ADVERTISEMENT

No matter where you live in the Northern Hemisphere, you've probably experienced some extremely hot weather this summer already. Europe saw unusually high temperatures exceeding 104°F (40°C), and a late-June heatwave in the central and eastern parts of the U.S. brought record temperatures as well.

Extremely hot weather brings many problems and worries, but it can also cause some hilarious mishaps or inspire people to get creative. We collected the most interesting predicaments people found themselves in during this year's heatwaves and present them to you here.

Sources predict that the U.S., the UK, and Western Europe might be experiencing more heatwaves this summer, so, maybe you'll get some inspiration for a sun-cooked steak or a DIY air conditioner as you scroll?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Farmer Had A Genius Idea To Protect His Livestock From The Sun During The Past Heatwave

Cows resting under a makeshift shade of hay bales and tarp during this year's heatwaves in a grassy field.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    The Recent Heatwave In Scotland With No AC Has Meant Otis Has Learned That The Fan Is Not Scary And Is Now One Of His Favorite Things

    Golden retriever lying on couch next to a portable fan, coping with heatwaves and hot weather indoors.

    AppearanceThick7369 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Melvin hogs the fan by my bed. He use to try and be subtle about it but not anymore he just sits down in front of it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Major Heatwave In Southern California

    Several hummingbirds gathered around water containers on a balcony during a heatwave in a residential area.

    When it's this hot, they care less about the food and more about water and shade.

    velocity_expanse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Technically, the first heatwaves of 2025 were in Australia in January, since that's the peak summer month in the Southern Hemisphere. Temperatures were as high as 106°F (41°C) in some cities, and the government of Victoria state issued fire bans for most of the region.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, sudden spikes in temperature feel terrible and disrupt our lives, but experts explain that the worst part of heatwaves is how long they last. For this year's heatwave in Australia, the temperature at night wouldn't drop below 77°F (25°C).

    "Heatwaves are less about how high those peak temperatures are going to get and more about how long the really hot conditions are going to last," senior meteorologist at the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Miriam Bradbury, explained to The Guardian.
    #4

    This Candle That Melted With The Heat Of The Summer

    Bent white candle melting unusually in a brass holder, illustrating the hot mess from this year's heatwaves worldwide.

    jorgeuhs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Crows Sunbathing In The 26°C Heat

    Three birds spread wings on a sunlit rooftop, illustrating the hot mess caused by this year's heatwaves worldwide.

    jamesritchieS19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My local Butcher bird lies in the dirt of my back yard garden in summer when it’s 30 C. Strange.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    My Mints Expanded And Turned Porous In The Japanese Heatwave

    Hand holding a tin filled with small blue cubes resembling heatwave effects captured in an artistic display.

    DarknessRain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In May, massive heatwaves hit the U.S. and Canada, and some parts of the two countries are experiencing extreme temperatures again currently. On August 7th, temperatures in Phoenix were at 118°F (47.7°C), setting a record for the highest ever August day in the history of California. Wildfires are also currently devastating the region, and evacuation orders are in place.

    Canada is just coming out of its sweltering heatwave. The temperature in Ottawa has been above 86°F (30°C), although the humidity made it feel like 106°F (41°C). During the June heatwave, the temperatures were as high as 95°F (35.2°C), with the Humidex index reaching 114°F (46°C). It was the fourth time Environment Canada had to issue a warning for Ottawa this summer.
    #7

    No It’s Not Yet Fall, But The Heatwave Is Causing This In Germany

    Tree-lined street with dry, fallen leaves covering the ground, illustrating the hot mess of this year's heatwaves worldwide.

    pokethedeagon99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same in Ireland, 29 degrees is just way too hot for us over here

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    My Vitamin Gummies Melted In The Texas Heat During Transit, And It's Not Eligible For A Refund

    Hand holding a melted gummy vitamins bottle showing heatwave effects in this year's hot mess worldwide.

    I guess I'll get a spoon and chisel out a serving everyday...

    AlloyComics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    My Shoe Melted In My Room In The Summer Heat And Now It Looks Like Caramel

    Melted rubber sole on a Columbia hiking shoe showing damage caused by this year's intense heatwaves worldwide.

