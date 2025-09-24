Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Goes No-Contact With Her MIL After She Decides To “Test” Her Life-Threatening Allergy
Elderly woman in apron smiling in kitchen, illustrating a woman going no-contact after allergy risk with her MIL.
Family, Relationships

Woman Goes No-Contact With Her MIL After She Decides To “Test” Her Life-Threatening Allergy

When you get married, you don’t only gain a spouse, but an entire new side of the family. You might suddenly have another set of parents, siblings and cousins that you’ll now spend holidays with and be expected to treat like you’ve known them your entire life. But what if some of your in-laws set out to make your life a living hell?

One woman hopped on Reddit to share a couple of stories about how her mother-in-law seems determined to make her life miserable. Below, you’ll find all of the details, as well as some of the replies amused readers shared.    

RELATED:

    This woman’s mother-in-law appeared extremely sweet when they first met

    Elderly woman preparing food in kitchen, illustrating woman goes no-contact with her MIL after allergy test conflict.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    But over the years, she’s made it clear that all of that kindness was just a facade

    Text excerpt explaining a woman’s story about her life-threatening allergy and conflict with her mother-in-law leading to no-contact.

    Text excerpt from a woman explaining her relationship with her mother-in-law before going no-contact due to a life-threatening allergy.

    Screenshot of text describing a woman’s changing relationship with her mother-in-law, leading to no-contact over a life-threatening allergy.

    Text excerpt about a woman describing events that led to going no-contact over a life-threatening allergy incident.

    Text excerpt discussing family dynamics and visiting, highlighting tension involving allergy testing and no-contact with MIL.

    Text excerpt describing a woman’s response to her mother-in-law testing her life-threatening allergy, leading to no-contact decision.

    Older woman looking concerned during a serious conversation with an elderly man about a life-threatening allergy situation.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about a woman going no-contact with her MIL after a life-threatening allergy was tested.

    Text excerpt about a woman going no-contact with her mother-in-law after a life-threatening allergy test incident.

    Text excerpt describing a woman’s conflict involving a life-threatening shrimp allergy and issues with her mother-in-law.

    Text excerpt about woman’s mother-in-law testing her life-threatening allergy leading to no-contact decision.

    Text describing a woman’s no-contact decision after her mother-in-law “tested” her life-threatening allergy by hiding shrimp in food.

    Woman goes no-contact with her mother-in-law after she tests her life-threatening allergy and causes family strain.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman going no-contact with her MIL after a life-threatening allergy test incident.

    The majority of married women have had conflicts with their husband’s mother

    Woman upset and woman frustrated in tense conversation showing conflict after life-threatening allergy test incident.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    In a perfect world, we would all see our in-laws as extensions of our own families. Some people even manage to become closer to their partner’s parents than their own. And many people enter their marriages optimistically, as research from Purdue University found that the majority of couples anticipate positive relationships with their in-laws.  

    But somewhere down the line, things often go awry. According to research by psychologist Terri Apter, a whopping 75% of couples admit that they’ve had conflicts with an in-law. And 60% of women say that their relationship with their husband’s mother has caused them stress and unhappiness. 

    In fact, moms even report having more issues with their daughter-in-laws than with their own daughters. Meanwhile, two thirds of daughter-in-laws believe that their spouse’s mother has exhibited jealous love towards her son.

    So where do these issues between mothers and daughter-in-laws come from? Well, Madeleine A. Fugère, PhD, wrote a piece for Psychology Today discussing a few potential reasons for this. One possible explanation is not being the partner that your spouse’s parent would have chosen for them.

    If they always imagined their child with someone who’s a huge success in the corporate world, someone who plays music or someone from the same culture, it might be difficult for them to accept that their child can make their own decisions.

    Another potential issue that your mother-in-law may have with you is that you’re too attractive. It might sound silly, but apparently, according to evolutionary theory, women who are more attractive than their partner will think about leaving the relationship more often and show more interest in other partners.

    Setting boundaries with a toxic mother-in-law is necessary

    Family having a barbecue outdoors with a focus on woman dealing with life-threatening allergy and no-contact with MIL.

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    At the same time, some mothers have trouble accepting that they’ll have to compete for resources and attention from their son. If your mother-in-law has spent decades being the most important woman in her son’s life, it’s possible that she’ll be feeling jealous and/or neglected after someone else takes that spot.

    When it comes to dealing with a toxic mother-in-law, Choosing Therapy recommends that you communicate openly with your partner. You may need to word things delicately, but expressing your concerns is important to ensure that the issues don’t start to snowball. 

    Meanwhile, you should set realistic expectations for your relationship with your mother-in-law. She’s not going to drastically change overnight, and you might have to abandon the hope that you’ll ever be close friends. At the same time, be gentle with yourself, and practice self-care. Don’t let this difficult relationship start to take a toll on your mental or physical health.

    It’s also important to remember not to take your mother-in-law’s actions personally. If she’s just a difficult person, there’s nothing that you did to cause her to act like this. And if the relationship seems hopeless, don’t be afraid to set boundaries. Trying to keep the peace is not worth it if it means you’ll be miserable.     

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman was right to go no-contact with her mother-in-law after this? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar mother-in-law drama right here.

    Readers left supportive messages for the author, and some even had similar stories of their own to share

    Text conversation about a woman who goes no-contact with her mother-in-law after a life-threatening allergy test incident.

    Online discussion about a woman going no-contact with her mother-in-law after testing life-threatening allergy boundaries.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing relief that a woman and her husband are safe and away from her mother-in-law after allergy issues.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a woman’s allergy reaction after her clothes were washed with unfamiliar detergent.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Baltrunaitė

    Rugilė Baltrunaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    ADVERTISEMENT