ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a fan of home makeover reality shows, you’ve likely been mesmerized by the transformations. You were likely most impressed after seeing the side-by-side photos of how things looked before and after the renovations

Today, we will provide you with the same satisfaction through these images from the RenovationsX Instagram account. It’s a page that features before-and-after photos of newly spruced-up homes, many of which could inspire you to take on a project of your own. 

Here are some of the best photos we’ve collected. Scroll through, upvote, and even bookmark them, as you please!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Before and after home renovation showcasing a modern exterior makeover with wood accents and fresh landscaping.

renovationsx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Before and after home renovations showcasing hallways and bedrooms transformed with stylish decor and flooring updates.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Before and after home renovation photos showing a kitchen remodel transformation with modern design and stylish finishes.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to Forbes, an increasing number of people in the United States are opting to renovate an existing home instead of buying a new one. Apart from rising purchasing costs, the COVID-19 pandemic also prompted many homeowners to renovate their spaces to make them more livable and cozy. 

    “Working from home changed many mindsets, where homeowners now want to design their homes to their specific needs,” AhA Interiors founders Paulina Hospod and Albert Rutkowski told the publication. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Before and after home renovation photos showing dramatic improvements in exterior design and landscaping for a residential property.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Bathroom renovation before and after showing a modern home renovation with sleek fixtures and updated design

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Before and after home renovation photos showing staircase, kitchen, and bathroom upgrades with modern designs and finishes.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The lower barrier to entry into home renovations is also no longer as daunting, according to Power Home Remodeling SVP Michael DiMartino. As he tells Forbes in the same interview, this approachability has enticed many people not only to fix up their homes but also to be creative. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “You get the chance to make detailed choices, cater to your wants and needs, and create a safe haven for your family. You get to make your home into what you want it to be,” DiMartino stated.

    #7

    Before and after home renovation photos showcasing modern kitchen and dining area transformations with stylish design updates.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Before and after home renovations showing modern kitchen, bathroom, and dining room transformations in impressive home renovations.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Renovated attic home transformation showing before and after with stylish furniture and cozy interior design.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Renovations can also be costly, and making smart, practical decisions is essential for homeowners. Many experts advise doing work that not only requires fewer resources but will also increase home value. 

    According to Zillow home trends expert Amanda Pendleton, “low-lift projects” like installing a smart lighting system, for example, have an average national cost of $308. Meanwhile, it can boost a home’s value by 5%.

    #10

    Home renovation before and after images showing transformed living spaces with stylish decor and modern furnishings.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Before and after home renovation showing upgraded stairway and bedroom transformations with stylish decor and design improvements.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Living room and bathroom renovation showing before and after photos highlighting impressive home renovation transformations.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fire pits are another excellent addition to a home that won’t break the bank. According to HomeAdvisor, the average price range for installing one is between $850 and $3,000, depending on the materials, size, and fuel type. 

    According to reports, the average ROI for fire pits is 56%, making it quite a sound investment. 
    #13

    Before and after home renovation showing stylish kitchen, pantry, and bathroom updates with green cabinetry and modern fixtures.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Home renovation before and after photos showing dramatic improvements in interior design and architecture.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Before and after home renovations showing dramatic improvements in interior and exterior design and functionality.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Custom-built-ins, such as shelves or bookcases, not only declutter your home by increasing storage space but also increase home value by 2-5%. The national average cost is also affordable at $275 (excluding the shelving itself). 

    It’s likely why it has gained popularity among many homeowners, with a 32 percent year-over-year increase in installations. 
    #16

    Bathroom, backyard, and kitchen before and after home renovation transformation showcasing impressive home renovation results.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Before and after images of home renovation showing a modernized house transformation with updated exterior and large windows.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Before and after home renovation showing a transformed kitchen with modern design and stylish flooring.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Before and after home renovation photos showcasing impressive transformations in kitchen and living room spaces.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Before and after home renovation showing upgraded backyard, modern patio, and stylish interior in impressive home renovation transformation.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Before and after home renovation photos showing modern kitchens and entryway with bright white finishes and updated fixtures.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Before and after home renovation photos showing living room, bathroom, and bedroom transformations with stylish decor and design.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Before and after images showcasing impressive home renovations with modern interior design and stylish updates.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Before and after home renovation showing updated exterior door, hallway with wallpaper, and living room with fireplace and decor upgrades

