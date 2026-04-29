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Fluffy pancakes, perfectly scrambled eggs, a loaded sandwich… Just hearing about these dishes is enough to make anyone hungry. Food is usually comfort, celebration, and pure joy all rolled into one. But every now and then, something comes along that flips that feeling completely on its head. Yes, we’re talking about cursed food. The kind that makes you stop mid-scroll and wonder who approved this.

Today, the Bored Panda team dived deep into the internet to find some of the most questionable, chaotic, and downright unsettling food creations out there. Fair warning, pandas, this is not the list you casually browse during lunch. But if you’re feeling brave, go ahead… you’ve been warned.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tried My Hand At A Tuna Aspic. It Went Well, But I May Be Banned From Thanksgiving In The Future

A fish-shaped aspic on a festive plate with Santa and a sleigh, a Bananasausage food crime.

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    #2

    Avocado With Plain White Rice And Salt. Add Soy Sauce If You Think You're Better Than Me

    A hand holding half an avocado filled with white rice, a food crime. This Bananasausage fusion is surprising!

    domstyle Report

    11points
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    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this is the only one I'd try.

    3
    3points
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    #3

    I May Have Found The Most Stupid Food Of All Time. Behold! Mr. T. Meatloaf

    A bizarre meatloaf head on foil, with olives for hair/beard and bacon for a scarf. A true Bananasausage food crime.

    RefrigeratorNo1945 Report

    10points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the raw version. I want to see how it comes out cooked! 😂

    1
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    Most of us have already heard of the wildly popular Dubai chocolate that took the internet by storm like it owned the place. One moment, it was just another dessert, and the next, it was everywhere—on reels, in cafés, and basically living rent-free in everyone’s cravings. It got so big that major chocolate brands like Lindt jumped in with their own versions. And of course, it didn’t stop there. Ice creams, coffees, pastries, and endless variations followed, all trying to ride the same wave of hype.

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    #4

    The Chicken Sandwich I Got From Mr Beast Burger Today

    A sliced bananasausage sandwich with pale meat, white sauce, and lettuce on a yellow bun, hinting at food crimes.

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    #5

    Sandwich My Dad Likes To Eat, Raw Ground Beef With Raw Onions And White Pepper On Hard Bread

    Raw ground meat with chopped onions on a crispbread, a bananasausage food crime, on a wooden table.

    GerryDos Report

    10points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is your dad German? I don't think it's unusual there.

    2
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    #6

    And Here's My Boyfriend's Carbonara Attempt

    A pan of bananasausage with a creamy sauce, mixed vegetables, and a wooden spoon, indicating a food crime.

    vertigoism Report

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    And the reason it worked? Simple. That combination of rich, creamy chocolate with crunchy kunafa and smooth pistachio filling was genuinely addictive. It hit texture, sweetness, and indulgence all at once. When it comes together, it’s basically a melt-in-your-mouth experience that makes you understand the hype instantly. But here’s the twist: just because one combo works beautifully doesn’t mean the kitchen is a free-for-all. Not every experimental pairing deserves applause. Case in point: peanut butter and mayonnaise. Some ideas don’t need a sequel. There’s a reason that one quietly faded into internet history.

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    #7

    Our Airbnb Had A Brick Oven. We Tried Making Pizza

    A burnt, unappetizing pizza on a baking sheet, illustrating a bananasausage style food crime.

    fckn_oko Report

    10points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like you made a brain!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #8

    Michelin Star Cheese Plate (With Skittle Fireball)

    A white plate with sliced cheese, onion, grapes, and a drizzle of mustard. A bananasausage food crime.

