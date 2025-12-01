Woman Takes Horrible Family Pics After Homophobic MIL Excludes Her: “Didn’t Want Me In The Photos”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dealing with one’s in-law’s homophobia is a pretty tall task, particularly around the holidays when some folks are forced to be around them. So sometimes little petty acts of revenge helps keep us all sane.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to purposefully ruin her mother-in-law’s Christmas pictures when she refused to let the woman be in any of them. We reached out to the daughter-in-law who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

Spending the holidays with annoying in-laws can be pretty taxing

Affectionate woman embraces partner outdoors after homophobic MIL excluded her from family pictures.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

So one woman decided to mess with her homophobic MIL

Screenshot of a text post discussing a woman excluded from family photos by her homophobic mother-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a woman excluded from family photos by homophobic mother-in-law, leading her to take the pictures herself.

Woman takes family photos after homophobic mother-in-law excludes her from group pictures.

Hands holding a smartphone capturing family pictures, highlighting a woman excluded by homophobic MIL in the photo.

Image credits: Cedric Fauntleroy / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about woman taking horrible family pics out of annoyance after homophobic MIL excludes her, describing bad photo tactics.

Screenshot of a woman describing taking horrible family pics after homophobic MIL excluded her from photos.

Young woman with confetti on her face and arms laughing joyfully in a dark setting after terrible family photo exclusion.

Image credits: Rodolfo Quirós / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a story about a woman taking horrible family pics after a homophobic MIL excluded her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text from woman explaining she took bad family photos on purpose after homophobic MIL excluded her from pictures

Image credits: thestkeek

Humans like to hear stories of justice being served

The allure of petty revenge stories, particularly those found in online communities like the one this story is from, speaks to a deeply ingrained human desire for justice and the restoration of social equilibrium. When we read the story of the woman who married Lia and subsequently sabotaged her mother-in-law’s Christmas photos, we are not merely consuming gossip but engaging in a collective psychological exercise that validates our understanding of fairness.

ADVERTISEMENT

This specific narrative serves as a perfect case study for why these tales are so satisfying, primarily because it touches upon the concept of “just deserts” in a low-stakes, highly relatable environment. The protagonist, who faced blatant exclusion and implied homophobia from her mother-in-law, chose a path of malicious compliance rather than open confrontation, a tactic that resonates with anyone who has ever felt powerless in the face of arbitrary authority or social snubbing.

The primary driver behind the enjoyment of this story is the activation of the brain’s reward system regarding altruistic punishment. Evolutionary psychology suggests that humans have evolved to punish social defectors, even at a personal cost, to maintain group cooperation. In this story, the mother-in-law violated the social contract by excluding the narrator under the guise of “family only” photos while simultaneously including other spouses.

This hypocrisy triggers an immediate sense of moral outrage in the reader. When the narrator decides to focus the camera on the furniture or take blurry, unflattering photos, the reader experiences a vicarious release of tension. We enjoy seeing the mother-in-law’s vanity thwarted because it feels like a proportionate response to her attempt to erase the narrator’s place in the family. The punishment fits the crime; the mother-in-law wanted a picture perfect reality that excluded her daughter’s wife, and in return, she received a reality where she is blurry, awkward, and essentially invisible.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, a good revenge story has to be “proportional”

Furthermore, the appeal of this specific petty revenge lies in its clever use of plausible deniability, often referred to as weaponized incompetence. By claiming she “didn’t know how to use a DSLR camera,” the narrator creates a shield against further aggression. This adds a layer of intellectual satisfaction for the reader. We admire the protagonist’s ability to outwit the antagonist without breaking the rules of civility that the antagonist herself claims to uphold. The mother-in-law cannot accuse the narrator of malice without admitting that her initial request was exclusionary and rude. This trap, where the antagonist is hoisted by their own petard, is a staple of successful revenge literature. It transforms the narrator from a victim of discrimination into an agent of chaos, reclaiming power in a situation designed to belittle her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the resolution of the story reinforces the importance of validation and alliance. A crucial element of this narrative is Lia’s reaction. Instead of being horrified by her wife’s sabotage, Lia laughs and even deletes the “decent” photos to ensure the revenge is complete. This transforms the act from a solitary moment of bitterness into a shared bonding experience. For the reader, this signals that the protagonist is safe and loved, countering the rejection from the mother-in-law. It satisfies our desire for the “underdog” to not only win the battle but to secure the loyalty of the most important person in the dynamic. The shared laughter in the dining room serves as the emotional climax, proving that the couple’s unity is stronger than the mother’s divisive tactics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, we gravitate toward these stories because they offer a safe simulation of conflict resolution. In the real world, confronting a bigoted in-law is fraught with anxiety and long-term consequences. In the narrative space, however, we can explore the thrill of retribution without the risk. The story of the blurry Christmas photos is a benign violation, it is funny because it is wrong, yet harmless. No one was physically hurt, and property was not destroyed, yet the social order was subverted in favor of the protagonist. It allows us to fantasize about a world where rudeness is instantly and creatively punished, providing a fleeting but potent sense of control in a chaotic world.

Most readers thought her plan was hilarious and quite justified

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a woman’s horrible family pics after homophobic mother-in-law excludes her.

Screenshot of a forum comment praising a woman’s revenge after her homophobic mother-in-law excludes her from family photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online comment discussing a woman excluded from family photos by homophobic mother-in-law and related bigotry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing family photos exclusion and homophobic MIL issues after woman is left out of pictures.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising a wife after a woman shares horrible family pics due to homophobic MIL exclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of online comment discussing woman taking horrible family pics after homophobic MIL excludes her from photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman taking horrible family pictures after being excluded by homophobic MIL.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman’s horrible family pics after homophobic MIL excludes her from photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing exclusion from family photos after homophobic mother-in-law issues.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman’s experience with a homophobic mother-in-law excluding her from family photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family photos focusing on a woman amid exclusion by homophobic MIL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman taking horrible family pics after homophobic MIL excludes her.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mother-in-law excluding her from family photos due to homophobia.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman’s experience with a homophobic MIL excluding her from family photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some thought it went too far

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman’s horrible family pics after homophobic MIL excludes her from photos.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family photos and exclusion by a homophobic mother-in-law.

Text comment discussing family photo conflict after homophobic MIL excludes woman, highlighting ruined photos and relationship tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing woman taking horrible family pics after homophobic MIL excludes her from photos, highlighting family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment saying YTA in the best possible way and agreeing with the action taken regarding family photo exclusion issues.

Comment on family discord and homophobic mother-in-law excluding woman from family photos causing tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about woman’s petty revenge after homophobic MIL excludes her from family photos.

Comment discussing passive aggressive response and family exclusion in the context of homophobic MIL and family photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text on a gray background discussing ruining family pictures and excluding people due to homophobic MIL reasons.

Comment from NoWingedHussarsToday discussing a homophobic MIL excluding woman and ruining family photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing support in a discussion about family photos and exclusion by homophobic MIL.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting humorously to a woman’s horrible family pics after homophobic MIL excludes her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing exclusion from family photos by homophobic mother-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying YTA and also my petty hero related to woman taking family photos.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman taking horrible family pics after homophobic MIL excludes her.

Screenshot of a user comment apologizing for family mistreatment in a discussion about homophobic MIL excluding woman from photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing spiteful actions in response to homophobic MIL excluding woman from family photos.