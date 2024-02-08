Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Single Mom Can’t Afford A House, So She Converts A Double-Decker Bus Into A Tiny Home
DIY, News

Single Mom Can’t Afford A House, So She Converts A Double-Decker Bus Into A Tiny Home

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

A single mom’s unconventional solution to soaring rent costs pushed her creative limits and led her to transform a double-decker bus into a cozy off-grid home for herself and her son, and she documented the unique journey on social media. Her groundbreaking project has already inspired thousands of admirers.

Highlights
  • A 25-year-old single mom is transforming a double-decker bus into a home to escape high rent.
  • The bus named Clover was bought from a man in Cornwall, UK, marking the start of the transformation.
  • Jazz plans off-grid living, adding solar panels and creating a modest home with two bedrooms and more.

Jazz, a 25-year-old mother, bought a green double-decker bus for herself and her five-year-old son to live in and save some money. She reportedly acquired the old rusty bus, which she’s named Clover, from a man in Cornwall, UK, after he had become too sick to drive it.

The resourceful parent is currently planning to repurpose her retro vehicle into a real house on wheels and is in the process of finding ways to generate electricity and create a water supply.

You May Also Like:

Jazz, a 25-year-old mom, is transforming a double-decker bus into a cozy off-grid home for herself and her five-year-old son

Single Mom Can’t Afford A House, So She Converts A Double-Decker Bus Into A Tiny Home

Image credits: jas_in_a_bus

Single Mom Can’t Afford A House, So She Converts A Double-Decker Bus Into A Tiny Home

Image credits: jas_in_a_bus

Jazz has shared an insight into her bus refurbishment journey via videos posted to her TikTok channel @jas_in_a_bus, which has often gone viral.

Earlier this week, Jazz posted a video that racked up nearly 350,000 views, which showcased a compilation of clips where she was building, remodeling, demolishing, and assembling pieces for her and her son’s future home.

She captioned the video: “The double-decker bus build is back on track for 2024 – I promise!!!”

“After a wobbly head and sheer exhaustion trying to do too much at once, I’m so excited to get back into bus-building life!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jazz acquired the old rusty bus, which she’s named Clover, from a man in Cornwall, UK, after he had become too sick to drive it

Single Mom Can’t Afford A House, So She Converts A Double-Decker Bus Into A Tiny Home

Image credits: jas_in_a_bus

Single Mom Can’t Afford A House, So She Converts A Double-Decker Bus Into A Tiny Home

Image credits: jas_in_a_bus

The self-proclaimed “single mumma” has amassed nearly 63,000 followers on TikTok, with many who have witnessed her bus renovation journey from the beginning, which started three years ago.

Jazz and her son Bertie traveled around and saw the world in a camper van, The Sun reported.

However, when Bertie reached school age, the determined mom decided the duo needed to settle down, as per the British tabloid.

For the past year, Jazz has reportedly been working on her bus by herself while her son was sometimes asleep. The ambitious mom has picked up many building skills and DIY (Do It Yourself) tricks from her project, such as using angle grinders, tools she “doesn’t even know the name of,” and using her whole body weight to screw screws into the metal bus, The Sun Reported.

Jazz and her son Bertie traveled around and saw the world in a camper van, but when Bertie reached school age, Jazz decided the duo needed to settle down

ADVERTISEMENT

Single Mom Can’t Afford A House, So She Converts A Double-Decker Bus Into A Tiny Home

Image credits: jas_in_a_bus

Single Mom Can’t Afford A House, So She Converts A Double-Decker Bus Into A Tiny Home

Image credits: jas_in_a_bus

In a previous TikTok video, Jazz admitted: “It’s been slow progress, but I’m enjoying the ride so much, and I’m so proud of what I’ve done so far.”

Another video saw the busy mom revealing that she was working on the bus using entirely free materials. Some materials have been donated to her, and other things she has found lying around in a scrapyard, as per The Sun.

Jazz has been reportedly aiming for the total cost of buying and renovating the bus to come to just £8,000 ($10,081), a total price that falls below the average cost of renting a house in the UK for a year.

Jazz has picked up many building skills and DIY (Do It Yourself) tricks from her project

Single Mom Can’t Afford A House, So She Converts A Double-Decker Bus Into A Tiny Home

Image credits: jas_in_a_bus

@jas_in_a_bus The bus is home – and what a journey it was 😅 #busconversionuk #femalevanbuild #vanconversionproject #doubledecker #buslife #solowomanbusbuild #busconversion #busconversions #youngmum #thebus #travelwithkids #busvibes #vanliving #bushome #livinginmyvan ♬ original sound – Jas_in_a_bus

According to HomeLet, the average monthly rent in the UK for January 2024 is £1,260 ($1,587.5). Excluding London, the UK average is now £1,059 ($1,334.4).

