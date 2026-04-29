Today, the Bored Panda team dived deep into the internet to find some of the most questionable, chaotic, and downright unsettling food creations out there. Fair warning, pandas, this is not the list you casually browse during lunch. But if you’re feeling brave, go ahead… you’ve been warned.

Fluffy pancakes, perfectly scrambled eggs, a loaded sandwich… Just hearing about these dishes is enough to make anyone hungry. Food is usually comfort, celebration, and pure joy all rolled into one. But every now and then, something comes along that flips that feeling completely on its head. Yes, we’re talking about cursed food. The kind that makes you stop mid-scroll and wonder who approved this.

#1 Tried My Hand At A Tuna Aspic. It Went Well, But I May Be Banned From Thanksgiving In The Future

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#2 Avocado With Plain White Rice And Salt. Add Soy Sauce If You Think You're Better Than Me

#3 I May Have Found The Most Stupid Food Of All Time. Behold! Mr. T. Meatloaf

Most of us have already heard of the wildly popular Dubai chocolate that took the internet by storm like it owned the place. One moment, it was just another dessert, and the next, it was everywhere—on reels, in cafés, and basically living rent-free in everyone’s cravings. It got so big that major chocolate brands like Lindt jumped in with their own versions. And of course, it didn’t stop there. Ice creams, coffees, pastries, and endless variations followed, all trying to ride the same wave of hype. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 The Chicken Sandwich I Got From Mr Beast Burger Today

#5 Sandwich My Dad Likes To Eat, Raw Ground Beef With Raw Onions And White Pepper On Hard Bread

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#6 And Here's My Boyfriend's Carbonara Attempt

And the reason it worked? Simple. That combination of rich, creamy chocolate with crunchy kunafa and smooth pistachio filling was genuinely addictive. It hit texture, sweetness, and indulgence all at once. When it comes together, it’s basically a melt-in-your-mouth experience that makes you understand the hype instantly. But here’s the twist: just because one combo works beautifully doesn’t mean the kitchen is a free-for-all. Not every experimental pairing deserves applause. Case in point: peanut butter and mayonnaise. Some ideas don’t need a sequel. There’s a reason that one quietly faded into internet history. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Our Airbnb Had A Brick Oven. We Tried Making Pizza

#8 Michelin Star Cheese Plate (With Skittle Fireball)

#9 Sonic Blue Curry

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To understand this whole world of food experiments better, the Bored Panda team spoke with Parth Kothari, co-founder of MunchyMumbai, a popular Instagram food-blogging page known for hunting down unique and sometimes questionable dishes. Between restaurant visits and street food adventures, Parth and his team have tried hundreds of dishes across different cities. Parth laughs, “You won’t believe some of the things we’ve tried. At some point you stop being surprised and just start preparing yourself mentally.” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My Friend Orderd Subway Through Door Dash And It Came Out Like This

#11 My Small Snack Before Sleep

#12 Green Eggs And Ramen

Parth recalls one of his trips to Gujarat, a state in India known for its wide variety of vegetarian cuisine, from comforting snacks to elaborate traditional thalis. The food culture there is rich, diverse, and usually incredibly flavorful. But even in a place like that, experimentation sometimes goes a little too far. Parth says, “We had some of the best food there, no doubt. But we also came across something called Coca-Cola Maggi. A street vendor literally used Coca-Cola instead of water to cook instant noodles. The taste was… let’s just say it was an experience I don’t need again.” ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Crab Boiled In Pepsi Max For 2 Hours Served In A Baguette

#14 Ordered Takeout From The Lowest Rated Wing Place In My Area

#15 This Was $20

Parth is clear about one thing: he loves chocolate, maybe a little too much. But even he draws the line at turning everything into a chocolate experiment. “I once saw chocolate biryani online,” he says. “And I had questions. Biryani is sacred in its own way; it already has layers of flavour, aroma, and texture built through slow cooking and carefully balanced spices. It’s a dish that relies on harmony between rice, meat or vegetables, and a blend of spices that are allowed to infuse over time rather than compete with each other. Adding chocolate to it feels like a crime against common sense.” ADVERTISEMENT

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#16 This Was Served As Caprese Salad At a resort in Cuba. My partner decided to try the "French" restaurant. The other appetizer option was a seafood salad, which was fairly good.



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#17 Ran Out Of Buns

#18 What Do I Even Say My Friend Just Send My This On Snapchat

He adds that the same logic applies to Oreos. “Oreo works beautifully in desserts like ice cream or milkshakes. That’s its comfort zone,” Parth explains. “But I saw someone deep-fry it as pakoras and I just… no. Some things don’t need to be reinvented like that. You’re not improving it; you’re just confusing it.” ADVERTISEMENT Parth wraps it up with a simple but honest thought: “Experimentation in food is important. That’s how new dishes are born and cultures evolve. But not every experiment needs to make it to the plate. Some combinations should stay as ideas, not reality.”