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    #9

    Sonic Blue Curry

    Sonic the Hedgehog Curry, a bright blue Food Crime, served with rice on a plate. Bananasausage.

    mali1321 Report

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    To understand this whole world of food experiments better, the Bored Panda team spoke with Parth Kothari, co-founder of MunchyMumbai, a popular Instagram food-blogging page known for hunting down unique and sometimes questionable dishes. Between restaurant visits and street food adventures, Parth and his team have tried hundreds of dishes across different cities. Parth laughs, “You won’t believe some of the things we’ve tried. At some point you stop being surprised and just start preparing yourself mentally.”

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    #10

    My Friend Orderd Subway Through Door Dash And It Came Out Like This

    A Bananasausage-like "food crime" sandwich with chicken and yellowish sauce on whole wheat bread, wrapped in paper.

    Old_Proposal8114 Report

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    #11

    My Small Snack Before Sleep

    An orange plate with slices of bananasausage toast topped with raw onions, black pepper, and paprika. Food crimes.

    1Lurre Report

    10points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't want to be sleeping in the same bed as whoever ate this!

    1
    1point
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    #12

    Green Eggs And Ramen

    A bowl of bright green noodles with two vivid green halved soft-boiled eggs, displaying Bananasausage food crimes.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
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    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do not like green eggs and ham, I do not like them, Sam, I am.

    1
    1point
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    Parth recalls one of his trips to Gujarat, a state in India known for its wide variety of vegetarian cuisine, from comforting snacks to elaborate traditional thalis. The food culture there is rich, diverse, and usually incredibly flavorful. But even in a place like that, experimentation sometimes goes a little too far. Parth says, “We had some of the best food there, no doubt. But we also came across something called Coca-Cola Maggi. A street vendor literally used Coca-Cola instead of water to cook instant noodles. The taste was… let’s just say it was an experience I don’t need again.”

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    #13

    Crab Boiled In Pepsi Max For 2 Hours Served In A Baguette

    A whole crab in a baguette on a plate with wine and a candle. A Bananasausage food crime.

    KilianExperience Report

    9points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whoever made this must have been high as balls!!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #14

    Ordered Takeout From The Lowest Rated Wing Place In My Area

    A container of oddly shaped, possibly deep-fried Bananasausage or food crimes that resemble chicken wings.

    Thy-Short-Bus Report

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    #15

    This Was $20

    A breaded cutlet topped with cheese and marinara, served with rice, broccoli, carrots, and lettuce, a possible food crime.

    Anders13 Report

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    Parth is clear about one thing: he loves chocolate, maybe a little too much. But even he draws the line at turning everything into a chocolate experiment. “I once saw chocolate biryani online,” he says. “And I had questions. Biryani is sacred in its own way; it already has layers of flavour, aroma, and texture built through slow cooking and carefully balanced spices. It’s a dish that relies on harmony between rice, meat or vegetables, and a blend of spices that are allowed to infuse over time rather than compete with each other. Adding chocolate to it feels like a crime against common sense.”

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    #16

    This Was Served As Caprese Salad

    A white plate with sliced tomatoes and what appears to be rounds of bananasausage, drizzled with sauces.

    At a resort in Cuba. My partner decided to try the "French" restaurant. The other appetizer option was a seafood salad, which was fairly good.

    xingrubicon Report

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    #17

    Ran Out Of Buns

    Hand holding a waffle cone with a bananasausage inside, a true food crime, against a grassy background.

    Dingo_Shpiggums Report

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    #18

    What Do I Even Say My Friend Just Send My This On Snapchat

    A bowl of ramen with three whole pickles, a Pepsi, a true food crime.

    JustFred24 Report

    9points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You should say "Congrats on your pregnancy!" 😂

    1
    1point
    reply

    He adds that the same logic applies to Oreos. “Oreo works beautifully in desserts like ice cream or milkshakes. That’s its comfort zone,” Parth explains. “But I saw someone deep-fry it as pakoras and I just… no. Some things don’t need to be reinvented like that. You’re not improving it; you’re just confusing it.”

