“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A PriestInterview With Expert
Fluffy pancakes, perfectly scrambled eggs, a loaded sandwich… Just hearing about these dishes is enough to make anyone hungry. Food is usually comfort, celebration, and pure joy all rolled into one. But every now and then, something comes along that flips that feeling completely on its head. Yes, we’re talking about cursed food. The kind that makes you stop mid-scroll and wonder who approved this.
Today, the Bored Panda team dived deep into the internet to find some of the most questionable, chaotic, and downright unsettling food creations out there. Fair warning, pandas, this is not the list you casually browse during lunch. But if you’re feeling brave, go ahead… you’ve been warned.
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Tried My Hand At A Tuna Aspic. It Went Well, But I May Be Banned From Thanksgiving In The Future
Avocado With Plain White Rice And Salt. Add Soy Sauce If You Think You're Better Than Me
I May Have Found The Most Stupid Food Of All Time. Behold! Mr. T. Meatloaf
This is the raw version. I want to see how it comes out cooked! 😂
Most of us have already heard of the wildly popular Dubai chocolate that took the internet by storm like it owned the place. One moment, it was just another dessert, and the next, it was everywhere—on reels, in cafés, and basically living rent-free in everyone’s cravings. It got so big that major chocolate brands like Lindt jumped in with their own versions. And of course, it didn’t stop there. Ice creams, coffees, pastries, and endless variations followed, all trying to ride the same wave of hype.
The Chicken Sandwich I Got From Mr Beast Burger Today
Sandwich My Dad Likes To Eat, Raw Ground Beef With Raw Onions And White Pepper On Hard Bread
And Here's My Boyfriend's Carbonara Attempt
And the reason it worked? Simple. That combination of rich, creamy chocolate with crunchy kunafa and smooth pistachio filling was genuinely addictive. It hit texture, sweetness, and indulgence all at once. When it comes together, it’s basically a melt-in-your-mouth experience that makes you understand the hype instantly. But here’s the twist: just because one combo works beautifully doesn’t mean the kitchen is a free-for-all. Not every experimental pairing deserves applause. Case in point: peanut butter and mayonnaise. Some ideas don’t need a sequel. There’s a reason that one quietly faded into internet history.
Our Airbnb Had A Brick Oven. We Tried Making Pizza
Michelin Star Cheese Plate (With Skittle Fireball)
Sonic Blue Curry
To understand this whole world of food experiments better, the Bored Panda team spoke with Parth Kothari, co-founder of MunchyMumbai, a popular Instagram food-blogging page known for hunting down unique and sometimes questionable dishes. Between restaurant visits and street food adventures, Parth and his team have tried hundreds of dishes across different cities. Parth laughs, “You won’t believe some of the things we’ve tried. At some point you stop being surprised and just start preparing yourself mentally.”
My Friend Orderd Subway Through Door Dash And It Came Out Like This
My Small Snack Before Sleep
I wouldn't want to be sleeping in the same bed as whoever ate this!
Green Eggs And Ramen
Parth recalls one of his trips to Gujarat, a state in India known for its wide variety of vegetarian cuisine, from comforting snacks to elaborate traditional thalis. The food culture there is rich, diverse, and usually incredibly flavorful. But even in a place like that, experimentation sometimes goes a little too far. Parth says, “We had some of the best food there, no doubt. But we also came across something called Coca-Cola Maggi. A street vendor literally used Coca-Cola instead of water to cook instant noodles. The taste was… let’s just say it was an experience I don’t need again.”
Crab Boiled In Pepsi Max For 2 Hours Served In A Baguette
Ordered Takeout From The Lowest Rated Wing Place In My Area
This Was $20
Parth is clear about one thing: he loves chocolate, maybe a little too much. But even he draws the line at turning everything into a chocolate experiment. “I once saw chocolate biryani online,” he says. “And I had questions. Biryani is sacred in its own way; it already has layers of flavour, aroma, and texture built through slow cooking and carefully balanced spices. It’s a dish that relies on harmony between rice, meat or vegetables, and a blend of spices that are allowed to infuse over time rather than compete with each other. Adding chocolate to it feels like a crime against common sense.”
This Was Served As Caprese Salad
At a resort in Cuba. My partner decided to try the "French" restaurant. The other appetizer option was a seafood salad, which was fairly good.
Ran Out Of Buns
What Do I Even Say My Friend Just Send My This On Snapchat
He adds that the same logic applies to Oreos. “Oreo works beautifully in desserts like ice cream or milkshakes. That’s its comfort zone,” Parth explains. “But I saw someone deep-fry it as pakoras and I just… no. Some things don’t need to be reinvented like that. You’re not improving it; you’re just confusing it.”
Parth wraps it up with a simple but honest thought: “Experimentation in food is important. That’s how new dishes are born and cultures evolve. But not every experiment needs to make it to the plate. Some combinations should stay as ideas, not reality.”
It Made Sense At That Time
I Was Told That This Belongs Here
Bananasausage
And there is actually a more grounded way to look at all of this beyond trends and curiosity. Traditional food wisdom systems like Ayurveda, along with modern nutrition insights, often emphasize balance in what we eat. The idea is not just about taste, but about how different foods interact inside the body once they’re digested. For example, pairing carbohydrates with protein or healthy fats can help slow down glucose absorption, leading to more stable energy levels and avoiding sharp spikes and crashes. It’s the reason combinations like rice with lentils, or bread with eggs, are both satisfying and nutritionally balanced.
