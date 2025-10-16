120 Things That Make People Who Recognize Them Feel Very Old (New Pics)
There are certain moments in life that hit you with the undeniable truth: you’re getting older. Maybe it’s stiff knees, forgetting things you used to know by heart, or realizing you can’t pull an all-nighter like you once did.
Another sign? Catching sight of an old-school Game Boy tucked on a shelf or stumbling upon a vintage ’80s lunchbox at a flea market. People in this community have shared such experiences that made them mutter, “Okay, I’m officially old now.” Today, we’ve compiled the most relatable, cringe-and-laugh-worthy entries into a list below. Each one is a gentle reminder of how quickly time flies. Scroll down and get ready to laugh, reminisce, and maybe whisper, “Wow… I really am getting old.”
Too Often A Sight When We Were Kids
Every single time I hear someone say they are not going to get vaccinated, I just shake my head. I have an appointment in 5 1/2 hours to get my annual flu and covid vaccinations.
Mel Brooks Turns 99 Today, Happy Birthday!
An national treasure. Sometimes I think we should have living treasures like the Japanese.
If You Know Then You Can Appreciate This Pic
These posts give a nostalgic glimpse into items that were common just a few years or even a decade ago. From household items to gadgets that once seemed revolutionary, these objects evoke a sense of bittersweet nostalgia.
You might still spot them tucked away in thrift stores, hidden in attics, or proudly displayed by collectors who refuse to let go of the past.
I’ll Just Put This Here
Get Smart! And I had no idea Mel Brooks was involved until Blazing Saddles.
Used This Today For Maybe The Second Time In 40+ Years
If You Thought This Guy Was Old Af When You Were A Kid, You're Older Now Than He Was Then
It’s not just objects that disappear over time, animals vanish too. In recent decades, several species have gone extinct, some forever lost due to human activity. Climate change, habitat destruction, pollution, and invasive species have all played roles in these tragic losses. While we can still admire photographs or museum specimens, these creatures are gone from the wild, leaving gaps in ecosystems and in our connection to nature.
If You’ve Used One Of These, You’re Probably Retired
Kid Had No Knowledge Of Why I Was So Essatic When I Found This
Correct
Take the golden toad as an example. Native to Costa Rica, this small amphibian was famous for its bright, metallic-orange color. Its life cycle depended entirely on seasonal rainfall, with eggs laid underground in moist forest floors. As climate patterns shifted due to global warming, its delicate reproductive cycle was disrupted, and the species disappeared entirely by the late 20th century—a stark reminder of how environmental changes can wipe out even the most seemingly resilient creatures.
Before Card Keys
Just reread Alex Hailey's _Hotel_ and danm what a great book.
This Is How We Had Fun
Who Got A Coke From One Of These?
Inside, they had these little bars that the bottles were held between. If you wanted a specific pop, you had to play 1950s Jenga to get it out.
In Australia, the mountain mist frog once thrived in high-elevation forests and wetlands. By 2021, the species was declared extinct, largely due to the chytrid fungus. This deadly pathogen, spread through human activity, infects amphibian skin and has caused the decline of over 500 species worldwide. The mountain mist frog’s extinction highlights how interconnected humans are with wildlife and how quickly ecosystems can unravel when pathogens spread unchecked.
My Introduction To Air Conditioning
Windows 98 Se Was The Best Operating System Ever And I Will Go Doom Guy On A Hill In Hell About It
I have two of the original Apple Macintosh computers from 1984.
Happy 69th Birthday To Tom Hanks!
The Yangtze River in China was once home to the massive Chinese paddlefish, one of the largest freshwater fish on Earth. Overfishing, coupled with dam construction, disrupted their natural habitat and decimated their population. By 2019, the species was officially declared extinct. The paddlefish’s loss is a sobering example of how economic development and environmental mismanagement can have irreversible consequences for biodiversity.
How About A Nice Hawaiian Punch?
A Wrinkle In Time
45 Years Ago This Week, A Odd Fellow Made His Talk Show Debut. Whatever Happened To Him?
I remember when he came out, a lot of us thought he was never ging to make it as a late night host because his humour was so off-beat. Was thrilled when he succeeded.
On the Hawaiian island of Maui, the poʻouli bird was only discovered in 1973, inhabiting a tiny range of forests. Its small population faced intense pressures from habitat degradation, invasive predators like rats, and competition with other species. Within a few decades, the poʻouli was declared extinct. Its rapid disappearance underscores the fragility of species with limited habitats and the urgent need for conservation in biodiversity hotspots.
La Olympics 1984. If You Know What Happened Next, You're Old
https://www.britannica.com/topic/1984-Olympic-Games-Collision-and-Controversy-1117790
Waaaaaay Before Lip Fillers, We Had The 5 Cent Red Wax Lips At The Corner Store
Yes, loved those as a child, but it also puts me in mind of Rocky Horror.
I Was 10 Years Old When I First Saw Them. They Scared The [hell] Out Of Me
In Brazil, the Alagoas foliage-gleaner, a small bird with a very restricted range in Pernambuco and Alagoas, vanished as its forests were nearly destroyed. The fragmentation and destruction of its habitat left the species with no room to survive, resulting in its eventual extinction. This case is a stark reminder that localized environmental damage can have catastrophic effects on species that cannot adapt or migrate.
