Sources predict that the U.S., the UK, and Western Europe might be experiencing more heatwaves this summer, so, maybe you'll get some inspiration for a sun-cooked steak or a DIY air conditioner as you scroll?

Extremely hot weather brings many problems and worries, but it can also cause some hilarious mishaps or inspire people to get creative. We collected the most interesting predicaments people found themselves in during this year's heatwaves and present them to you here.

No matter where you live in the Northern Hemisphere, you've probably experienced some extremely hot weather this summer already. Europe saw unusually high temperatures exceeding 104°F (40°C), and a late-June heatwave in the central and eastern parts of the U.S. brought record temperatures as well.

#1 This Farmer Had A Genius Idea To Protect His Livestock From The Sun During The Past Heatwave Share icon

#2 The Recent Heatwave In Scotland With No AC Has Meant Otis Has Learned That The Fan Is Not Scary And Is Now One Of His Favorite Things Share icon

#3 Major Heatwave In Southern California Share icon When it's this hot, they care less about the food and more about water and shade.



Technically, the first heatwaves of 2025 were in Australia in January, since that's the peak summer month in the Southern Hemisphere. Temperatures were as high as 106°F (41°C) in some cities, and the government of Victoria state issued fire bans for most of the region. ADVERTISEMENT Of course, sudden spikes in temperature feel terrible and disrupt our lives, but experts explain that the worst part of heatwaves is how long they last. For this year's heatwave in Australia, the temperature at night wouldn't drop below 77°F (25°C). "Heatwaves are less about how high those peak temperatures are going to get and more about how long the really hot conditions are going to last," senior meteorologist at the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Miriam Bradbury, explained to The Guardian.

#4 This Candle That Melted With The Heat Of The Summer Share icon

#5 Crows Sunbathing In The 26°C Heat Share icon

#6 My Mints Expanded And Turned Porous In The Japanese Heatwave Share icon

In May, massive heatwaves hit the U.S. and Canada, and some parts of the two countries are experiencing extreme temperatures again currently. On August 7th, temperatures in Phoenix were at 118°F (47.7°C), setting a record for the highest ever August day in the history of California. Wildfires are also currently devastating the region, and evacuation orders are in place. Canada is just coming out of its sweltering heatwave. The temperature in Ottawa has been above 86°F (30°C), although the humidity made it feel like 106°F (41°C). During the June heatwave, the temperatures were as high as 95°F (35.2°C), with the Humidex index reaching 114°F (46°C). It was the fourth time Environment Canada had to issue a warning for Ottawa this summer.

#7 No It’s Not Yet Fall, But The Heatwave Is Causing This In Germany Share icon

#8 My Vitamin Gummies Melted In The Texas Heat During Transit, And It's Not Eligible For A Refund Share icon I guess I'll get a spoon and chisel out a serving everyday...



#9 My Shoe Melted In My Room In The Summer Heat And Now It Looks Like Caramel Share icon

Europe has been weathered by heatwaves this summer too. In the Iberian peninsula, temperatures have risen above 104°F (40°C). In Southern France, temperatures in the high 30s °C have resulted in devastating droughts and even wildfires. A fire in Aude, Occitanie, started on August 5th, and grew to the size of Paris within a few days. Greece and Turkey are experiencing wildfires as well.

#10 Inside Of Credit Card, After It Got Delaminated Due To Heat Share icon

#11 117 Degrees In Arizona Today... Melted The Blinds In My House Share icon

#12 I Left My Phone On The Dashboard Of My Car This Afternoon During A Heatwave Share icon

Heatwaves are extremely dangerous to marine wildlife as well. During its January heatwaves, Australian researchers reported that tens of thousands of fish have perished off northwestern Australia. Ocean temperatures have been so high since September 2024, that by January it was classified as a severe marine heatwave. A similar heat event happened in 2010, when ocean temperatures rose 5°C above average.

#13 An Australian Heatwave, The Bitumen Road Melted My Shoes Share icon

#14 Can Of Coke Exploded In My Car While Parked In Phoenix Heat Share icon Opened my door and thought, “door seems like it is sticking.” Pretty obvious why that was when I got inside. 117 today.



#15 My Car Windshield Phone Holder Melted In The Heat Share icon

But the 2024/2025 marine heatwave in Western Australia was the worst and most devastating for reefs, as 1,500 km stretches of coral were bleached and destroyed. Scientists say that, as with heatwaves on land, these bleaching events are caused largely by global warming. "The key to helping coral reefs survive under climate change is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," marine scientists say. "Good management of local issues like water quality and overfishing and using interventions developed by marine science to help reefs will also assist." ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Postal Worker Cooks Steak On Truck Dashboard To Showcase "Inhumane" Working Conditions During Extreme Heat Share icon

#17 Heatwave Did This? Share icon How tf did this happen, it was perfect before. This is my brother's car and he takes good care of it. This is crazy. Is there anything we can do?



#18 Prepared Our South-Facing Back Door For Next Weeks Heatwave. It’s Not Stupid If It Works Share icon

But heat isn't just unpleasant; it can be downright life-threatening. In Australia alone, hot weather conditions have taken the lives of 300 people over the last decade, and 7,000 more have had to be hospitalized. Most were victims of heat exhaustion, which can affect people of all ages.

#19 Safety Measures vs. Heatwave Share icon

#20 Went Searching My Neighborhood For The Hottest Object I Could Find During This Heatwave And The Winner Was The Plastic Handpiece On This Broken Payphone At 155.6 Degrees Share icon

#21 AC Broke During A Heatwave In Texas, I Was Desperate And Made Whatever This Is Share icon

And you don't have to be standing outside in the sun during midday to experience the negative impact of unusually high temperatures. It can creep up on us in different ways. ADVERTISEMENT For one, it disrupts our sleep cycles. If the temperature at night doesn't drop below, say, 77°F (25°C), our core body temperature rises, we sweat, and we can't fall asleep because of the discomfort. We spend less time in the slow-wave and REM sleep stages, resulting in poor-quality sleep.

#22 These Candles Melted Themselves Squashy From The Heat Of The Summer Sun Share icon

#23 Living In Arizona Your Car Fresheners Will Melt In The Heat. Summer's Barely Starting Share icon

#24 She’s Looks So Friggen Cute She Looks Cross Eyed Share icon

Sweating is a good sign that our bodies are cooling themselves down. Yet, in humid climates, that can seem deceptive. Humidity stops our sweat from evaporating, thus preventing us from cooling down. The University of New South Wales climate scientist Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick says that hot and humid days are the most dangerous. "If it's hot and humid, your body cannot cope."

#25 Power Went Out For 18 Hours During A 106 Degree Heatwave… 3 Days After A $400 Fridge Restock Share icon Pictured is only 1 of 3 bags that must be thrown out. We added ice to the fridge but things were still warm to the touch. With food prices the way they are, I’m devastated. I’ve cried for 2 hours straight. I don’t know how y’all do it after a natural disaster like a hurricane or tornado.



#26 What The Heat Did To This Water Bottle Share icon

#27 This Church Often Has Wild Signs But The Heat Brought Change Share icon

What are the most important things to remember during a heatwave? Stay hydrated; Have an air conditioner, an air fan, or go spend time at public libraries, museums, or shopping malls; Cover windows with shades, reflectors, or drapes; Wear light, loose clothing; Avoid physical exertion; Take cool showers or baths; And don't forget to take care of your pets: give them plenty of water, provide cooling mats, and avoid walks on apshalt and very dark pavement.

#28 With Dangerous Heatwave This April Why Do School Dont Use Shaded Area Like Their Cover Courts For Graduation? Share icon My Cousin sent me picture of possible area for graduation scheduled at 2 pm "usual peak of heat".



PUBLIC SCHOOL



Do principal don't care or plain dumb?



Image about is the area and they are currently on practice.



BINANGONAN ELEMENTARY.



To lazy to report to Deped because you have to be formal to report.



#29 My Solution To The Heatwave Share icon Lemme just start by saying I love my Ryobi fans, lights, and “lifestyle” tools. Anyway, my work van has no AC, as in it was never optioned when they bought it 30 years ago. Every summer, I sweat my back off in my convection oven, I mean, work van. I present you all with my solution! The cooler fan! I’m sure this has been done, but this one is mine. Getting hot? Turn the mister on for a minute and bask in the icy delight. Thirsty? Just flip the lid and grab a drink! I freeze my water bottles, so no need to buy ice. Once in the cooler with a bit of water adde,d they stay cold the whole day. I love this little fan.



#30 Came To Water My In-Laws Plants While They Were Out Of Town And Found My MIL Had Protected My Favorite Plant From The Sun As We Are Having A Heatwave Share icon

How are you coping with this year's heatwaves, Pandas? Have you got any creative tricks up your sleeve? Let us know in the comments! And if you want to see how folks have dealt with heatwaves in previous years, check out our posts here, here, and right here! Stay cool and hydrated, Pandas!

#31 A/C Not Cooling, Triple Digit Temps On The Way. It’s Literally Frozen Share icon I really want to change that filter but it’s frozen in place. Hoping that turning it off will defrost this thing and I won’t be competing for a service call in the middle of a heatwave.



I rent, this was supposed to be serviced three months ago.



#32 It's Hot Outside Share icon

#33 I Cooked Spicy Seafood Ramen With Nothing But The Power Of Seattle's Heatwave Share icon

#34 Gotta Protect From The Summer Heat (FL) Share icon

#35 2 Day Old Bread In The Australian Heat Share icon

#36 It Will Reach 50 Degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) Today Share icon

#37 Next Door Are Done With This Heatwave Share icon

#38 Before And After A Heatwave. We Also Lost 5 Other Plants And A Couple Of Months Of Summer To Go Share icon

#39 Lost Power For 7 Days Causing The Rug To Melt Into The Tile Due To The Summer Heat Share icon

#40 Forgot To Crack My Windows In The Central Texas Summer Heat. Came Back To A Record Temp On My Car Thermometer Share icon

#41 Air Conditioner’s Installed At A Grocery Store During A Heatwave Share icon

#42 Breaker Flipped While My Brother Was At Work In The Middle Of This Heatwave Share icon

#43 Pepper Bottle Melted In My Car In This Heatwave Share icon

#44 Heatwave In My State Melted My Controller. No Its Not Covered Under Warranty Share icon

#45 Heatwave Destroyed Our Garden, Really Something Special (We Don’t Have An Outdoor Tap) Share icon

#46 Last Ditch Effort To Somewhat Protect My Plants In A Heatwave Share icon

#47 Small Acts Like This Restore Faith In Humanity Share icon

#48 My Chia Pet Exploded In The Summer Heat, Sending Pieces As Far As 20ft Away Share icon

#49 This Is How I’ve Been Dealing With The Pacific Northwest Heatwave Share icon

#50 Summer In The South Has Me On Constant Feeder Cleaning And Refilling Schedule. Pulling, Cleaning, And Setting Feeders Back Up So They’re Ready For The Birds. Totally Worth It Share icon

#51 My Lipbalm Melted After Being Left In The Car In The Heatwave. Turns Out There’s A Lot Less Of It Than I Thought Share icon

#52 Just A Reminder For Everyone To Insulate Your AC Hoses In This Heatwave. It Does Actually Make A Difference Share icon