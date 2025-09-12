ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to wax figures, most people imagine lifelike recreations in famous museums like Madame Tussauds but sculptor Arlindo Armacollo, from a small town in southern Brazil, has taken this craft to another level. His wax creations of icons like Mother Teresa, Albert Einstein, Princess Diana, and Nelson Mandela recently resurfaced in old TV footage, sparking both admiration and waves of memes.

Armacollo’s art blurs the line between tribute and caricature, but the best way to see what we mean is to scroll through some of his standout pieces. Some might spark laughter, others fascination, and a few could even trigger a sense of thrill or unease.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Princess Diana

Wax sculpture of a famous figure in a pink dress with a tiara displayed in an art gallery setting.

museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Mother Teresa

    Wax sculpture of a famous figure in nun attire, showcasing creepy and hilarious details by the artist.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Freddie Mercury

    Wax sculpture of famous figure in yellow jacket, showcasing creepy and hilarious details of wax sculptures by artist.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    John F. Kennedy

    Wax sculpture of a famous figure in a suit and tie, showcasing creepy and hilarious details by the artist.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Marilyn Monroe

    Wax sculpture of a famous figure with blonde hair and white dress, showcasing creepy and hilarious artistic craftsmanship.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Elizabeth II

    Wax sculpture of a famous figure wearing a red hat and outfit, displayed in a room with framed pictures and art.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Pope Francis

    Wax sculpture of a famous figure resembling a pope, with a surprisingly creepy and hilarious expression.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Nelson Mandela

    Wax sculpture of a famous figure with an unusual expression wearing a colorful patterned shirt, part of creepy wax sculptures.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Charlie Chaplin

    Wax sculpture of a famous figure wearing a suit and bowler hat, displayed against a red wall with framed photo.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Mahatma Gandhi

    Wax sculpture of a famous figure dressed in white robes, displayed in an indoor setting with wood paneled walls.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Mr. Bean

    Wax sculpture of a famous figure in a suit and tie, surrounded by framed paintings, showcasing creepy and hilarious artistry.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Albert Einstein

    Wax sculptures of Albert Einstein by artist, featuring surprisingly creepy and humorous details in a museum setting.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Ayrton Senna

    Wax sculpture of a famous figure in racing suit holding a helmet, displayed in a dimly lit room with red walls.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Shrek And Fiona

    Wax sculptures of famous figures dressed as Shrek and Fiona with a surprisingly creepy and hilarious look indoors.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Zilda Arns Neumann

    Wax sculpture of a famous figure with a patterned scarf and orange blazer, showcasing creepy and hilarious artistic style.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Alberto Santos-Dumont

    Wax sculpture of a famous figure dressed in a suit and hat, displayed in an art gallery with framed paintings.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    El Chavo Del Ocho

    Wax sculpture of a freckled young figure wearing a plaid hat and striped shirt, showcasing creepy and hilarious artistry.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Oktoberfest

    Wax sculpture of a man in traditional attire holding a beer mug, showcasing creepy and hilarious wax art by this artist.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Roberto Carlos (Brazilian Singer)

    Wax sculpture of a famous figure with dark hair standing at a microphone, showcasing creepy and hilarious wax art by the artist.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Wax sculpture of a famous figure dressed in religious robes, showcasing creepy and hilarious details by the artist.

    museu.izidoroarmacollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!