handlebar mustache and his hair slicked back.

The clip starts with the actor showing off his bold mustache and ends with him clean-shaven

Image credits: thehughjackman

Image credits: thehughjackman

The clip captures the striking moment with Jackman appearing in a handlebar mustache, and as it progresses, the elaborate facial hair is swiftly shorn away by makeup artists, leaving the actor entirely clean-shaven, signaling the end of filming for the movie.

Fans and followers quickly speculated whether Jackman would portray the legendary Robin Hood with both facial hairstyles or if only one would grace the silver screen.

Fans and fellow stars commented on Jackman’s post, with Kate Hudson calling it “beautiful”

Image credits: thehughjackman

Image credits: thehughjackman

Among the enthusiastic responses was an unexpected and notably flirtatious comment from actress Kate Hudson. The 45-year-old How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star, currently engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa, wasted no time in expressing her admiration for Jackman’s new look, simply commenting, “Beautiful,” a remark that quickly garnered likes and attention from the followers of both actors.

One fan jokingly commented on Jackman’s handlebar mustache, saying, “OMG 70’s pawn star look.”

Another sarcastically added that the actor’s new look kind of resembles him, saying, “Looks like him.”

A third fan gushed, “No matter what, you are always hot.”

Jackman passionately captioned the post, saying that there is a “camaraderie” to the cast and crew of his new movie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Jackman, 56, debuted the surprising makeover for his upcoming film The Death of Robin Hood, a dark, introspective twist on the classic Robin Hood story.

“There is a depth, a camaraderie and a spirit to the entire cast and crew of The Death of Robin Hood,” Jackman passionately captioned his Instagram post that also features the picturesque filming locations of the movie in Ireland. “Thank you for this wonderful experience. It is an honor and a privilege. Thank you, Ireland!!! Your beauty knows no bounds,” he added.

Jackman’s Robin Hood will be a darker portrayal of the iconic folk hero

Image credits: thehughjackman

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

Directed by rising filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, the movie promises audiences a compelling, darker portrayal of the legendary folk hero.

According to Sarnoski, the film presents both epic spectacle and a deeply personal narrative, providing “a sort of different version of the epic Robin that we’re used to, while also a very intimate story that’s going throughout, as well.”

Jackman will be joined by a star-studded ensemble, including Jodie Comer and Bill Skarsgård

Image credits: Screen Bites

Image credits: TrailerTim

Joining Jackman in this anticipated project is an ensemble cast of celebrated actors, including Emmy-winning The Last Duel star Jodie Comer, IT actor Bill Skarsgård, and acclaimed The White Lotus actor Murray Bartlett.

Set against a backdrop that blends brutal medieval imagery with introspective storytelling, the upcoming movie will reportedly follow Jackman’s title character as he lies mortally wounded under the care of a mysterious woman, recounting and reflecting upon his violent past.

The Wolverine star is reportedly planning to marry his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster

Image credits: thehughjackman

Yet Jackman’s public transformation is only part of what’s keeping him in the public eye these days. Recent reports indicate a significant development in his personal life, fueling magazine interest.

Jackman reportedly plans to marry his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster, 50, following his much-publicized separation from longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023.

The actor starred opposite Foster in the Broadway revival of The Music Man throughout 2022. Rumors swirled of a possible extramarital relationship, allegedly contributing to Jackman’s eventual split from Furness. Foster herself recently filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ocean’s Eleven screenwriter Ted Griffin, in October 2024.

Jackman and Foster confirmed their romantic relationship earlier this year. Jackman had previously been married to Furness, whom he met in 1995 on the Australian television series Corelli.

Fans commented on Hugh Jackman’s facial hair transformation, with one lovingly calling him “handsome Hugh”

