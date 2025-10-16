ADVERTISEMENT

There are certain moments in life that hit you with the undeniable truth: you’re getting older. Maybe it’s stiff knees, forgetting things you used to know by heart, or realizing you can’t pull an all-nighter like you once did.

Another sign? Catching sight of an old-school Game Boy tucked on a shelf or stumbling upon a vintage ’80s lunchbox at a flea market. People in this community have shared such experiences that made them mutter, “Okay, I’m officially old now.” Today, we’ve compiled the most relatable, cringe-and-laugh-worthy entries into a list below. Each one is a gentle reminder of how quickly time flies. Scroll down and get ready to laugh, reminisce, and maybe whisper, “Wow… I really am getting old.”

#1

Too Often A Sight When We Were Kids

Vintage black and white photo of a boy with leg braces and crutches, a nostalgic image that makes people feel very old.

DickSleeve53 Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every single time I hear someone say they are not going to get vaccinated, I just shake my head. I have an appointment in 5 1/2 hours to get my annual flu and covid vaccinations.

    #2

    Mel Brooks Turns 99 Today, Happy Birthday!

    Elderly man smiling warmly in a suit and tie, representing things that make people who recognize them feel very old.

    Rick--Diculous Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An national treasure. Sometimes I think we should have living treasures like the Japanese.

    #3

    If You Know Then You Can Appreciate This Pic

    Sand sculpture on a beach showing a detailed tree design under bright sunlight, evoking feelings of nostalgia and age.

    Devi8tor Report

    These posts give a nostalgic glimpse into items that were common just a few years or even a decade ago. From household items to gadgets that once seemed revolutionary, these objects evoke a sense of bittersweet nostalgia.

    You might still spot them tucked away in thrift stores, hidden in attics, or proudly displayed by collectors who refuse to let go of the past.

    #4

    I’ll Just Put This Here

    Two men in suits sitting at a retro office desk under vintage plastic dome lights, nostalgic scene making people feel very old.

    SquirrelnMerlin Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get Smart! And I had no idea Mel Brooks was involved until Blazing Saddles.

    #5

    Used This Today For Maybe The Second Time In 40+ Years

    Folded vintage wooden ruler and classic mercury thermometer on a wooden surface, evoking nostalgia and feeling old.

    ramshag Report

    #6

    If You Thought This Guy Was Old Af When You Were A Kid, You're Older Now Than He Was Then

    Man holding a coffee mug beside a typewriter, representing things that make people who recognize them feel very old.

    AldruhnHobo Report

    It’s not just objects that disappear over time, animals vanish too. In recent decades, several species have gone extinct, some forever lost due to human activity. Climate change, habitat destruction, pollution, and invasive species have all played roles in these tragic losses. While we can still admire photographs or museum specimens, these creatures are gone from the wild, leaving gaps in ecosystems and in our connection to nature.

    #7

    If You’ve Used One Of These, You’re Probably Retired

    Clear blue Magic Cube pencil sharpener, a nostalgic item that makes people who recognize it feel very old.

    barkingrat56 Report

    #8

    Kid Had No Knowledge Of Why I Was So Essatic When I Found This

    Yellow 45 RPM vinyl record adapter on textured black surface, a nostalgic item that makes people who recognize it feel very old.

    One_Sun_6258 Report

    #9

    Correct

    Vintage washing machine with physical knobs and buttons, reflecting things that make people feel very old.

    Make_the_music_stop Report

    Take the golden toad as an example. Native to Costa Rica, this small amphibian was famous for its bright, metallic-orange color. Its life cycle depended entirely on seasonal rainfall, with eggs laid underground in moist forest floors. As climate patterns shifted due to global warming, its delicate reproductive cycle was disrupted, and the species disappeared entirely by the late 20th century—a stark reminder of how environmental changes can wipe out even the most seemingly resilient creatures.

    #10

    Before Card Keys

    Vintage red motel key tag from Imperial Inn with room number 105, a nostalgic item that makes people who recognize it feel very old.

    [deleted] Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just reread Alex Hailey's _Hotel_ and danm what a great book.

    #11

    This Is How We Had Fun

    Red clapper tape rolls and a collection of various colorful rocks, classic items that make people feel very old.

    DamonRG Report

    #12

    Who Got A Coke From One Of These?

    Vintage Coca-Cola cooler in a rustic store setting, one of 120 things that make people who recognize it feel very old.

    KomplicatedKay Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Inside, they had these little bars that the bottles were held between. If you wanted a specific pop, you had to play 1950s Jenga to get it out.