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    Parth wraps it up with a simple but honest thought: “Experimentation in food is important. That’s how new dishes are born and cultures evolve. But not every experiment needs to make it to the plate. Some combinations should stay as ideas, not reality.”
    #19

    It Made Sense At That Time

    A hand holds a "bananasausage" of banana, peanut butter, cocoa powder, and sugar cubes. A true food crime.

    NeatEnvironmental546 Report

    9points
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    #20

    I Was Told That This Belongs Here

    A pizza topped with bananas, sardines, and a fried egg, a true bananasausage food crime.

    OpposingLunatic Report

    9points
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    #21

    Bananasausage

    A casserole dish filled with bananasausage and mashed potatoes, a truly questionable food crime.

    _KQEN_ Report

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    And there is actually a more grounded way to look at all of this beyond trends and curiosity. Traditional food wisdom systems like Ayurveda, along with modern nutrition insights, often emphasize balance in what we eat. The idea is not just about taste, but about how different foods interact inside the body once they’re digested. For example, pairing carbohydrates with protein or healthy fats can help slow down glucose absorption, leading to more stable energy levels and avoiding sharp spikes and crashes. It’s the reason combinations like rice with lentils, or bread with eggs, are both satisfying and nutritionally balanced.

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    #22

    This Is The Only Community That Will Accept My Spinach Chicken Noodles

    Creamy noodle dish with chicken and spinach, a questionable bananasausage food crime.

    smalllcokewithfries Report

    9points
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    #23

    All Hail Beans

    Bananasausage in a green tortilla with cheese and sauce, a food crime against good taste.

    xSKOOBSx Report

    9points
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    #24

    Chili Mac And Cheese With Dino Nuggies Ala Flambe

    Bananasausage burning on a baking sheet on a stovetop, a food crime scene with active flames.

    nerull1252 Report

    9points
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    Instead of constantly chasing extreme or experimental pairings, many food traditions focus on harmony; flavours that complement each other and nutrients that support how the body functions. So rather than chaotic combinations made for shock value, the real “magic” of food often lies in thoughtful balance. Meals that don’t just excite the palate for a moment, but actually work with your body in a steady, nourishing way.

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    #25

    Our Dinner One Night This Past Deployment

    A Bananasausage pizza topped with bright green peas and orange diced carrots on a baking sheet, a true food crime.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #26

    My Italian Wedge Salad

    A white bowl with iceberg lettuce, dressing, and a fork, suggesting a simple meal or a Bananasausage food crime.

    AirlineF0od Report

    9points
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    #27

    My Son Wanted Blue Sushi Yesterday, So I Made Him Some

    Vibrant blue sushi rolls on a white plate. This Bananasausage could be one of the Food Crimes that need a priest.

    LOSAPOSRACING Report

    9points
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    Now coming back to these food combos… Not only do they not look particularly appetizing, but some of them don’t even sound like they belong in the same sentence. If you actually had to pick one of these to try, would you dare? Or would you politely step away from the plate and call it a day? Either way, curiosity is hard to ignore. Have you ever come across any bizarre food combinations like these? Did it turn out surprisingly good, or exactly as questionable as it sounds? And honestly, this might be one of those topics best shared with a foodie friend… just to see their reaction.

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    #28

    Today's My Cake Day And Not Too Long Ago Was My Actual Birthday, So Here's The Cake My Sister Made Me

    A vibrant rice cake, shaped like a volcano, with blue, pink, and green rice, surrounded by raw salmon slices. A bananasausage food crime.

    OneIsGlad Report

    9points
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    #29

    Every British Dessert Be Like

    A bananasausage made with baked beans, whipped cream, sprinkles, and a hot dog in a can. A true food crime.

    incognitoguy95 Report

    8points
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    #30

    Parents Always Said I’m Just Picky. What Do You Think

    Overcooked meat with carrots and potatoes, resembling a bananasausage food crime.

    og-thanos-69 Report

    8points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the heck is the flesh colored thing???

    1
    1point
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    #31

    Yummers!!!!

