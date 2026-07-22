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Djimon Hounsou’s court battle with his ex, Ri’za Marie Simpson, has revealed the staggering sums he has earned from his Hollywood career.

The bitter legal battle between the pair began in January, when Ri’za was arrested on a simple a*sault charge after allegedly hitting the Gladiator actor at their home.

According to TMZ, Ri’za was jailed for hitting Djimon in the face with a closed fist after he told her to vacate his Atlanta townhouse, where they lived with their two young children.

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Highlights Djimon Hounsou is in the middle of a bitter legal dispute with his ex, real estate agent Ri’za Marie Simpson.

Ri’za, who is seeking child support for their two kids, claimed the Oscar-nominated star had been dishonest about his finances.

Djimon has starred in major Hollywood films, including ‘Amistad,’ ‘Blood Diamond,’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’

Court documents have exposed the millions Djimon Hounsou earned from blockbuster films as his legal battle with his ex intensifies

Image credits: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

She was arrested for simple a*sault and obstruction for allegedly providing false information when confronted by officers, both misdemeanors.

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That same month, Djimon filed for joint legal and physical custody of their two children, a son born in 2022 and a daughter born in 2023.

Ri’za reportedly agreed to shared legal custody but argued that she should be awarded primary physical custody, citing their different employment and travel histories.

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

She also requested financial support, saying their breakup had a “significant impact on her finances.”

Ri’za claimed she had been wrongfully arrested and had suffered financial ab*use and an attempted illegal eviction at the hands of Djimon.

She alleged that the two-time Oscar nominee slammed a vehicle door on her left side, screamed in her face, and insulted her during an incident in December.

Djimon listed his average monthly income as $60,000, but the actor’s ex has disputed his financial claims

Image credits: riza__marie/Instagram

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In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Djimon listed his average gross monthly income as around $60,000, but claimed to spend around $85,000 per month.

His listed monthly expenses include $5,000 for his car, $9,700 for his mortgage, $2,500 on groceries and household items, $2,500 on dining out, $2,500 on clothing, and around $2,500 on entertainment and vacations.

Ri’za, a real estate agent, accused the actor of being dishonest about his finances, estimating his monthly income at around $133,000.

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In addition to seeking financial support for their children, she is reportedly requesting $30,000 in interim attorney fees and $10,000 to retain a financial expert for the case.

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While the actor said his work is unpredictable and his income varies significantly, legal documents reveal the substantial amounts he has earned for his Hollywood projects.

Djimon said he has earned over $600,000 in residual income from various projects, including $150,000 for a project with FIFA.

The Oscar nominee was reportedly paid $1.25 million for Red Car

Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images

His financial declaration shows he was paid $1.1 million for his 2024 film A Quiet Place: Day One and $1.25 million for Red Car, starring Halle Berry and Scott Eastwood.

He also earned $250,000 for his Rebel Moon films, $400,000 for the horror film The Monster, and $300,000 for The Rising.

The Beninese-American actor made another $300,000 for The Zealot, per TMZ.

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Djimon is known for portraying Cinqué in the Steven Spielberg film Amistad, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

He received Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor for his performances in In America and Blood Diamond.

Fans of superhero films will recognize him for playing Korath the Pursuer in Guardians of the Galaxy and the wizard Shazam in the DC film of the same name.

Ri’za, who was jailed for allegedly hitting Djimon, said she had repeatedly tried to communicate with him and create a peaceful environment

Image credits: djimon_hounsou/Instagram

The 62-year-old actor previously dated Kimora Lee Simmons, a model who founded the popular early 2000s brand Baby Phat, from 2007 to 2012. The two share a son, Kenzo Lee Hounsou, who was born in 2009.

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Following her release from prison, Ri’za told TMZ in January, “My only intention for my family has always been privacy, respect, and healthy communication. Djimon is not my enemy; he is the father of my two beautiful toddlers.

Image credits: Netflix/IMDB

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“I have consistently aimed to support, empower, and collaborate with him, both within and beyond our relationship.”

She described her troubled relationship with her ex as “devastating,” saying their two children ultimately “suffer the most.”



The real estate agent stated that she had made “many attempts to engage in healthy communication” with Djimon and “foster unity” to create a peaceful environment for their family.

An audio recording from the dispute that allegedly led to her arrest captures Ri’za repeatedly asking for her house keys

Image credits: djimon_hounsou/Instagram

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In an audio clip of the legal dispute that allegedly led to Ri’za’s arrest, the mother is repeatedly heard asking for her keys back and telling Djimon he didn’t have the right to force her out of the house where she had been living for four years.

Ri’za threatened to call the police if the actor did not return the keys.

Image credits: djimon_hounsou/Instagram

“This is still legally my residence, and my kids are here,” she says. “I do need a set of keys to access my residence.”

“There’s a process. I don’t have a problem moving. But you cannot lock me out of a home in which I live.”

Image credits: riza__marie/Instagram

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“You’re not locked out,” the actor responds. “You come in every day through the garage.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVE REPORT (via TMZ): Djimon Hounsou’s former partner is disputing the claims he made to police, calling them completely false. According to this audio shared by TMZ, she says she has audio recordings that capture her remaining calm and composed while Hounsou allegedly attempted to force her out of their shared home.

♬ original sound – So Online Radio UK

“I don’t want to bring the police to the property,” the woman says. “It’s not a good look, and we don’t need to do that.”

Djimon calls her “one bitter f***ing divorced person,” to which she responds, “I’m not bitter. And we’re not divorced. We were never married.”

“I believe the man on this one,” a netizen wrote

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