    In Australia, the mountain mist frog once thrived in high-elevation forests and wetlands. By 2021, the species was declared extinct, largely due to the chytrid fungus. This deadly pathogen, spread through human activity, infects amphibian skin and has caused the decline of over 500 species worldwide. The mountain mist frog’s extinction highlights how interconnected humans are with wildlife and how quickly ecosystems can unravel when pathogens spread unchecked.

    #13

    My Introduction To Air Conditioning

    Close-up of a vintage car window and chrome trim, one of the things that make people who recognize it feel very old.

    SquirrelnMerlin Report

    #14

    Windows 98 Se Was The Best Operating System Ever And I Will Go Doom Guy On A Hill In Hell About It

    Old desktop computer with Windows 98 on screen, highlighting things that make people who recognize them feel very old.

    AwareWolf82 Report

    algehbruh avatar
    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have two of the original Apple Macintosh computers from 1984.

    #15

    Happy 69th Birthday To Tom Hanks!

    Two men dressed in vintage floral dresses and wigs standing indoors, a nostalgic image that makes people feel very old.

    Tracybytheseaside Report

    The Yangtze River in China was once home to the massive Chinese paddlefish, one of the largest freshwater fish on Earth. Overfishing, coupled with dam construction, disrupted their natural habitat and decimated their population. By 2019, the species was officially declared extinct. The paddlefish’s loss is a sobering example of how economic development and environmental mismanagement can have irreversible consequences for biodiversity.

    #16

    How About A Nice Hawaiian Punch?

    Vintage Hawaiian Punch can with animated characters from classic advertising, evoking nostalgia for those who recognize it.

    CadabraMist Report

    #17

    A Wrinkle In Time

    A classic "A Wrinkle in Time" book cover with a winged centaur and a floating green face with red eyes.

    Mammoth_Mixture4735 Report

    #18

    45 Years Ago This Week, A Odd Fellow Made His Talk Show Debut. Whatever Happened To Him?

    Vintage TV show host in a classic 1980s studio setting, evoking nostalgia for those who recognize it.

    bluegambit875 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember when he came out, a lot of us thought he was never ging to make it as a late night host because his humour was so off-beat. Was thrilled when he succeeded.

    On the Hawaiian island of Maui, the poʻouli bird was only discovered in 1973, inhabiting a tiny range of forests. Its small population faced intense pressures from habitat degradation, invasive predators like rats, and competition with other species. Within a few decades, the poʻouli was declared extinct. Its rapid disappearance underscores the fragility of species with limited habitats and the urgent need for conservation in biodiversity hotspots.

    #19

    La Olympics 1984. If You Know What Happened Next, You're Old

    Female Olympic runners competing on a track, a nostalgic moment for those who recognize them and feel very old.

    Make_the_music_stop Report

    algehbruh avatar
    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    https://www.britannica.com/topic/1984-Olympic-Games-Collision-and-Controversy-1117790

    #20

    Waaaaaay Before Lip Fillers, We Had The 5 Cent Red Wax Lips At The Corner Store

    Red plastic lips toy, a nostalgic item that makes people who recognize it feel very old.

    Martynypm Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, loved those as a child, but it also puts me in mind of Rocky Horror.

    #21

    I Was 10 Years Old When I First Saw Them. They Scared The [hell] Out Of Me

    Robot doll with exposed circuit board face and curly hair, one of the things that make people who recognize them feel very old.

    bald_eagle_66 Report

    In Brazil, the Alagoas foliage-gleaner, a small bird with a very restricted range in Pernambuco and Alagoas, vanished as its forests were nearly destroyed. The fragmentation and destruction of its habitat left the species with no room to survive, resulting in its eventual extinction. This case is a stark reminder that localized environmental damage can have catastrophic effects on species that cannot adapt or migrate.

    #22

    If You Know Who These Two Guys Are…

    Black and white scene from an old TV show, featuring two men in conversation, evoking nostalgia and feeling very old.

    TheDudeWhoCanDoIt Report

    #23

    Guillotine Paper Cutter, Favorite In School

    Vintage paper cutter with wooden base and metal handle, a classic item that makes people who recognize it feel very old.

    clmoore1 Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not a guillotine cutter, that's a shear. A guillotine cutter is a terrifying piece of machinery in a printing plant. We had a shear at Stecker Box that had a knife that was over 5 feet long.

    #24

    These Were Our “Automatic” Ice Maker … 😊

    Vintage metal ice cube trays with levers, classic items that make people who recognize them feel very old.

    Exclusively-Choc Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can hear that screech from here, right up the spine.