    Beans_In_The_Dark Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Europe has been weathered by heatwaves this summer too. In the Iberian peninsula, temperatures have risen above 104°F (40°C). In Southern France, temperatures in the high 30s °C have resulted in devastating droughts and even wildfires. A fire in Aude, Occitanie, started on August 5th, and grew to the size of Paris within a few days. Greece and Turkey are experiencing wildfires as well.
    #10

    Inside Of Credit Card, After It Got Delaminated Due To Heat

    Close-up of two heat-damaged electronic circuit cards on ripped denim jeans during heatwaves worldwide.

    xoashery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    117 Degrees In Arizona Today... Melted The Blinds In My House

    Window blinds warped and melted into a distorted shape due to extreme heatwaves affecting homes worldwide.

    imgur.com , reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    I Left My Phone On The Dashboard Of My Car This Afternoon During A Heatwave

    Damaged smartphone with melted and warped screen caused by extreme heatwaves around the world.

    nthepromisedland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Heatwaves are extremely dangerous to marine wildlife as well. During its January heatwaves, Australian researchers reported that tens of thousands of fish have perished off northwestern Australia. Ocean temperatures have been so high since September 2024, that by January it was classified as a severe marine heatwave. A similar heat event happened in 2010, when ocean temperatures rose 5°C above average. 
    #13

    An Australian Heatwave, The Bitumen Road Melted My Shoes

    Worn-out Nike sneakers with melting soles on carpet showing the hot mess caused by this year's heatwaves worldwide.

    autodidact31 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It should be illegal to make road workers pave with hot asphalt on days like that. I used to be part of a paving crew and went through several pairs of shoes per summer. They didn't make work boots for women's size 5.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Can Of Coke Exploded In My Car While Parked In Phoenix Heat

    Interior of a car with a crushed soda can on the seat, illustrating the hot mess from this year’s heatwaves worldwide.

    Opened my door and thought, “door seems like it is sticking.” Pretty obvious why that was when I got inside. 117 today.

    waterdogaz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    My Car Windshield Phone Holder Melted In The Heat

    Car windshield warped and cracked from intense heatwave damage during extreme summer temperatures.

    bigmike2001-snake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But the 2024/2025 marine heatwave in Western Australia was the worst and most devastating for reefs, as 1,500 km stretches of coral were bleached and destroyed. Scientists say that, as with heatwaves on land, these bleaching events are caused largely by global warming. 

    "The key to helping coral reefs survive under climate change is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," marine scientists say. "Good management of local issues like water quality and overfishing and using interventions developed by marine science to help reefs will also assist."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Postal Worker Cooks Steak On Truck Dashboard To Showcase "Inhumane" Working Conditions During Extreme Heat

    Six photos showing raw steaks cooking inside plastic bags in a hot car during extreme heatwave temperatures.

    chinonic1h , Rep. Shawnna Bolick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Heatwave Did This?

    Car interior roof melted and deformed due to extreme heatwave damage causing visible warping inside vehicle.

    How tf did this happen, it was perfect before. This is my brother's car and he takes good care of it. This is crazy. Is there anything we can do?

    KnoxOber Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Prepared Our South-Facing Back Door For Next Weeks Heatwave. It’s Not Stupid If It Works

    Door and window covered with foil and tape inside a home as a DIY attempt to combat the effects of heatwaves.

    carl0071 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    catied avatar
    Catie D
    Catie D
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did something similar. There are 3 sets of thermal curtains protecting the front windows: one inside, one outside on a standing rack, and several more strung on a wire a few feet away on the porch.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But heat isn't just unpleasant; it can be downright life-threatening. In Australia alone, hot weather conditions have taken the lives of 300 people over the last decade, and 7,000 more have had to be hospitalized. Most were victims of heat exhaustion, which can affect people of all ages.
    #19

    Safety Measures vs. Heatwave

    Smoke detector mounted on a ceiling in a room affected by the heatwave, part of the hot mess worldwide this year.

    Rohrax Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Went Searching My Neighborhood For The Hottest Object I Could Find During This Heatwave And The Winner Was The Plastic Handpiece On This Broken Payphone At 155.6 Degrees

    Hand holding infrared thermometer showing 151.6°F near a public payphone, highlighting extreme heatwave conditions.

    1805trafalgar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    AC Broke During A Heatwave In Texas, I Was Desperate And Made Whatever This Is

    Homemade air conditioner using a fan with cardboard and tape in a living room during heatwaves.

    DurpToad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    And you don't have to be standing outside in the sun during midday to experience the negative impact of unusually high temperatures. It can creep up on us in different ways.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For one, it disrupts our sleep cycles. If the temperature at night doesn't drop below, say, 77°F (25°C), our core body temperature rises, we sweat, and we can't fall asleep because of the discomfort. We spend less time in the slow-wave and REM sleep stages, resulting in poor-quality sleep.
    #22

    These Candles Melted Themselves Squashy From The Heat Of The Summer Sun

    Melting yellow candle tops on black decorative holders outdoors showing heatwave effects on candles.

    TurnOffYourPC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Living In Arizona Your Car Fresheners Will Melt In The Heat. Summer's Barely Starting

    Hand holding a melted pink air freshener inside a car demonstrating damage from this year's heatwaves worldwide.

    kels27az Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zanemeek avatar
    The Darkest Timeline
    The Darkest Timeline
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eventually, southern Arizona will become unlivable. More so, I mean to say.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    She’s Looks So Friggen Cute She Looks Cross Eyed

    Cat lounging on a watermelon in a kitchen, illustrating the hot mess heatwaves cause worldwide this year.