This Is The Only Community That Will Accept My Spinach Chicken Noodles
All Hail Beans
Chili Mac And Cheese With Dino Nuggies Ala Flambe
Instead of constantly chasing extreme or experimental pairings, many food traditions focus on harmony; flavours that complement each other and nutrients that support how the body functions. So rather than chaotic combinations made for shock value, the real “magic” of food often lies in thoughtful balance. Meals that don’t just excite the palate for a moment, but actually work with your body in a steady, nourishing way.
Our Dinner One Night This Past Deployment
My Italian Wedge Salad
My Son Wanted Blue Sushi Yesterday, So I Made Him Some
Now coming back to these food combos… Not only do they not look particularly appetizing, but some of them don’t even sound like they belong in the same sentence. If you actually had to pick one of these to try, would you dare? Or would you politely step away from the plate and call it a day? Either way, curiosity is hard to ignore. Have you ever come across any bizarre food combinations like these? Did it turn out surprisingly good, or exactly as questionable as it sounds? And honestly, this might be one of those topics best shared with a foodie friend… just to see their reaction.
Today's My Cake Day And Not Too Long Ago Was My Actual Birthday, So Here's The Cake My Sister Made Me
Every British Dessert Be Like
Parents Always Said I’m Just Picky. What Do You Think
Yummers!!!!
My Cat Was Meowing For This Like It Was Her Wet Food
The “Vegan Power Wrap” Option At A Work Event
Just mushrooms and a 3 kidney beans. Somehow wet and slimy but no condiments, sauce or seasoning.
Sardines In Louisiana Hot Sauce On 7 Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza
Friend Told Me She Was Making A “Grilled Cheese” Then Sends This
Vegan Night On Campus. I Pay 36k A Year For This And They Force Students To Pay 4K Per Semester For This Stupid Meal Plan
Made This
I Have Some Leftovers, If Anyone Wants Me To Overnight Ship Them Some
2 Ingredients
Heres My Banana Peanut Butter Triwich
I Present To You: A Bacon, Egg, And Cheese
Tried To Make Strawberry Mochi Without A Recipe And Now They Look Like Boiled Kirbys
Usually I'm Just Lurking But I Felt Like This Needed To Be Shared. What Is Going On Here?
My Friend Told Me He Was Getting Burgers
Cursed Cake
Cursed_cake
My Parents Fought Over How And What To Make For My Birthday Cake. I Turned 40 Btw
The Vegan Option At My Work Christmas Dinner. Unseasoned Soy Beans In A Bell Pepper, Topped With A Sheese Single
Sheese is apparently Scottish, coconut oil-based, vegan cheese. 😮
Cauliflower Wings. Super Crispy Baked Cauliflower Wrapped In Rice Paper
Sushi Soup
Beef Gyro With Special Sauce
Cooked Ramen Drained Brick Added 2 Large Scrambled Eggs And Microwaved For A Min And A Half
Looks Like Vaseline
Get A Look At This Lovely Cement Toast
My Husband's Dinner
My Friend Made "Pho" To Impress A "Vietnamian" (In His Words) Person
I’m Fairly Certain I’ll Never Be Invited To A Potluck Again
My Wife's Flight Got Delayed For Over 12 Hours, So The Airline Is Supposed To Provide Food For The Passengers, And That's What They're Treating Them Too
The 'Bruschetta' I Was Served At A Restaurant. Yes, That's An Entire Ball Of Mozzarella
“Minnesota Sushi” - Ham, Mayonnaise And Pickle. Found On Facebook. Yuck
When You Try To Fry A Turkey For The First Time!
Hungry?
Yummy
GF Said She Wants To Sell This On Fb Marketplace.. “Crazy Ramen”
Vegans Can't Have Hot Dogs? Think Again Sweety
My Friend Just Made "Sushi". This Is Apparently A Regular Thing
A Dry Rub Taken Far Past Its Breaking Point. So Heavily Seasoned They Tasted Like A Spice Cabinet Had An Identity Crisis
A Sludge Of Oatmeal, Eggs And Minced Meat
Thanks I Hate This Pickle Pizza My GF's Mom Ordered
This Is So Cursed (Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza)
My Wife Made Muffins
The dairy free cream cheese did not do well.
I Noticed A Piece Of Broccoli On My Plate That I Thought Looked Like An Opossum Face So I Used It To Make A Little Food Opossum
“Chicken Sandwich” I Ordered From A Dairy Queen In A Small Town. Not At All What I Was Expecting!
My School’s $7 Take On Avocado Toast
Vegan Meal I Was Served At My Brother’s Wedding Last Weekend
I do love quinoa, but that quinoa looks plain and unseasoned and sad :(
Behold My Blackberry Bars With Lemon Glaze
Co-Worker's Lunch
Leftover Bean Sculpture
I went to a Mexican restaurant with my family and I ate the leftovers for lunch but I don't really like their beans so I made a face instead of eating them. What do you rate it?
I Just Love Slime Veggies Stuffed In Cookies
First Time Buying At A Local Restaurant Called "Food And Love", Ordered A Four Cheese Pizza And This Is Why They Delivered
I imagine that's bleu cheese and not just straight-up mold, but then again, bleu cheese IS just straight-up mold in a cheese matrix XD