Every one of us likes to have privacy, especially in our own homes. For some people it’s enough to close our curtains and to know that nobody can see us through the window, right? But others want no neighbors, cars or people who can walk past their house. They want to be able to take off their clothes and not worry if somebody is around.

Or they simply like to sit in their hot tub naked like this couple, who shared their story online after being called ‘immoral’ by their family members and ‘getting caught’ by their kid.

Reddit

Obviously neighbors don’t want to see naked people in the hot tub, but if there are no neighbors nearby – no issues

Image credits: Marta Wave (not the actual photo)

This couple shares that they live rural, thus only 2 neighbors can potentially see their hot tub from their properties

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

The woman adds that every night after dark and their kid’s bedtime, she and her husband go sit in their hot tub naked, for practical reasons

Image credits: Brett Sayles (not the actual photo)

She further adds that they have had this habit for 2 years and there is no way that their neighbors could have seen them, but one night, their child came and saw them naked in the hot tub

Image credits: u/Professional-Grape24

While it’s not a big deal, the kid mentioned this to the woman’s mom, who told other people, and now everyone keeps calling the couple immoral as neighbors don’t want to see that

Not long ago, one Reddit user took her story online asking for folks’ opinions on whether she and her husband were being jerks for using their hot tub naked after dark in their backyard. The post caught people’s attention, collecting almost 500 upvotes and 317 comments.

The original poster (OP) explains that they live rural, thus there are only two neighbors that could foreseeably see their hot tub from their properties, but it can’t be seen from the road. She adds that for about 2 years, every night, when it’s already dark outside, she and sometimes her husband go sit in their hot tub naked. OP notes that it’s simply due to practical reasons to not need to deal with swimsuits.

However, one night, their 7-year-old child came looking for them and saw them naked. It’s not a big deal, but the kid told grandma, who told many other people. Now, everyone keeps saying that the couple’s behavior is immoral and that their neighbors don’t want to see all this, despite OP’s remarks that it’s highly unlikely that they could even see them.

The community members gave the couple the ‘Not the A-hole’ badge in this situation, and discussed that it’s not immoral to be naked, especially if nobody is around or can’t even see them. “Unless the neighbors say something, it’s not an issue. Even if they did, you’re not advertising it. What you’re doing is perfectly legal and acceptable,” one user wrote. “Clear NTA – I don’t get why some people are so uptight about the human body,” another added.

Image credits: Barnabas Davoti (not the actual photo)

“Living in rural/secluded areas definitely provides more opportunities for nudism,” shared Nick and Lins of Naked Wanderings, with whom Bored Panda got in touch to gain more perspective about nudity. They are a 30-something naturist couple who full-time travel around the world in search of the best places to get naked and to learn more about naturism and nudism.

“What bothers us the most about this story is that the couple in the hot tub is now confused about whether or not they’re doing something wrong. While they obviously are not,” the couple says. “It’s their garden, it’s their hot tub, and they even take precautions like only going naked in the hot tub after dark so nobody can see them. We’re not sure what more you can expect from someone.”

Now, speaking about the laws of being naked, Nick and Lins share that they differ from country to country. “In Spain, for example, you can legally be naked on your private property no matter how many people can see you. In many other countries, it’s not allowed if you can be seen from public spaces (like the road) or even from other private property like your neighbors.”

“Definitely, the legal aspect is one thing, public acceptance is another,” they add. For example, in the Netherlands, it’s legal to be naked in natural environments like forests, but in regions with strong traditions and religions, like in Asia and Latin America, nudism is very much frowned upon even though there may not be specific laws.

Nick and Lins shared a fun fact that in Bali, it’s totally accepted to be naked in public for practical reasons. In villages, you can see naked people bathing in rivers, for example. But for recreational reasons, it’s illegal. Even topless sunbathing can get you in jail.

We asked the couple if they had encountered negative comments from family and friends and they noted that most people directly link nudity to sex and they thought that they simply would not understand the concept of non-sexual social nudity; however, it turned out to be quite the opposite!

“When we finally started talking about it, we had little to no negative reactions. Some were excited and wanted to hear more about this world they didn’t know about, many others just didn’t care. Of course, we’re Europeans and the concept of nudism/naturism is widely known and quite accepted in comparison to other parts of the world,” Nick and Lins emphasize.

And what do you guys think about this situation? Was the couple in the wrong or is their family just overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Community members shared their support towards the couple and assured them that they didn’t do anything wrong