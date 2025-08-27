“23 More Follow Ups”: Man Fights Fire With Fire When Dealing With Petty HOA

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who dealt with a home-owner’s association (HOA) will probably know exactly why most other countries don’t engage in this sort of tomfoolery. It doesn’t take an expert to see how just the slightest crumb of power and entitlement can make folks who are supposed to be your neighbors your sworn enemies.

A man shared his story of nearly excessive malicious compliance when his local HOA tried to make him pay a $4000 fine. We reached out to the man who posted the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

RELATED:

One man get a letter from his HOA about a four figure fine he apparently had to pay

Share icon

Image credits: user25451090 (not the actual image)

So he decided to get very, very petty with certified mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: drobotdean (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: korrawinj (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: dodohead974

All too often, the unelected folks in power feel way too entitled to make demands

Homeowners’ associations, or HOAs, were probably established with the best of intentions. In theory, they’re meant to keep the neighborhoods clean, maintain the common grounds, and make sure nobody converts their front yard into a car graveyard for rubbish. In practice, though, HOAs become more like mini-dictatorships where Brenda next door has inexplicably become the sheriff of hedges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem starts with the power that HOAs give to ordinary people. Now, your whiny neighbor who spent his afternoons yelling at squirrels can fine you for having your trash can out three extra hours. They’re not trained experts or elected officials, they’re ordinary people who got a whiff of authority and now patrol the neighborhood bylaws like they’re guarding national treasures.

And the bylaws? Some are reasonable, like cutting your lawn so it does not turn it into a wildlife sanctuary. And then there are the oddball ones, like “no holiday lights prior to December 1st” or “mailboxes must be taupe-colored but not too taupe.” Now, the color of your shutters is more controlled than some government programs. Want to have a tomato garden? Sorry, that’s against the “no visible produce” policy. Want to park your good-functioning, rust-free truck in your own driveway? Not unless it’s been blessed by the HOA council under their quarterly scroll-unrolling ceremony.

What makes HOAs so infuriating is how they enforce these rules. It’s never a friendly reminder. Instead, you get a passive-aggressive piece of mail in the mail written in jargon telling you that you’re guilty of something that approximates a war crime, when what you’d really done was forgotten to roll in your trash can. Or worse, they’ll penalize you. Yes, a fine, for doing something like planting petunias in the garden instead of marigolds. There’s nothing quite like community spirit to include financially penalizing people for the choice of a flower.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents have to dig in for quite the battle if they want to get anything done

The hypocrisy is that HOAs supposedly increase property value, but they also destroy morale on occasion. The neighborhood could be warm, relaxed, and sociable, but introduce a dictatorial HOA and suddenly it is like living in a gate-guarded camp administered by clipboard-wielding do-gooders who subsist on interpreting bylaws. Instead of chatting with neighbors about the weather, people start snitching about who complained about the neighbor for the “clandestine” bird feeder.

Of course, all HOAs are not bad. Some are laid back and even great, managing shared pools or patching potholes without drama. But the bad ones… oh boy, they’re the legend. They’re the kind that make national news because they threatened to sue a veteran for displaying a USA flag, or charged a family of thousands to build a treehouse. Picture having to do that in front of a judge: “Your honor, defendants violated section 4.3.2 of the HOA charter, which clearly states fun is prohibited.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At heart, the issue with HOAs is really about control. Most people buy a house because they want liberty, the liberty to paint the walls neon green if they want to, or put a pink flamingo squadron out front. But with a strict HOA, that freedom is sacrificed to a clique of rules imposed by people whose idea of fun is wielding a ruler to determine lawn length. It’s having a house and renting one at the same time, both to the bank, both to Brenda, Queen of the Cul-de-Sac. Still, maybe HOAs teach us something about human nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Give ordinary people a rulebook, a title, and a little bit of power, and you’ll quickly find out who secretly wishes they ran a small country. Unfortunately, that country is your neighborhood, and the national anthem is just the sound of passive-aggressive complaints. HOAs are annoying because they turn homeownership, what should be a feeling of independence, into an ever-present game of “Mother, May I?” No one enjoys being asked for permission to simply paint the front door blue.

He gave some more details in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others shared their thoughts and reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT