Michael Jackson’s transformation remains one of the most widely discussed cases of plastic surgery in celebrity history.



While he publicly admitted to only a few procedures, medical experts and close sources have suggested a far more extensive list of cosmetic changes over the years.



His first confirmed procedure was a rhinoplasty in 1979 after he broke his nose during a dance rehearsal. Jackson maintained that the surgery was medically necessary and improved his breathing.



In a 2003 documentary with Martin Bashir, he said, “I’ve had no plastic surgery on my face, just my nose… It helped me breathe better so I can hit higher notes. I am telling you the honest truth, I didn’t do anything to my face.”



However, he later underwent multiple additional rhinoplasties after being dissatisfied with the initial results.



Surgeons and insiders reported that his nose became progressively smaller due to repeated operations.



Dr. Wallace Goodstein, who worked alongside one of Jackson’s surgeons, told People, “He had multiple nose jobs, cheek implants, and he had a cleft put in his chin. He had eyelid surgery… You name it, he had it.”



Beyond rhinoplasty, the King of Pop was widely reported to have had cheekbone augmentation, a cleft chin implant, eyelid surgery, eyebrow tattooing, and lip reshaping.



Despite these reports, he continued to downplay the extent of his procedures.



In his 1988 autobiography Moonwalk, he insisted he had only undergone two nose surgeries.



His skin transformation became another major point of public scrutiny. Jackson consistently denied intentional skin bleaching and attributed the change to vitiligo, a medical condition that causes loss of pigmentation.



In his 1993 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he said, “I have a skin disorder that destroys the pigmentation of the skin… It’s something that I cannot help.”



Dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein later confirmed that Jackson’s vitiligo was severe and required treatment to even out his skin tone, often using lightening creams and makeup.



In addition to cosmetic procedures, Jackson underwent reconstructive surgeries after suffering second and third-degree burns to his scalp during a 1984 Pepsi commercial accident. These procedures included attempts to restore damaged tissue and hair.



Over time, repeated surgeries led to complications. Klein revealed in a 2009 interview with Larry King that Jackson’s nasal cartilage had collapsed and required rebuilding with fillers to restore both structure and breathing function.



“I used hyaluronic acids, and they worked very well. It’s an arduous procedure because you don’t want to put too much in. And you have to do it exactly, so you can flow the material so it’s perfectly smooth.”

