Guy Constructs A Towering 10ft-Wide House At His Overly Narrow Land Plot, Sells It For $619K

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve told you all sorts of neighbor stories more than once – how entitled neighbors have tried to interfere with literally any aspect of people’s lives, from construction and renovation to their personal lives and even pets. As a rule, this doesn’t lead to anything good, except yet another drama. And yet, every rule has its exceptions…

It sometimes happens that the interference of neighbors can ultimately prompt the homeowner or the developer to do something really extraordinary. As, for example, happened with this house in Florida, which recently went completely viral.

More info: Zillow

RELATED:

    There’s a house in Jacksonville Beach, and it’s just 10 feet wide

    Aerial view of a small modern house in a Florida neighborhood with a nearby pool and trees.

    Image credits: Zillow

    And it’s been the ruin of many a poor neighbor’s window view

    Jacksonville Beach is a small resort town on the Atlantic coast of Florida, well known for its beaches, sun, golden sand… and now an incredible two-story house that squeezed right into a narrow plot of land between two neighboring houses. A house that was featured on Zillow Gone Wild last year.

    Aerial view of a small house in Florida with neighboring properties and a pool, surrounded by trees.

    Image credits: Zillow

    It so happened that during the development of the area in the ’00s, the developer John Atkins tried to build a house on this site, and the initial blueprints implied a width of 15 feet – but the neighbors, as often happens, began to protest and complain. Most likely, they expected that, having received a refusal, the developer would give in and sell them this piece of land. But Atkins was damn stubborn…

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Modern Florida home interior with rustic wooden table and large windows overlooking a small neighbor's yard.

    Image credits: Zillow

    Having received permission from the city authorities to build a house only 10 feet wide, he erected a structure towering almost twice as tall – and put the house up for sale. The resulting property, with two bedrooms, turned out to be a truly unique architectural project, perfect for single life. The buyer, 51-year-old Mike Cavanagh, eventually purchased it for $619K – and is now very happy with the purchase.

    Modern kitchen in small Florida house with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and wood flooring.

    Image credits: Zillow

    The buyer tells us he enjoys what he has done – spending life in style and luxury in a house only 10 feet wide

    The new home boasts a number of interesting design features, such as a built-in reading nook on the second floor, or a dining table crafted from wood that once served as the basis for a local pier that was destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew.

    Floor plan of a small house in Florida, featuring two bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and loft space.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Zillow

    As for its height, yes, the neighbors may be unhappy that it ruins their view somehow, but they, after all, contributed to the project’s implementation with their complaints. The new owner is happy to have acquired such a unique “skinny home,” and sincerely considers it “a solid investment.” He is quite likely to be right.

    Small modern house with a garage in a Florida neighborhood, surrounded by palm trees.

    Image credits: Zillow

    This type of building is mainly inherent to old towns of Europe – because of real estate taxing features in the Middle Ages

    Such narrow houses are rather typical for old European cities and towns, and back then, in the Middle Ages, this architectural solution was indeed determined by the financial considerations of the owners. The fact is that many real estate taxes in the old days were paid based on the width of the house’s facade and the number of windows, so the homeowners were simply saving.

    And today, walking along the cozy old streets of Amsterdam or Brussels, we see this classic picture of three- and four-story houses rising above the pavement, with lancet windows and tiled roofs, creating that very unique atmosphere of old Europe.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    By the way, one of the narrowest houses in the world, on the contrary, was built quite recently – in 2012. Designed by the Polish architect Jakub Szczęsny, the Keret House in Warsaw is named after Israeli writer and filmmaker Etgar Keret, who was the building’s first tenant. This house has 2 floors and is 4.99 feet at its widest. So the developer John Atkins from Jacksonville Beach could have another “hold my beer” moment…

    However, the Keret House is rather an art object than a real estate property, while Mike Cavanagh’s house is an absolutely full-fledged and comfortable living space. As for its unique characteristics, the great movie director Orson Welles once said, “The absence of limitations is the enemy of art,” and he was actually damn right.

    People online sincerely believe this house is a real work of petty revenge, captured in stone, glass and metal. Some folks really liked it (the majority, in fact), arguing that living in such a house is like living in a two-story and well-designed trailer. But if there’s one thing you can’t deny about this house – it doesn’t leave people (especially neighbors) indifferent. And what do you, our dear readers, think of this truly remarkable building?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens were very divided over this house, but it actually left no one indifferent

    Social media post by Moesha expressing a positive opinion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: moeshaimona

    A tweet about someone wanting to build a house in Florida and neighbors having objections.

    Image credits: juzeus5

    Hunter S. Thompson A.I.'s tweet about a spiteful small house in Florida towering over neighbors, emphasizing petty revenge.

    Image credits: HunterSTho89391

    Tweet image about a lovely Florida house, small and charming, replying to a post.

    Image credits: shai85632

    However, the majority of people in the comments consider this house just nice and lovely

    "Comment by Fernando Pretel Jr. reading 'Basically shipping. Containerssss' in a chat bubble.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment about a two-story permanent trailer house in Florida with laughing emoji reactions from neighbors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment by Michel Grodzanski questioning a neighborhood's bold expression of individuality.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    "Comment about small house lot and neighborhood planning in Florida.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment discussing house size compared to most places lived as a family of four, posted by Cary Bertoncini.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    "Comment by Kristen Campbell saying 'Love it !!!' with two reaction emojis below.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment saying "Like living in a train," related to small houses, neighbors, Florida.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Guy Constructs A Towering 10ft-Wide House At His Overly Narrow Land Plot, Sells It For $619K

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text conversation questioning a Florida house layout, noting more bathrooms than bedrooms.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    "Comment by a person expressing admiration for a house in Florida.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    "Comment by Jenna Parks about a building resembling Public Storage, related to house-small-neighbor-Florida.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    "Comment section screenshot with a user expression about a small house in Florida.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!