    VelvetVibeQueen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sweating is a good sign that our bodies are cooling themselves down. Yet, in humid climates, that can seem deceptive. Humidity stops our sweat from evaporating, thus preventing us from cooling down. The University of New South Wales climate scientist Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick says that hot and humid days are the most dangerous. "If it's hot and humid, your body cannot cope."
    #25

    Power Went Out For 18 Hours During A 106 Degree Heatwave… 3 Days After A $400 Fridge Restock

    Plastic bag with groceries, large egg cartons, and condiments on kitchen counter during heatwaves impact.

    Pictured is only 1 of 3 bags that must be thrown out. We added ice to the fridge but things were still warm to the touch. With food prices the way they are, I’m devastated. I’ve cried for 2 hours straight. I don’t know how y’all do it after a natural disaster like a hurricane or tornado.

    coma_toast88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone panicked and wasted good food. Only 18 hours, shouldn't have been opening the door.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    What The Heat Did To This Water Bottle

    Hand holding a severely deformed Aquafina water bottle warped by the extreme heatwave outdoors on a metal surface.

    Late-but-trying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    This Church Often Has Wild Signs But The Heat Brought Change

    Church sign humorously referencing heatwaves, saying it's too hot to keep changing the message, highlighting extreme heat conditions.

    Trraumatized Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What are the most important things to remember during a heatwave?

    1. Stay hydrated;
    2. Have an air conditioner, an air fan, or go spend time at public libraries, museums, or shopping malls;
    3. Cover windows with shades, reflectors, or drapes;
    4. Wear light, loose clothing;
    5. Avoid physical exertion;
    6. Take cool showers or baths;
    7. And don't forget to take care of your pets: give them plenty of water, provide cooling mats, and avoid walks on apshalt and very dark pavement.
    #28

    With Dangerous Heatwave This April Why Do School Dont Use Shaded Area Like Their Cover Courts For Graduation?

    Crowds using umbrellas and spaced chairs outdoors coping with extreme heat during heatwaves around the world.

    My Cousin sent me picture of possible area for graduation scheduled at 2 pm "usual peak of heat".

    PUBLIC SCHOOL

    Do principal don't care or plain dumb?

    Image about is the area and they are currently on practice.

    BINANGONAN ELEMENTARY.

    To lazy to report to Deped because you have to be formal to report.

    Competitive-City6530 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    My Solution To The Heatwave

    Cooler filled with ice-cold water bottles and fan on top, showing heatwave relief efforts in an industrial setting

    Lemme just start by saying I love my Ryobi fans, lights, and “lifestyle” tools. Anyway, my work van has no AC, as in it was never optioned when they bought it 30 years ago. Every summer, I sweat my back off in my convection oven, I mean, work van. I present you all with my solution! The cooler fan! I’m sure this has been done, but this one is mine. Getting hot? Turn the mister on for a minute and bask in the icy delight. Thirsty? Just flip the lid and grab a drink! I freeze my water bottles, so no need to buy ice. Once in the cooler with a bit of water adde,d they stay cold the whole day. I love this little fan.

    astroman2463 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Came To Water My In-Laws Plants While They Were Out Of Town And Found My MIL Had Protected My Favorite Plant From The Sun As We Are Having A Heatwave

    White umbrella shading a potted plant among green bushes showing heatwave protection during intense heat conditions.

    ClubWithAJungleTheme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    How are you coping with this year's heatwaves, Pandas? Have you got any creative tricks up your sleeve? Let us know in the comments! And if you want to see how folks have dealt with heatwaves in previous years, check out our posts herehere, and right here!

    Stay cool and hydrated, Pandas!
    #31

    A/C Not Cooling, Triple Digit Temps On The Way. It’s Literally Frozen

    Frozen air conditioning unit showing the damage caused by extreme heatwaves and cooling system failure worldwide.

    I really want to change that filter but it’s frozen in place. Hoping that turning it off will defrost this thing and I won’t be competing for a service call in the middle of a heatwave.

    I rent, this was supposed to be serviced three months ago.

    loquacious_avenger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    It's Hot Outside

    Blue bra drying on a bathroom sink countertop, showing the hot mess effects from this year's heatwaves worldwide.

    Sugarbritches21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    I Cooked Spicy Seafood Ramen With Nothing But The Power Of Seattle's Heatwave

    Pot on a glass table with uncooked noodles showing the hot mess caused by this year's heatwaves worldwide.

