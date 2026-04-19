How The Jackson Family Transformed Through The Years Because Of Plastic Surgery
The Jackson family has been getting a lot of attention again after several of them were seen at the premiere of the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.
Their appearance made people notice how different some of them look compared to before.
Over the years, their changing looks have often been talked about online, with many discussions around plastic surgery.
While a few have spoken about it, others haven’t confirmed anything.
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La Toya Jackson
La Toya Jackson’s transformation has been marked by multiple cosmetic procedures over the years, with the most noticeable change centered around her nose.
Early photos from the late 1970s and early 1980s showed her with a wider nasal bridge, softer cheeks, and a naturally rounded jawline, which later changed significantly, per International Plus.
Her most evident procedure has been repeated rhinoplasty. Over time, her nose appeared progressively narrower with a sharper, more pointed tip.
The final result, including a pinched bridge and refined tip, has often been cited as an example of aggressive nasal reshaping.
In addition to rhinoplasty, she has been linked to facial implants. Observations of her later appearance point to cheek augmentation, which created higher and more prominent cheekbones, along with a chin implant that contributed to a more pointed, V-shaped lower face.
She has also likely undergone procedures aimed at maintaining a youthful appearance, including facelifts and possible eyelid surgery.
Her recent Instagram posts have also sparked speculation over weight loss medication, given her thinner frame.
La Toya has not publicly confirmed any procedures.
Jermaine Jackson
Jermaine Jackson’s changing appearance has been discussed based on speculation rather than confirmed medical details.
Unlike some members of the Jackson family, he has rarely spoken publicly about specific procedures.
Over time, viewers have pointed out noticeable changes in his facial structure, particularly his nose, skin, texture, and overall tightness of the face.
He has been linked to possible procedures such as facelifts, nose refinements, cheek alterations, and even brow lifts, though none of these have been officially confirmed.
Recent appearance during Michael biopic premiere in April 2026 resurfaced the topic again, with social media users noting what appeared to be a more “tightened” and youthful look.
Alongside facial changes, one of the most talked-about aspects of his appearance has been his hair.
For years, online users have questioned the unusual texture and finish of his hairstyle, often describing it as unnatural or heavily styled, though no clear explanation has ever been given.
As these discussions resurfaced, online reactions were blunt.
“Looks like he got his facelift done at a funeral home,” one user wrote, while another added, “You can only tighten your face so many times.”
A third wrote, “Just age gracefully, damn,” and one more said, “He got one of them 80s facelifts.”
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson’s transformation remains one of the most widely discussed cases of plastic surgery in celebrity history.
While he publicly admitted to only a few procedures, medical experts and close sources have suggested a far more extensive list of cosmetic changes over the years.
His first confirmed procedure was a rhinoplasty in 1979 after he broke his nose during a dance rehearsal. Jackson maintained that the surgery was medically necessary and improved his breathing.
In a 2003 documentary with Martin Bashir, he said, “I’ve had no plastic surgery on my face, just my nose… It helped me breathe better so I can hit higher notes. I am telling you the honest truth, I didn’t do anything to my face.”
However, he later underwent multiple additional rhinoplasties after being dissatisfied with the initial results.
Surgeons and insiders reported that his nose became progressively smaller due to repeated operations.
Dr. Wallace Goodstein, who worked alongside one of Jackson’s surgeons, told People, “He had multiple nose jobs, cheek implants, and he had a cleft put in his chin. He had eyelid surgery… You name it, he had it.”
Beyond rhinoplasty, the King of Pop was widely reported to have had cheekbone augmentation, a cleft chin implant, eyelid surgery, eyebrow tattooing, and lip reshaping.
Despite these reports, he continued to downplay the extent of his procedures.
In his 1988 autobiography Moonwalk, he insisted he had only undergone two nose surgeries.
His skin transformation became another major point of public scrutiny. Jackson consistently denied intentional skin bleaching and attributed the change to vitiligo, a medical condition that causes loss of pigmentation.
In his 1993 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he said, “I have a skin disorder that destroys the pigmentation of the skin… It’s something that I cannot help.”
Dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein later confirmed that Jackson’s vitiligo was severe and required treatment to even out his skin tone, often using lightening creams and makeup.
In addition to cosmetic procedures, Jackson underwent reconstructive surgeries after suffering second and third-degree burns to his scalp during a 1984 Pepsi commercial accident. These procedures included attempts to restore damaged tissue and hair.
Over time, repeated surgeries led to complications. Klein revealed in a 2009 interview with Larry King that Jackson’s nasal cartilage had collapsed and required rebuilding with fillers to restore both structure and breathing function.
“I used hyaluronic acids, and they worked very well. It’s an arduous procedure because you don’t want to put too much in. And you have to do it exactly, so you can flow the material so it’s perfectly smooth.”
Janet Jackson
In a 2006 interview with Extra, Janet publicly confirmed one cosmetic procedure, stating, “It’s no secret that when I was 16, I changed my nose… Would I do it again? I don’t know.”
Beyond that, Janet has consistently denied undergoing extensive plastic surgery, even as speculation continued.
In interviews, she emphasized a more balanced approach, telling Allure, “I do hope I age gracefully,” while also acknowledging she isn’t against “a little bit of zhuzh.”
Despite her statements, several plastic surgeons who have not treated her have speculated about additional procedures based on her changing appearance over time.
These have included possible rhinoplasty revisions, facial fillers, eyelid surgery, brow lifts, and even facelifts.
Dr. Semira Bayati of Newport Beach noted, “Janet Jackson has definitely had some recent work done on her face.”
Another plastic surgeon, Dr. Matthew Schulman, suggested her nose had been reshaped to appear thinner.
“It appears that there is some nasal collapse and some retraction of the nostrils. This may be the result of multiple previous surgical procedures that have caused injury to the underlying cartilage support of the nose,” via Page Six.
Still, none of these claims has been confirmed by Jackson herself.
She has maintained that her appearance is largely natural or minimally enhanced, focusing instead on self-acceptance.
As she explained, “It took a lot of work. It was something very tough, very difficult. But I’m glad I walked through it. I’m really glad I got in. It was a way of accepting and loving, accepting yourself and your body.”
Joe Jackson
There is no reliable evidence suggesting that Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family, underwent plastic surgery.
Unlike several of his children, his appearance was not widely associated with cosmetic procedures.
Most discussions around Joe and physical appearance have instead focused on his role within the family, particularly how he spoke about his children’s looks.
According to biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli, Joe was known to criticize features such as nose shape during their childhood, which reportedly had a lasting impact.
This has often been linked to later decisions made by some of his children, especially Michael Jackson.
Rather than being part of the transformation narrative himself, Joe has been frequently referenced in the context of influence. Reports and biographies have suggested that Michael’s changing appearance was, in part, shaped by early criticism from his father.
His older self looks like Dr Facilier (The Princess & The Frog).
However, they all seem to see the same plastic surgeon, as their later selves look very much alike.
If euthanising a patient is m****r, then giving these kinds of excessive cosmetic surgeries is a*****t or GBH
However, they all seem to see the same plastic surgeon, as their later selves look very much alike.
If euthanising a patient is m****r, then giving these kinds of excessive cosmetic surgeries is a*****t or GBH