Jazz has also informed her thousands of fans that she had planned to add solar panels to the top of the bus to power her modest home on wheels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, her construction project is far from finished, as she reportedly intends for her final result to include two bedrooms, a work-from-home space upstairs, a kitchen, and an open-plan seating area.

Converting double-decker buses into a house has become somewhat of a popular choice of housing for some people.

The self-proclaimed “single mumma” has amassed nearly 63,000 followers on TikTok

@jas_in_a_bus A few steps furthur in the build! I’ve found it really hard to post lately because I feel like I am going sooooo slow but here we are 🧚‍♀️ Adding some fun bits of magic to the bus ❤️ #doubledeckerbushouse #doubledeckerbus #vanconversionproject #femalebusbuild #youngmum #solowomanbusbuild #busconversionproject #tinyhome #tinyhouse #buslife #sustainableliving #offgrid #femalevanbuild #livinginabus ♬ Riptide (Instrumental Version) – Soft Background Music & Guitar Tribute Players

In 2020, Lamorna and Gareth Hollingsworth bought their 25-year-old bus for £5,000 and spent two years turning it into a home.

After spending a total of £28,000 ($35,285), the motivated couple ended up with an elaborate, eco-friendly modern house.

“It doesn’t feel squashed. It doesn’t feel like a tiny home or a small caravan. It’s a good amount of space,” Lamorna told The Standard.

Since the refurbishment, Lamorna and Gareth have reportedly stayed on the same farm outside Hereford, UK, to be close to family, where they pay a small rent.

“It’s a really lovely area. There are lots of beautiful walks; it’s great for dogs; you have the freedom of being able to nose around all the fields. I like to paddle board, and we’ve got the River Wye round the corner,” Lamorna told the publication.

“Bus life is the best life,” a TikTok user commented

ADVERTISEMENT

Single Mom Can’t Afford A House, So She Converts A Double-Decker Bus Into A Tiny Home

Single Mom Can’t Afford A House, So She Converts A Double-Decker Bus Into A Tiny Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Single Mom Can’t Afford A House, So She Converts A Double-Decker Bus Into A Tiny Home

Single Mom Can’t Afford A House, So She Converts A Double-Decker Bus Into A Tiny Home

Single Mom Can’t Afford A House, So She Converts A Double-Decker Bus Into A Tiny Home

Single Mom Can’t Afford A House, So She Converts A Double-Decker Bus Into A Tiny Home

Single Mom Can’t Afford A House, So She Converts A Double-Decker Bus Into A Tiny Home

Single Mom Can’t Afford A House, So She Converts A Double-Decker Bus Into A Tiny Home

Single Mom Can’t Afford A House, So She Converts A Double-Decker Bus Into A Tiny Home

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Take the Poll

“They Saw The Blood Leave My Body”: Woman Refuses To Tip 10% At Bridal Store

How do you feel about the practice of tipping at a bridal store?

Take the Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

6

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Andréa Oldereide is a writer at Bored Panda. She is a journalist from Geneva, Switzerland. Growing up in a multi-cultural family, Andréa has spent a lot of time abroad, studying and travelling, nourishing her curiousity for other people's culture. She is a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and feminism. Andréa is a dog person, and is particularly fond of Karl, her Doberman.

Read more »
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
equine_job avatar
Anony Mouse
Anony Mouse
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please indicate in the title that it is a tiktok post. Then stop posting tiktoks.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
diddylavanza avatar
Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As much as I admire her dedication and hard work, it's so sad a mum can't afford a home for her kid and herself today. What has our society become? :-(

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
mattsmith31 avatar
Matthew Smith
Matthew Smith
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Read this in the papers earlier today, Jazz is doing a great job with converting a bus into a home. It's sad people have to resort to living in a bus or van in this day and age. What I'm concerned about is many people are doing the same thing which could lead to a problem with parking.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
equine_job avatar
Anony Mouse
Anony Mouse
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please indicate in the title that it is a tiktok post. Then stop posting tiktoks.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
diddylavanza avatar
Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As much as I admire her dedication and hard work, it's so sad a mum can't afford a home for her kid and herself today. What has our society become? :-(

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
mattsmith31 avatar
Matthew Smith
Matthew Smith
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Read this in the papers earlier today, Jazz is doing a great job with converting a bus into a home. It's sad people have to resort to living in a bus or van in this day and age. What I'm concerned about is many people are doing the same thing which could lead to a problem with parking.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda