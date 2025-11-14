Man Is Done With Stalkerish HOA President, Finds Out His Secrets And Makes Him Pay At Court

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Buying a home is a pretty big deal. But it can come with its fair share of ups and downs. Sometimes you don’t know what you’re getting until well after you move in. And we aren’t talking about structural defects, damp walls or leaking roofs…
A guy has shared how he endured a months-long nightmare at the hands of his Home Owners Association president. He says he was slapped with fine after fine, often for totally ridiculous and made-up transgressions. Things like “violating curfew” or “disobeying the night watchman.” After one too many run-ins with the HOA, the man decided to do some digging. What he discovered next had him marching straight to court.
Buying and renovating a house is stressful enough without the added drama of an unhinged HOA president
Man leaning on a cardboard box, looking thoughtful, representing a man done with stalkerish HOA president issues.
If you’re lucky, you’ll get to buy a house, move in and live happily ever after. But often, that’s not the case. Especially if you have a Home Owners Association (HOA) that’s intent of making your life a living hell.
For those who are unfamiliar, a HOA is a sort of like a small government that runs a condominium building or neighborhood. “It has an elected board of directors who create and enforce rules for the homeowners who live there,” explains lawinfo.com.
Property owners typically pay HOA a monthly fee. This money is supposed to go towards the upkeep of communal areas, building insurance, general maintenance, safety and other expenses. The HOA board also has a list of rules and regulations that homeowners, or residents, must adhere to. And as we’ve seen time and again, many HOAs love to hand out fines.
“Generally, the rules and regulations are intended to promote safety, cleanliness, and fairness in the housing complex. Proponents argue that this protects high home values,” notes the legal site, adding that the HOA rules cannot conflict with local, state, and federal laws.
According to legal experts, the most common HOA disputes include disagreements over landscaping, pet restrictions, parking rules, noise complaints, and property maintenance issues. Sometimes, you’ll receive a fine (or a few) that you don’t believe is justified. Most of the law firm sites we visited shared the same advice…
The first step is to review your HOA’s CC&Rs (Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions). “You may find that the board overstepped or skipped the required steps to issue the fine,” explains Dessaules Law Group.
The site adds that you should always respond to your HOA in writing and preserve your right to appeal. “Ask who reported the violation and when,” advise the experts. “Follow all timelines carefully.”
The next step is to gather documents, take photos, and collect statements from neighbors. If the “violation” has existed for years—or others have the same issue without being fined—this will work in your favor, notes the Dessaules team.
You should be able to request a hearing to formally appeal the decision. The legal experts say it’s important to be concise, respectful, and focused at this hearing. If necessary, speak to a lawyer beforehand.
You could consider mediation. “This involves a neutral third party who facilitates discussions between the homeowner and the board to reach a mutually agreeable solution. Many HOAs have a mandatory mediation process outlined in their governing documents,” notes Manning & Meyers Attorneys At Law.
If mediation doesn’t work or isn’t available, arbitration may be the next step. “This involves a neutral third party (arbitrator) who hears both sides of the dispute and makes a binding decision,” the firm explains.
Your last resort, if all else fails, would be going the court route. But be warned that this can be time-consuming and costly.
There was a round of applause for the home owner’s act of pro revenge
Comment praising clever plan against stalkerish HOA president, highlighting discovery of secrets and court victory.
User comment expressing anger toward a stalkerish HOA president and mentioning legal consequences in court.
Screenshot of a forum comment praising a man dealing with a stalkerish HOA president and legal action in court.
Comment expressing relief about not having HOA issues, related to man dealing with stalkerish HOA president and court showdown.
