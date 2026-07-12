New Details Surface After 18YO In His Underwear Was Fatally Confronted By Texas Police Outside Family Mansion

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Newly released body camera footage and dispatcher audio have revealed details about the fatal police sh**ting of 18-year-old Austin Hodo in Boerne, Texas.

Hodo, who had recently graduated from high school and was preparing to attend Texas Tech University, was shot after deputies responded to reports of a man firing a handg*n in a gated neighborhood.

The incident has sparked heated debate online, with one commenter writing, “If this didn’t scream mental health issue, I don’t know what will.”

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An 18-year-old was fatally wounded by officers after he ignored repeated commands before opening fire

Image credits: genevaschooltx/Instagram

The sh**ting happened during the early hours of July 8 in Bent Tree, a gated community near San Antonio where Hodo lived with his family.

According to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched after several 911 callers reported that a young man was standing in the street wearing only his underwear while firing a handg*n.

Dispatcher audio released by KENS5 showed how serious the situation appeared from the beginning.

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Image credits: hodo2608/Instagram

“We have a sh**ting in the 100 block of Bent Tree,” a dispatcher told responding deputies.

Moments later, another update followed.

“Someone just fired a g*n. He’ll be in the middle of the roadway. He’s going to be in his underwear sh**ting.”

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The dispatcher also warned officers that the suspect had allegedly tried to sh**t at the person who called 911.

When deputies arrived shortly after 5 a.m., they found Hodo holding a handg*n in his left hand and a shirt in his right.

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Body camera footage released by the sheriff’s office showed four deputies repeatedly ordering him to stop.

“Drop the g*n! Drop it!”

Image credits: KENS 5/YouTube

According to officials, deputies gave Hodo more than 20 commands to put the weapon down.

Instead, authorities said he continued walking toward them.

The sheriff’s office stated that Hodo then raised the handg*n and fired a shot toward the deputies.

Officers immediately returned fire, striking the 18-year-old.

Although deputies quickly moved in and began providing medical aid, including applying tourniquets while requesting an ambulance, Hodo passed away at the scene.

Image credits: KENS 5/YouTube

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In a statement, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said:

“Despite numerous commands to drop the weapon, Hodo refused to comply.”

“As Hodo continued advancing toward the deputies, he raised the handg*n and fired at them.”

“In response, deputies discharged their firearms.”

The department added that none of the deputies were injured and confirmed that the investigation remains active.

Hodo had recently graduated and was preparing for college

Image credits: KENS 5/YouTube

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The tragedy shocked the local community because Hodo had recently graduated from Geneva School of Boerne, a private Christian school.

He played on the school’s football team and had previously earned a “Player of the Game” award.

According to reports, he had been planning to attend Texas Tech University later this year.

Authorities have not released any information suggesting a motive for his actions, and investigators have not said whether Hodo had any previous contact with law enforcement.

Image credits: KENS 5/YouTube

Officials have also not publicly disclosed whether dr*gs, alcohol, or a mental health crisis may have played a role.

For now, investigators continue reviewing body camera footage, dispatcher recordings, witness statements, and other evidence as they work to determine exactly what happened before deputies arrived.

The release of the footage quickly divided social media, as many viewers believed officers had no choice

Image credits: KENS 5/YouTube

Many people defended the deputies’ actions.

“It’s sad that he’s dead, but he WAS NOT GUNNED DOWN! He was walking around sh**ting and pointed a g*n at officers after being told numerous times to drop it. It was him or them,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “I mean you’re walking down the street sh**ting, what should they do.”

Some pointed to images released by authorities.

“You can literally see him holding the gun in the blurred picture lol,” one person commented.

Others questioned whether the teenager may have been suffering from a mental health crisis.

“If this didn’t scream mental health issue, I don’t know what will.”

Another viewer simply wrote, “He got exactly what he wanted.”

Although body camera footage and dispatcher audio have answered some questions, many remain

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Authorities have not explained why Hodo was allegedly firing a handg*n in the neighborhood before deputies arrived.

Investigators also have not announced whether any additional evidence has been recovered or whether toxicology testing will play a role in the investigation.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has only confirmed that the case remains under active investigation.

“This is a difficult time for everyone,” the department said.

“Our office asks that if you are a person of faith, please pray for everyone affected by this incident.”

As investigators continue reviewing the evidence, officials have not released any further details explaining what led to the fatal confrontation outside the Hodo family’s home.

“That’s normal in Texas”: The fatal incident sparked heated social media debate