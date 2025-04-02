Core Values Guiding My Journey

Several core values have been instrumental in shaping my growth as a wedding photographer:​

Family First: My family is my everything. My wife and I have two boys whom we love deeply. They are the heart of our home and the reason behind much of what we do. Family means showing up for each other, making memories, and always putting love first.​

Creativity: I love seeing things from a fresh perspective. To me, creativity is about finding joy in little moments, thinking outside the box, and bringing a bit of imagination into everyday life. It’s about keeping things fun, original, and true to who I am.​

Authenticity: I believe in being real-no filters, no pretending. I show up as myself, and I love it when others do, too. Authenticity is about sharing honest moments, having genuine conversations, and creating a life that feels true to who we are inside.​

Meaningful Relationships: I’m all about connections. Whether with family, friends, or new faces, I love getting to know people on a real level. It’s important to me to build relationships full of love, trust, and good energy.​

Compassion: I lead with my heart. I try to show kindness, lend a hand when I can, and make sure the people around me feel loved and supported. Compassion, from my perspective, is about caring deeply and spreading a little bit of warmth wherever I go.​

Healthy Lifestyle: Staying healthy and feeling good is a big part of my life. I love practicing yoga, rowing, going to the gym, and, when time allows, heading out into nature. Whether it’s a walk in the woods or a moment of quiet by the water, being active and finding balance helps me show up as my best self.​

Transparency: I believe in being open and honest in everything I do. Whether it’s in my work, my relationships, or everyday decisions, I value clear communication and being upfront.​