20 Wax Sculptures Of Famous Figures By This Artist That Are Surprisingly Creepy And Hilarious
When it comes to wax figures, most people imagine lifelike recreations in famous museums like Madame Tussauds but sculptor Arlindo Armacollo, from a small town in southern Brazil, has taken this craft to another level. His wax creations of icons like Mother Teresa, Albert Einstein, Princess Diana, and Nelson Mandela recently resurfaced in old TV footage, sparking both admiration and waves of memes.
Armacollo’s art blurs the line between tribute and caricature, but the best way to see what we mean is to scroll through some of his standout pieces. Some might spark laughter, others fascination, and a few could even trigger a sense of thrill or unease.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Princess Diana
Mother Teresa
Freddie Mercury
John F. Kennedy
Marilyn Monroe
Elizabeth II
Pope Francis
Nelson Mandela
Charlie Chaplin
Mahatma Gandhi
Mr. Bean
Albert Einstein
Ayrton Senna
Shrek And Fiona
Zilda Arns Neumann
Alberto Santos-Dumont
El Chavo Del Ocho
Oktoberfest
Roberto Carlos (Brazilian Singer)
I feel like there are real bodies, under that wax.
𝑰 𝒂𝒎 𝒎𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂 𝒈𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝒔𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒚 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒉𝒐𝒎𝒆 4700+Dollar per week , 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒛𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝒂 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒂𝒈𝒐 𝑰 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒋𝒐𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒂 𝒉𝒐𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒚. 𝑰 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌 𝑮𝒐𝒅 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝑰 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒎𝒚 𝒅𝒖𝒕𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒑𝒂𝒚 𝒊𝒕 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒕 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚𝒐𝒏𝒆,.. 𝑰 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒆𝒅___ 𝑬𝒂𝒓𝒏𝑨𝒑𝒑1.𝑪𝒐𝒎
I feel like there are real bodies, under that wax.
𝑰 𝒂𝒎 𝒎𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂 𝒈𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝒔𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒚 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒉𝒐𝒎𝒆 4700+Dollar per week , 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒛𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝒂 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒂𝒈𝒐 𝑰 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒋𝒐𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒂 𝒉𝒐𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒚. 𝑰 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌 𝑮𝒐𝒅 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝑰 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒎𝒚 𝒅𝒖𝒕𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒑𝒂𝒚 𝒊𝒕 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒕 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚𝒐𝒏𝒆,.. 𝑰 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒆𝒅___ 𝑬𝒂𝒓𝒏𝑨𝒑𝒑1.𝑪𝒐𝒎