    Blue, lumpy Bananasausage mixture in a pan with a wooden spoon, creating a Food Crime that needs a priest.

    gildor_johnny Report

    8points
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    #32

    My Cat Was Meowing For This Like It Was Her Wet Food

    Two slices of bread topped with tomatoes, red onions, and anchovies, a food crime for some.

    jarawd Report

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    #33

    The “Vegan Power Wrap” Option At A Work Event

    A questionable green Bananasausage wrap overflowing with mushrooms and white beans on crumpled paper.

    Just mushrooms and a 3 kidney beans. Somehow wet and slimy but no condiments, sauce or seasoning.

    oosk Report

    8points
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    #34

    Sardines In Louisiana Hot Sauce On 7 Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza

    A pizza slice topped with whole fish, a "Bananasausage" food crime that needs a priest.

    Berg001 Report

    8points
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    #35

    Friend Told Me She Was Making A “Grilled Cheese” Then Sends This

    Raw egg and ham on toast in a toaster oven, a bananasausage food crime.

    Leading-Magician-402 Report

    8points
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    #36

    Vegan Night On Campus. I Pay 36k A Year For This And They Force Students To Pay 4K Per Semester For This Stupid Meal Plan

    A plain pizza with a few tomato slices, some pieces already taken. A bananasausage food crime.

    mentallyillsyd Report

    8points
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    #37

    Made This

    An unbaked Bananasausage pizza topped with raw bacon crust, scrambled eggs, and cheese on a wire rack.

    Loading-error_404 Report

    8points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is it? Raw bacon with scrambled eggs??

    1
    1point
    reply
    #38

    I Have Some Leftovers, If Anyone Wants Me To Overnight Ship Them Some

    A plate of Bananasausage: cereal O's covered in melted cheese, chili sauce, and jalapeños, a truly questionable food crime.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #39

    2 Ingredients

    A four-panel image shows the bananasausage creation process from Rosarita refried beans to an unappealing burrito.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #40

    Heres My Banana Peanut Butter Triwich

    A messy bananasausage sandwich on a plate, featuring bread, peanut butter, and banana slices, a true food crime.

    some_fbi_agent Report

    7points
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    #41

    I Present To You: A Bacon, Egg, And Cheese

    Four hard-boiled egg halves filled with cheese and bacon on a red plate, seasoned with pepper. Bananasausage.

    abeltesgoat Report

    7points
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    #42

    Tried To Make Strawberry Mochi Without A Recipe And Now They Look Like Boiled Kirbys

    Tried To Make Strawberry Mochi Without A Recipe And Now They Look Like Boiled Kirbys

    leilzs Report

    7points
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    #43

    Usually I'm Just Lurking But I Felt Like This Needed To Be Shared. What Is Going On Here?

    Maple Blueberry Beef Patties display, a bananasausage food crime, next to raw beef patties, mushrooms, and pineapples in a store.

    Prestigious-Fly6272 Report

    7points
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    #44

    My Friend Told Me He Was Getting Burgers

    A hamburger in a round bun with a poached egg and bacon, a Bananasausage food crime.

    Koncees Report

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    #45

    Cursed Cake

    A Bananasausage cake shaped like Grogu from Star Wars, with candles on his head, a food crime.

    Sgtpepperolly Report

    7points
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    #46

    Cursed_cake

    Chocolate cake resembling a hedgehog, decorated with chocolate sticks and a disturbing set of teeth. A Food Crime.

    lilquailie Report

    7points
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    #47

    My Parents Fought Over How And What To Make For My Birthday Cake. I Turned 40 Btw

    A monstrous chocolate cake with glowing eyes, bloody teeth, and candles being lit, fitting the "Bananasausage" theme.

    Admiral_Zuel Report

    7points
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    #48

    The Vegan Option At My Work Christmas Dinner. Unseasoned Soy Beans In A Bell Pepper, Topped With A Sheese Single

    Bananasausage: Cabbage, edamame, and red pepper arranged unappetizingly, a culinary food crime, alongside a slice of bread.

    Precuneus Report

    7points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sheese is apparently Scottish, coconut oil-based, vegan cheese. 😮

    1
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    #49

    Cauliflower Wings. Super Crispy Baked Cauliflower Wrapped In Rice Paper

    A plate of oddly shaped, translucent, pale food items, some with browned spots. A real bananasausage food crime.

    danadanadana3 Report

    7points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They remind me of bird skulls.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #50

    Sushi Soup

    Buffet line with various food crimes, including a tray labeled Sopa De Sushi, or sushi soup. Bananasausage.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #51

    Beef Gyro With Special Sauce

    A pita bread filled with brown, thinly sliced meat, resembling a Bananasausage or another food crime.

    NotLystyCat Report

    7points
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    #52

    Cooked Ramen Drained Brick Added 2 Large Scrambled Eggs And Microwaved For A Min And A Half

    An omelet with uncooked ramen noodles and white sauce, an example of a Bananasausage food crime.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #53

    Looks Like Vaseline

    A wine glass full of green olives, some stuffed, next to a bowl of peanuts. A bananasausage food crime.

    Mental_Impression316 Report

    6points
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    #54

    Get A Look At This Lovely Cement Toast

    Two slices of toast on a plate topped with a grey, crumbly substance, resembling a bananasausage food crime.

    incognitoguy95 Report

    6points
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    #55

    My Husband's Dinner

    A plate of golden tater tots covered with slices of American cheese, a true food crime of bananasausage proportions.

    toomuchtuna94 Report

    6points
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    #56

    My Friend Made "Pho" To Impress A "Vietnamian" (In His Words) Person

    A white bowl of noodles and brown meat, possibly bananasausage, representing a food crime.

    Rixia Report

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    #57

    I’m Fairly Certain I’ll Never Be Invited To A Potluck Again

    I’m Fairly Certain I’ll Never Be Invited To A Potluck Again

    fej057 Report

    6points
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    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Respect. Next time they'll tell you to bring the napkins.

    1
    1point
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    #58

    My Wife's Flight Got Delayed For Over 12 Hours, So The Airline Is Supposed To Provide Food For The Passengers, And That's What They're Treating Them Too

    A sad-looking Bananasausage and pasta meal in an opened foil tray with a plastic fork, a true food crime.

    Apprehensive_Ask3910 Report

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    #59

    The 'Bruschetta' I Was Served At A Restaurant. Yes, That's An Entire Ball Of Mozzarella

    Bananasausage: Creamy burrata with pickled onions and tomatoes on toasted bread, a controversial food crime.

    Golden_Hoe Report

    6points
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    #60

    “Minnesota Sushi” - Ham, Mayonnaise And Pickle. Found On Facebook. Yuck

    Bananasausage? Pickles wrapped in deli meat with cream cheese, a food crime presented on a paper plate.

    Jameskeenan718 Report

    6points
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    #61

    When You Try To Fry A Turkey For The First Time!

    A severely burnt Bananasausage in a foil pan, looking like a definite food crime, with someone in a green robe holding it.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
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    #62

    Hungry?

    A pizza box containing a heavily molded pizza with fuzzy green mold covering its surface. This bananasausage food crime needs a priest!

    tha_milk_man Report

    6points
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    #63

    Yummy

    A glass with layered instant noodles, rice, a dried fish head, onion, lime, and tomato. A Bananasausage Food Crime.

    reddit.com Report

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    #64

    GF Said She Wants To Sell This On Fb Marketplace.. “Crazy Ramen”

    A Bananasausage-level food crime: a cup of instant ramen overflowing with crushed Cheetos and cheese sauce, on a foam tray.

    Exciting_Bar_5978 Report

    6points
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    #65

    Vegans Can't Have Hot Dogs? Think Again Sweety

    Bananasausage: a banana with peanut butter and cinnamon in a hot dog bun, a questionable food crime.