If You Know Who These Two Guys Are…
Guillotine Paper Cutter, Favorite In School
These Were Our “Automatic” Ice Maker … 😊
The Bramble Cay melomys, a small rodent native to a tiny island between Australia and Papua New Guinea, has been described as the first mammal to go extinct due to human-induced climate change. Rising sea levels and storms destroyed the island’s vegetation, wiping out the species entirely. Officially recognized as extinct in 2019, the melomys’ demise serves as a tangible warning about the real-world consequences of climate change on biodiversity.
If You Know What The Hole At The Top Right Corner Of This Desk Is For
If You Know This Man's Name, Schedule A Colonoscopy Immediately!
You're Old If You Recognize This Guy
Each of these species’ losses shows just how fragile our ecosystems can be when humans disrupt them. Unlike objects we might find in thrift stores or attics, these animals cannot be brought back. Their absence changes the natural balance, affecting everything from food webs to pollination networks, reminding us that human activity has long-lasting, sometimes irreversible, consequences.
Have you ever come across any of these extinct animals or vintage items? Seeing them reminds us that both nature and culture evolve and sometimes disappear faster than we realize.
Snl Land Shark Skits!
Wanna Feel Old?
John Travolta and Ringo Starr duet "With a Little Help from My Friends"
My First TV
Used As A Foot Bath In Our House. Did You Have One?
On This Date 45 Years Ago, Trans American Flight 209 Made A Miracle Landing In Chicago Saving Hundreds Of Lives. All Thanks To The Bravery Of Its Makeshift Crew
OK, I still think this was one of the funniest movies ever.
'member This Guy?
These Things Were Truly Awful. I Loved Them. I Haven’t Chewed On Wax In Decades!
The 1950s had a severe lack of good candy, with the exception of candy corn.
At An Antique Store, What Is It
Billy Crystal In Soap, The Quirky Sitcom (1977 To 1981)
Seems Like Just Yesterday. .
Michael Mckean - Young People Might Know Him As Chuck From Better Call Saul, But Older Folks Will Recognize Him As Lenny From Laverne & Shirley
Bit Of Smoke With Your Burger Kid?
How Old Are We? Well, Carly Simon Turns 80 Today. We're Getting Up There
Does Anyone Eat These Anymore?
And The 90s Were 30 Years Ago
Check Out Some Of The Names On "Now That's What I Call Dad Rock"
Tupperware Kids Cups - We Used These As The “Bathroom Cup”
These actually have an interesting history. The shape of the cup is the same as one in King Tut's tomb. There were reproductions very popular just after the discovery, ten years later that design was used to make similar cups in aluminum. Those were later reproduces in plastic. Very few people are aware that your bathroom cup may well have been designed by ancient artisans.
You Can Hear This Photo
If You Have A Favorite Quote From W.c. Fields, You're Old Af
“Never try to impress a woman, because if you do she'll expect you to keep up the standard for the rest of your life.”
Hello Chief
This Was My Introduction To Characters Breaking The Fourth Wall
Oh Gawd. After a point you want to k**l Dr. Seuss and everyone on Sesame Street because you Do Not Want To Read That Book Aloud Ever Again.
Rip Michael Madison (67) You'll Always Be The Tough Guy
He made this amusing observation about his career: “The oddest thing is when children recognize me from Free Wílly and their parents recognize me from Reservoir Dogs. The kids are, like, 'There's Glenn!' and the parents are, like, ‘Don't go near that guy!’"
Greeting Professor Falken, It’s Been 42 Years…
WarGames (1983). Trivia Note: The movie correctly noted the fact that Loring Air Force Base was expected to be the first military base in the US to be hit if there was ever a Soviet missile attack.
Back In Our Day If You Wanted It In Your Movie, You Had To Build It
If You Watched 80's TV Then You Know That This Is Not An Egg
Helping Our Teachers Take Their Smoke Breaks
Sunday Evening TV Of The Past
Know This Guy?
How To Ruin Your Political Career In One Easy Lesson
Where Were You In '62?
We’re Old !
Class Of 87
You had a smoking area? We had to go off campus and heaven forfend we stepped one foot in.
Night Court
If You Recognize These Girls
I Wish I Still Had One, Along With The Giant Speakers!
If You Saw This Movie
I have this on an external hard drive with my collection of movies.
Who Waiting In Line In 1977 To See This ?
One Of Our Favorites
If You Know The TV Show From This Snapshot Of The Opening Credits, You Are Old
If You Know What Happened To This Poor Man You Could Probably Use A Good Nap
I Had To Explain Who This Man Was And What He Was Known For To A Young Coworker. His Name Still Rolls Off The Tongue
Anyone Else Flashing Red?
Logan's Run. For anybody curious about what I look like, I'm the blond who touches the old guy.
This Is The 350lb General Electric Giant TV With Fully Integrated Vcr Of 1978. I Never Saw One Of These Growing Up Nor Did I Know They Even Existed. Did You Have One Or Know Someone Who Had One?
Raise Your Hand If You Had This Fiery Spit Of Satan Put On Every Cut And Bruise Growing Up
Mom used the purple stuff on us instead- Gentian violet.