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Bathroom renovation showing a modern stylish home with tiled walls, plants, and updated fixtures in home renovation ideas.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Before and after home renovation showing modern kitchen, cozy living room, and stylish bathroom upgrades reflecting impressive transformations.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Bathroom renovation before and after showing modern tile flooring and stylish home renovation improvements.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Before and after home renovation photos showcasing impressive transformations in bathroom, kitchen, dining, and bedroom spaces.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Before and after home renovation showing a modern kitchen with blue cabinets, island, and stylish bar stools.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Hallway renovation transformation showcasing stylish flooring, wallpaper, and decor in a beautifully renovated home.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Before and after home renovation showing modern kitchen, cozy living room, and stylish bedroom with remarkable home renovation results.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Before and after home renovation showing a hallway transformation with intricate tile flooring and improved design.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Before and after home renovation photos showing modernized exterior, bathroom, and hallway transformations with stylish upgrades.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Rusty old gate and backyard transformed with fresh paint and outdoor seating in impressive home renovation before and after photos.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Before and after home renovation showing a restored stone house transformed with modern features and landscaping.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Before and after home renovations showcasing stunning transformations and stylish interior design in living and bedroom spaces.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Before and after home renovation photos showing modernized interiors with updated flooring, lighting, and decor in renovated homes.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Home renovation before and after images showing staircase, closet, and living room transformations that outdid themselves.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Home renovation before and after showing exterior, staircase, and hallway transformation with fresh design and decor.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Home renovation transformation showcasing exterior and interior upgrades, highlighting impressive home renovation before and after results.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Before and after home renovation showing a remodeled bathroom and cloakroom with paneling and wallpaper details.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Before and after home renovation showing upgraded brick exterior, modern windows, and stylish interior dining and living spaces.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Before and after home renovation photos showcasing stylish living room, bathroom, and kitchen transformations with modern designs.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Before and after home renovation showing exterior and interior transformations in impressive home remodels.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Modern bathroom renovation with sleek tiles, wooden cabinetry, and updated fixtures showcasing impressive home renovation results.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Before and after home renovation showing empty rooms transformed into a cozy, stylish living area with modern decor and lighting.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Before and after home renovation showing a transformed fireplace with added accessories in a cozy living room setting.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Before and after home renovation showing a 90-year-old house transformed with original millwork and updated decor.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Before and after home renovation showing a staircase hallway transformed with plants and decorative lighting in a stylish style.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Side-by-side bathroom renovation showing outdated space transformed into a modern stylish home renovation with sleek design and lighting.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Home renovation before and after showing transformed staircase and modernized bedroom with stylish decor upgrades.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Before and after home renovation photos showcasing stylish interior transformations with modern design and decor.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Home renovation before and after showing a cluttered laundry room transformed into a stylish, organized space with neutral tones.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Before and after kitchen renovation showing affordable home renovation with updated white cabinets and blue tile backsplash.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Home renovation before and after photos showing stunning transformations in bedroom, staircase, and bathroom spaces.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Powder bath renovation featuring textured dark red walls, a sculpted marble sink, and elegant brass fixtures for a bold home upgrade.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Before and after home renovation showing transformed kitchen and improved backyard with new patio and landscaping.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Before and after photos showing impressive home renovation transformations with modern dining and living room designs.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Before and after home renovation showing a modern bathroom transformation with stylish tiles and updated fixtures.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Bathroom and bedroom renovations showing modern upgrades and stylish home improvements in a stunning renovation transformation.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Hallway renovation with updated wall paneling, new lighting, fresh paint, and decorative accents showcasing home renovation skills.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Before and after home renovation photos showing major improvements in exterior, kitchen, and bathroom spaces.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Bathroom renovation before and after showing modern fixtures, wooden accents, and upgraded shower and bathtub designs.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Bathroom renovation before and after showing stylish floor tiles, green vanity, and enhanced home renovation design ideas.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Before and after home renovation photos showcasing dramatic interior transformations and stylish home upgrades.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Before and after home renovation showing a staircase transformed with modern flooring and stylish black and white design.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Home renovation before and after photos showing impressive interior transformations and modern design upgrades.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Before and after photos showcasing dramatic home renovation transformations with modern kitchen, bathroom, and staircase upgrades.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Bathroom, kitchen, and bedroom before and after home renovation showing impressive home renovation transformations.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Before and after home renovation showing a beautifully updated bathroom with stylish walls and new storage.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Bathroom renovation showing before and after with modern tiles, fixtures, and improved layout in a home renovation project.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Before and after photos of a modern home renovation showing a transformed staircase and living area with sleek design.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Before and after home renovation showing transformation of an empty room into a stylish, bright living space with chandelier.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Home renovation before and after showing a bright, cozy living room with bookshelves and holiday decorations.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Home renovation showing modern kitchen, hallway, and bathroom updates with stylish flooring and fixtures.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Old bathroom transformed into a modern spa-like space with new fixtures in impressive home renovation before and after.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Bathroom renovation with modern fixtures and elegant design showing before and after home renovation transformation.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Before and after home renovation photos showing a modern kitchen, bathroom, and workspace with stylish finishes.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Before and after home renovation showing modern kitchen transformation with marble countertops and elegant lighting fixtures.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Bathroom renovation before and after showing a modern home renovation with green tiles and a rain shower.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Before and after home renovation photos showing upgraded kitchen, bathroom, and living room transformations with stylish decor and finishes.

    renovationsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!