    TheNewPoetLawyerette Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    wendyhamilton avatar
    Wendy Hamilton
    Wendy Hamilton
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I recently started adding frozen buffalo wings to my ramen soup. So good!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    Gotta Protect From The Summer Heat (FL)

    Construction workers on heavy machinery using a red umbrella for shade during heatwaves in a dusty outdoor site.

    azcfcb360 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    2 Day Old Bread In The Australian Heat

    Moldy bread loaf in plastic bag illustrating the hot mess caused by this year's heatwaves worldwide.

    Mortal_bobcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    It Will Reach 50 Degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) Today

    Baghdad weather showing high temperatures in the heatwaves with sunny conditions and rising daytime heat forecast.

    126-875-358 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Next Door Are Done With This Heatwave

    Old textured exterior wall with two windows open and plastic covering on one during heatwaves around the world

    themaxmethod Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Before And After A Heatwave. We Also Lost 5 Other Plants And A Couple Of Months Of Summer To Go

    Before And After A Heatwave. We Also Lost 5 Other Plants And A Couple Of Months Of Summer To Go

    skrimpels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not that bad, I can still see plenty of green. My grass (north west France) is nothing but brown. Oh, and don't cut it short if a heatwave is forecast, there's no way for it to trap any humidity when it's short so it'll die back pretty much instantly. Longer grass fares better (but even that has its limits).

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Lost Power For 7 Days Causing The Rug To Melt Into The Tile Due To The Summer Heat

    Worn and damaged blue floor tiles showing the hot mess caused by this year's intense heatwaves worldwide.

    robertflay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Forgot To Crack My Windows In The Central Texas Summer Heat. Came Back To A Record Temp On My Car Thermometer

    Car dashboard showing extreme 129°F heatwave temperature during a stop, highlighting effects of global heatwaves worldwide.

    CornponeBrunch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    15.5mpg average? 😱 You driving a tank? That's about 25km for 3.8 litres.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #41

    Air Conditioner’s Installed At A Grocery Store During A Heatwave

    Portable cooling units with large ducts lining a grocery store aisle to combat the effects of heatwaves inside the building

    Danedelioncares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    Breaker Flipped While My Brother Was At Work In The Middle Of This Heatwave

    Thermostat display showing room temperature at 95 degrees, illustrating the extreme heatwaves causing a hot mess worldwide.

    MydogisEgon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Pepper Bottle Melted In My Car In This Heatwave

    Hand holding a heatwave-melted plastic spice bottle distorted into a boot shape against a blurred grass background.

    DoMBe87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Heatwave In My State Melted My Controller. No Its Not Covered Under Warranty

    Hand holding a melted black game controller button damaged by this year's heatwaves causing a hot mess worldwide.

    Iheartdragonsmore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ryanlowe_1 avatar
    CatKing
    CatKing
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is a Switch 2 controller so that is going to be very expensive to replace.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    Heatwave Destroyed Our Garden, Really Something Special (We Don’t Have An Outdoor Tap)

    Dried and patchy grass in a backyard showing the effects of this year's intense heatwaves around the world.

    EllaLion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Last Ditch Effort To Somewhat Protect My Plants In A Heatwave

    Patio shaded with cloths and vibrant potted plants, showing the impact of heatwaves on outdoor spaces worldwide.

    crzydmndx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Small Acts Like This Restore Faith In Humanity

    Water bottle placed on a tire in blazing heat during this year's heatwaves highlighting extreme global temperatures.

    JforMichigan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    My Chia Pet Exploded In The Summer Heat, Sending Pieces As Far As 20ft Away

    Broken terracotta pieces scattered on a glass table, reflecting damage caused by this year's heatwaves around the world.

    Kazimierz3000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    This Is How I’ve Been Dealing With The Pacific Northwest Heatwave

    Clothes hanging on a car window to block sunlight, illustrating the hot mess caused by this year's heatwaves worldwide.

    Zeera1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Summer In The South Has Me On Constant Feeder Cleaning And Refilling Schedule. Pulling, Cleaning, And Setting Feeders Back Up So They’re Ready For The Birds. Totally Worth It

    Melted plastic hummingbird feeders warped and deformed, showing the hot mess caused by this year's heatwaves around the world.

    treslilbirds Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    My Lipbalm Melted After Being Left In The Car In The Heatwave. Turns Out There’s A Lot Less Of It Than I Thought

    Lip balm melted and deformed inside a car during this year's intense heatwaves around the world.

    banana-books Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Just A Reminder For Everyone To Insulate Your AC Hoses In This Heatwave. It Does Actually Make A Difference

    Silver insulated duct attached to a portable air conditioner showing a heatwave cooling setup indoors.

    zachty22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Crazy Heat

    Person relaxing in an inflatable baby pool with feet up, cooling off during a south Carolina heatwave in backyard.

    MerissaKoko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zanemeek avatar
    The Darkest Timeline
    The Darkest Timeline
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A pool that shallow would be quite warm in that kind of heat unless it’s always under shade

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!