    The Bramble Cay melomys, a small rodent native to a tiny island between Australia and Papua New Guinea, has been described as the first mammal to go extinct due to human-induced climate change. Rising sea levels and storms destroyed the island’s vegetation, wiping out the species entirely. Officially recognized as extinct in 2019, the melomys’ demise serves as a tangible warning about the real-world consequences of climate change on biodiversity.

    #25

    If You Know What The Hole At The Top Right Corner Of This Desk Is For

    Old wooden school desk and chair combo, a nostalgic item that makes people who recognize it feel very old.

    2BallsInTheHole Report

    #26

    If You Know This Man's Name, Schedule A Colonoscopy Immediately!

    Man wearing a white hat standing next to a donkey carrying sacks, a nostalgic image recognized by many who feel very old.

    captainmidday Report

    #27

    You're Old If You Recognize This Guy

    Black and white portrait of a man in a vintage suit and floral tie, evoking nostalgia for things that make people feel very old.

    eatsleepdive Report

    Each of these species’ losses shows just how fragile our ecosystems can be when humans disrupt them. Unlike objects we might find in thrift stores or attics, these animals cannot be brought back. Their absence changes the natural balance, affecting everything from food webs to pollination networks, reminding us that human activity has long-lasting, sometimes irreversible, consequences.

    Have you ever come across any of these extinct animals or vintage items? Seeing them reminds us that both nature and culture evolve and sometimes disappear faster than we realize.
    #28

    Snl Land Shark Skits!

    Woman in a blue outfit smiling and interacting with a large shark puppet in a nostalgic scene that makes people feel very old.

    Ryan_Petrovich8769 Report

    #29

    Wanna Feel Old?

    Two men wearing vintage-style clothing, one flashing a peace sign, representing things that make people feel very old.

    Edm_vanhalen1981 Report

    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    John Travolta and Ringo Starr duet "With a Little Help from My Friends"

    #30

    My First TV

    Vintage Fisher Price toy TV with colorful storybook scene, a nostalgic item that makes people who recognize it feel very old.

    big_macaroons Report

    #31

    Used As A Foot Bath In Our House. Did You Have One?

    Vintage Tupperware bowl used as foot bath, meat defroster, puke bucket, potato salad or popcorn bowl for nostalgic viewers.

    Devi8tor Report

    #32

    On This Date 45 Years Ago, Trans American Flight 209 Made A Miracle Landing In Chicago Saving Hundreds Of Lives. All Thanks To The Bravery Of Its Makeshift Crew

    Scene from classic comedy film with pilot characters and inflatable autopilot, fitting things that make people feel very old.

    bluegambit875 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, I still think this was one of the funniest movies ever.

    #33

    'member This Guy?

    Elderly man holding a young leopard cub outdoors, a nostalgic image that makes people who recognize it feel very old.

    Goatboy1 Report

    #34

    These Things Were Truly Awful. I Loved Them. I Haven’t Chewed On Wax In Decades!

    Colorful vintage soda bottle candies in a bowl, a nostalgic treat that makes people who recognize them feel very old.

    Tracybytheseaside Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The 1950s had a severe lack of good candy, with the exception of candy corn.

    #35

    At An Antique Store, What Is It

    Hand holding a vintage American Express Cards reader device on a tiled floor with household items in background.

    er824 Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A credit card imprinter. And don't forget to roll the date on that puppy first thing in the morning.

    #36

    Billy Crystal In Soap, The Quirky Sitcom (1977 To 1981)

    Scene from a classic TV show featuring characters in vintage clothing that make people who recognize them feel very old.

    Make_the_music_stop Report

    #37

    Seems Like Just Yesterday. .

    Woolworth's storefront inside a mall, a nostalgic place that makes people who recognize it feel very old.

    Pinkslinkie Report

    #38

    Michael Mckean - Young People Might Know Him As Chuck From Better Call Saul, But Older Folks Will Recognize Him As Lenny From Laverne & Shirley

    Portrait of an older man smiling subtly, representing people who recognize things that make them feel very old.

    Krinoid Report

    #39

    Bit Of Smoke With Your Burger Kid?

    Vintage McDonald's metal ashtray on wooden table, a nostalgic item that makes people who recognize it feel very old.

    Devi8tor Report

    #40

    How Old Are We? Well, Carly Simon Turns 80 Today. We're Getting Up There

    Collage of photos showing a woman over the years, evoking nostalgia for people who recognize them and feel very old.

    Papichuloft Report

    #41

    Does Anyone Eat These Anymore?

    Root beer barrels old-fashioned candy that makes people who recognize them feel very old nostalgia item.

    ColdKickin72 Report

    #42

    And The 90s Were 30 Years Ago

    Comparison of a classic vintage truck and an actual 50 year old truck, highlighting nostalgia and age recognition.

    Any-Boysenberry-8244 Report

    #43

    Check Out Some Of The Names On "Now That's What I Call Dad Rock"

    Back of a classic rock CD box set featuring popular bands and songs that make people who recognize them feel very old.

    mrjohnnymac18 Report

    #44

    Tupperware Kids Cups - We Used These As The “Bathroom Cup”

    Stacked colorful plastic cups in red, yellow, green, and blue, nostalgic item that makes people feel very old.

    Altruistic-Cut9795 Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These actually have an interesting history. The shape of the cup is the same as one in King Tut's tomb. There were reproductions very popular just after the discovery, ten years later that design was used to make similar cups in aluminum. Those were later reproduces in plastic. Very few people are aware that your bathroom cup may well have been designed by ancient artisans.

    #45

    You Can Hear This Photo

    Dunkin Donuts worker holding a powdered donut and frosting bag surrounded by vintage donut displays, nostalgic food items.

    bluegambit875 Report

    #46

    If You Have A Favorite Quote From W.c. Fields, You're Old Af

    Black and white photo of a vintage man in a hat making a hand gesture that may make people feel very old.

    Opster79two Report

    algehbruh avatar
    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Never try to impress a woman, because if you do she'll expect you to keep up the standard for the rest of your life.”

    #47

    Hello Chief

    Vintage secret design patent showing a telephone shoe concept with rotary dial and speaker from 1964, evoking nostalgia and feeling old.

    Character-Witness-27 Report

    #48

    This Was My Introduction To Characters Breaking The Fourth Wall

    Grover from Sesame Street waving next to a book cover titled the Monster at the End of this Book, a nostalgic image.

    defyinglogicsl Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh Gawd. After a point you want to k**l Dr. Seuss and everyone on Sesame Street because you Do Not Want To Read That Book Aloud Ever Again.

    #49

    Rip Michael Madison (67) You'll Always Be The Tough Guy

    Black and white portrait of a man with a classic hairstyle and wing tattoo, evoking nostalgia and making people feel very old.

    MegatonsSon Report

    tom459 avatar
    DeShotz
    DeShotz
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He made this amusing observation about his career: “The oddest thing is when children recognize me from Free Wílly and their parents recognize me from Reservoir Dogs. The kids are, like, 'There's Glenn!' and the parents are, like, ‘Don't go near that guy!’"

    #50

    Greeting Professor Falken, It’s Been 42 Years…

    Old computer screen with the phrase shall we play a game, one of the things that make people feel very old.

    Burningman316 Report

    algehbruh avatar
    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WarGames (1983). Trivia Note: The movie correctly noted the fact that Loring Air Force Base was expected to be the first military base in the US to be hit if there was ever a Soviet missile attack.

    #51

    Back In Our Day If You Wanted It In Your Movie, You Had To Build It

    George Lucas surrounded by vintage Star Wars models and props, highlighting nostalgia for people who recognize them.

    Grahamthicke Report

    #52

    If You Watched 80's TV Then You Know That This Is Not An Egg

    Cast iron skillet frying an egg on a stovetop, a classic item that makes people who recognize it feel very old.

    Devi8tor Report

    #53

    Helping Our Teachers Take Their Smoke Breaks

    Vintage film projector with exposed film reel on a table, a classic item that makes people who recognize it feel very old.

    woodpile3 Report

    #54

    Sunday Evening TV Of The Past

    Older man in a suit standing next to a screen displaying Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom, a nostalgic TV show.

    Budget_Solution6660 Report

    #55

    Know This Guy?

    Man in vintage suit and sunglasses holding a classic bag of glass brand, evoking nostalgia for people who recognize them.

    LessWorld3276 Report

    #56

    How To Ruin Your Political Career In One Easy Lesson

    Scene from the movie Monkey Business showing people on a yacht, related to things that make people feel very old.

    DickSleeve53 Report

    #57

    Where Were You In '62?

    Vintage 1950s American Graffiti movie poster with classic cars and retro characters nostalgic for old times.

    Make_the_music_stop Report

    #58

    We’re Old !

    Rotating cassette tape holder with vintage music tapes on a wooden table, a nostalgic item that makes people feel very old.

    omartje Report

    #59

    Class Of 87

    Signboard outside a building humorously referencing things that make people who recognize them feel very old.

    Burningman316 Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You had a smoking area? We had to go off campus and heaven forfend we stepped one foot in.

    #60

    Night Court

    Night Court title screen with courthouse columns, a classic TV show that makes people who recognize it feel very old.