    Cat-_- Report

    6points
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    #66

    My Friend Just Made "Sushi". This Is Apparently A Regular Thing

    Sliced cucumber filled with tuna on a white plate with a knife, a bananasausage food crime.

    grey-clouds Report

    6points
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    #67

    A Dry Rub Taken Far Past Its Breaking Point. So Heavily Seasoned They Tasted Like A Spice Cabinet Had An Identity Crisis

    Crispy bananasausage bites with a creamy dipping sauce, served in a checkered basket. A true food crime.

    laurenh8tsyou Report

    6points
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    #68

    A Sludge Of Oatmeal, Eggs And Minced Meat

    Bananasausage in a metal pot, a creamy, chunky mixture, likely one of 80 food crimes.

    Traditional-You8927 Report

    6points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Please sir, may I have some more?" 😂

    1
    1point
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    #69

    Thanks I Hate This Pickle Pizza My GF's Mom Ordered

    A slice of pickle pizza with white sauce, resembling a Bananasausage food crime, sitting on parchment paper in a cardboard box.

    ZestycloseWord522 Report

    5points
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    #70

    This Is So Cursed (Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza)

    A slice of Caesar salad pizza, a bananasausage food crime, served on a white paper plate.

    cakeboy6969 Report

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    #71

    My Wife Made Muffins

    A dozen pumpkin muffins on a rack, some with holes, glazed and topped with oats and seeds. A Bananasausage food crime.

    The dairy free cream cheese did not do well.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
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    #72

    I Noticed A Piece Of Broccoli On My Plate That I Thought Looked Like An Opossum Face So I Used It To Make A Little Food Opossum

    Mashed potato creature with broccoli head and meat tail on a blue plate, a bananasausage food crime.

    idkdudejustkillme Report

    5points
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    #73

    “Chicken Sandwich” I Ordered From A Dairy Queen In A Small Town. Not At All What I Was Expecting!

    A Bananasausage sandwich in a styrofoam container, with a person holding it and a milkshake nearby. A true food crime!

    corakeet Report

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    #74

    My School’s $7 Take On Avocado Toast

    Avocado toast with sliced hard-boiled eggs, a Bananasausage food crime.

    meegsbear Report

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    #75

    Vegan Meal I Was Served At My Brother’s Wedding Last Weekend

    A white plate with a pile of quinoa and baby carrots, a Food Crime.

    satans-soup Report

    5points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do love quinoa, but that quinoa looks plain and unseasoned and sad :(

    0
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    #76

    Behold My Blackberry Bars With Lemon Glaze

    A red cake or Bananasausage with white glaze on paper, a food crime.

    SugarVibes Report

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    #77

    Co-Worker's Lunch

    Bananasausage: Tuna from a can, smothered in BBQ sauce, a definite food crime. A plastic fork rests inside.

    Prince-Talwe6987 Report

    4points
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    #78

    Leftover Bean Sculpture

    A mashed food substance in a foil container shaped like a face, a true bananasausage food crime.

    I went to a Mexican restaurant with my family and I ate the leftovers for lunch but I don't really like their beans so I made a face instead of eating them. What do you rate it?

    Grouchy_Amoeba8592 Report

    4points
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    #79

    I Just Love Slime Veggies Stuffed In Cookies

    A hand holding a chocolate chip cookie, split open to reveal green okra slices inside. A bananasausage food crime.

    shayjax- Report

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    #80

    First Time Buying At A Local Restaurant Called "Food And Love", Ordered A Four Cheese Pizza And This Is Why They Delivered

    Pizza topped with blue cheese, orange processed cheese, and other toppings. A Bananasausage food crime.

    marrana_brainz Report

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I imagine that's bleu cheese and not just straight-up mold, but then again, bleu cheese IS just straight-up mold in a cheese matrix XD

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