#19 It Made Sense At That Time

#20 I Was Told That This Belongs Here

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#21 Bananasausage

And there is actually a more grounded way to look at all of this beyond trends and curiosity. Traditional food wisdom systems like Ayurveda, along with modern nutrition insights, often emphasize balance in what we eat. The idea is not just about taste, but about how different foods interact inside the body once they’re digested. For example, pairing carbohydrates with protein or healthy fats can help slow down glucose absorption, leading to more stable energy levels and avoiding sharp spikes and crashes. It’s the reason combinations like rice with lentils, or bread with eggs, are both satisfying and nutritionally balanced. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 This Is The Only Community That Will Accept My Spinach Chicken Noodles

#23 All Hail Beans

#24 Chili Mac And Cheese With Dino Nuggies Ala Flambe

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Instead of constantly chasing extreme or experimental pairings, many food traditions focus on harmony; flavours that complement each other and nutrients that support how the body functions. So rather than chaotic combinations made for shock value, the real “magic” of food often lies in thoughtful balance. Meals that don’t just excite the palate for a moment, but actually work with your body in a steady, nourishing way. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Our Dinner One Night This Past Deployment

#26 My Italian Wedge Salad

#27 My Son Wanted Blue Sushi Yesterday, So I Made Him Some

Now coming back to these food combos… Not only do they not look particularly appetizing, but some of them don’t even sound like they belong in the same sentence. If you actually had to pick one of these to try, would you dare? Or would you politely step away from the plate and call it a day? Either way, curiosity is hard to ignore. Have you ever come across any bizarre food combinations like these? Did it turn out surprisingly good, or exactly as questionable as it sounds? And honestly, this might be one of those topics best shared with a foodie friend… just to see their reaction. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Today's My Cake Day And Not Too Long Ago Was My Actual Birthday, So Here's The Cake My Sister Made Me

#29 Every British Dessert Be Like

#30 Parents Always Said I’m Just Picky. What Do You Think

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#32 My Cat Was Meowing For This Like It Was Her Wet Food

#33 The “Vegan Power Wrap” Option At A Work Event Just mushrooms and a 3 kidney beans. Somehow wet and slimy but no condiments, sauce or seasoning.



#34 Sardines In Louisiana Hot Sauce On 7 Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza

#35 Friend Told Me She Was Making A “Grilled Cheese” Then Sends This

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#36 Vegan Night On Campus. I Pay 36k A Year For This And They Force Students To Pay 4K Per Semester For This Stupid Meal Plan

#37 Made This

#38 I Have Some Leftovers, If Anyone Wants Me To Overnight Ship Them Some

#39 2 Ingredients

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#40 Heres My Banana Peanut Butter Triwich

#41 I Present To You: A Bacon, Egg, And Cheese

#42 Tried To Make Strawberry Mochi Without A Recipe And Now They Look Like Boiled Kirbys

#43 Usually I'm Just Lurking But I Felt Like This Needed To Be Shared. What Is Going On Here?

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#44 My Friend Told Me He Was Getting Burgers

#45 Cursed Cake

#47 My Parents Fought Over How And What To Make For My Birthday Cake. I Turned 40 Btw

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#48 The Vegan Option At My Work Christmas Dinner. Unseasoned Soy Beans In A Bell Pepper, Topped With A Sheese Single

#49 Cauliflower Wings. Super Crispy Baked Cauliflower Wrapped In Rice Paper

#50 Sushi Soup

#51 Beef Gyro With Special Sauce

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#52 Cooked Ramen Drained Brick Added 2 Large Scrambled Eggs And Microwaved For A Min And A Half

#53 Looks Like Vaseline

#54 Get A Look At This Lovely Cement Toast

#55 My Husband's Dinner

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#56 My Friend Made "Pho" To Impress A "Vietnamian" (In His Words) Person

#57 I’m Fairly Certain I’ll Never Be Invited To A Potluck Again

#58 My Wife's Flight Got Delayed For Over 12 Hours, So The Airline Is Supposed To Provide Food For The Passengers, And That's What They're Treating Them Too

#59 The 'Bruschetta' I Was Served At A Restaurant. Yes, That's An Entire Ball Of Mozzarella

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#60 “Minnesota Sushi” - Ham, Mayonnaise And Pickle. Found On Facebook. Yuck

#61 When You Try To Fry A Turkey For The First Time!

#63 Yummy

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#64 GF Said She Wants To Sell This On Fb Marketplace.. “Crazy Ramen”

#65 Vegans Can't Have Hot Dogs? Think Again Sweety

#66 My Friend Just Made "Sushi". This Is Apparently A Regular Thing

#67 A Dry Rub Taken Far Past Its Breaking Point. So Heavily Seasoned They Tasted Like A Spice Cabinet Had An Identity Crisis

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#68 A Sludge Of Oatmeal, Eggs And Minced Meat

#69 Thanks I Hate This Pickle Pizza My GF's Mom Ordered

#70 This Is So Cursed (Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza)

#71 My Wife Made Muffins The dairy free cream cheese did not do well.



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#72 I Noticed A Piece Of Broccoli On My Plate That I Thought Looked Like An Opossum Face So I Used It To Make A Little Food Opossum

#73 “Chicken Sandwich” I Ordered From A Dairy Queen In A Small Town. Not At All What I Was Expecting!

#74 My School’s $7 Take On Avocado Toast

#75 Vegan Meal I Was Served At My Brother’s Wedding Last Weekend

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#76 Behold My Blackberry Bars With Lemon Glaze

#77 Co-Worker's Lunch

#78 Leftover Bean Sculpture I went to a Mexican restaurant with my family and I ate the leftovers for lunch but I don't really like their beans so I made a face instead of eating them. What do you rate it?



#79 I Just Love Slime Veggies Stuffed In Cookies

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