    Porkchopp33 Report

    #61

    If You Recognize These Girls

    Scene from a classic TV show with three women and a dog in dresses behind a wooden fence, evoking nostalgia and feeling old.

    False_Ad_555 Report

    #62

    I Wish I Still Had One, Along With The Giant Speakers!

    Vintage stereo system in a glass case with cassette player and vinyl records, evokes nostalgia for those who recognize it.

    Burningman316 Report

    #63

    If You Saw This Movie

    Smiling man holding a vintage Coca-Cola bottle referencing things that make people who recognize them feel very old.

    Krimreaper1 Report

    algehbruh avatar
    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have this on an external hard drive with my collection of movies.

    #64

    Who Waiting In Line In 1977 To See This ?

    Classic Star Wars movie poster featuring iconic characters with lightsabers, evoking nostalgia for those who recognize it.

    SLS1971 Report

    #65

    One Of Our Favorites

    Vintage Fisher Price rotary toy phone with wheels and a smiling face, a nostalgic item that makes people feel very old.

    Casual_Orbit Report

    #66

    If You Know The TV Show From This Snapshot Of The Opening Credits, You Are Old

    Man walking toward a vintage telephone booth in a retro hallway, a nostalgic image for people who recognize it.

    WarnerToddHuston Report

    #67

    If You Know What Happened To This Poor Man You Could Probably Use A Good Nap

    Black and white image of a man with glasses smiling while reading a vintage book, evoking nostalgia and feeling old.

    Krinoid Report

    #68

    I Had To Explain Who This Man Was And What He Was Known For To A Young Coworker. His Name Still Rolls Off The Tongue

    Man with 80s hairstyle and black shirt standing by a car, a nostalgic image for those who recognize and feel very old.

    dunnkw Report

    #69

    Anyone Else Flashing Red?

    Hand holding a vintage red marble, one of the nostalgic things that make people who recognize them feel very old.

    pmljb Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Logan's Run. For anybody curious about what I look like, I'm the blond who touches the old guy.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #70

    This Is The 350lb General Electric Giant TV With Fully Integrated Vcr Of 1978. I Never Saw One Of These Growing Up Nor Did I Know They Even Existed. Did You Have One Or Know Someone Who Had One?

    Vintage General Electric Performance television with wood paneling and VHS video cassette recorder, evoking nostalgia for things that feel very old.

    Grahamthicke Report

    #71

    Raise Your Hand If You Had This Fiery Spit Of Satan Put On Every Cut And Bruise Growing Up

    Vintage Mercurochrome antiseptic bottle from Johnson Johnson, a classic item that makes people who recognize it feel very old

    Libra79 Report

    #72

    My Father Had A Similar Shaving Bowl

    Vintage shaving brush, ceramic mug, and safety razor set, classic items that make people who recognize them feel very old.

    clmoore1 Report

    ronman_1 avatar
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They were given away every year at Christmas through the 70's. It's an Old Spice gift set

    #73

    Who's Getting The Fried Ice Cream?

    Collage of nostalgic Chi-Chi’s Mexican food dishes and desserts that make people who recognize them feel very old.

    DickSleeve53 Report

    #74

    On This Day In 2019 Mad Magazine Announces They Will Stop Production After 67 Years

    MAD magazine cover with Alfred E. Neuman, a classic nostalgic image that makes people who recognize it feel very old.

    Opster79two Report

    #75

    Sigh ….. Yup

    Old-fashioned magic black snakes burning on pavement with vintage packaging, evoking nostalgia and making people feel very old.

    Grrwoofwag Report

    #76

    Old Folks And Fans Of Oldies Should Get This

    Old-fashioned light switch with handwritten note saying leave on and a paper label about cartoon balloons in town.

    Serling45 Report

    #77

    Did Anyone Have To Wear This Hideous “Headgear” During The Day? I Was Lucky And Only Ordered To Wear It At Night, But Still Hated It

    Collage of vintage orthodontic braces worn by children, illustrating nostalgic things that make people feel very old.

    rastroboy Report

    #78

    I Suppose It Was Inevitable…

    Car radio screen shows Blink-182 classified as oldies, with a humorous image of an elderly person falling.

    Bitter-Researcher389 Report

    #79

    It's The Latest Version!

    America Online 3.5-inch floppy disk for Windows, vintage technology that makes people who recognize it feel very old

    klystron88 Report

    #80

    Did You Ever Eat A Pinecone?… Many Parts Are Edible. You Know His Name If You’re Old As Me

    Vintage Grape-Nuts cereal ad showing a strong man steadying a businessman, evoking nostalgia for older generations.

    rastroboy Report

