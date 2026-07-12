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New Details Surface After 18YO In His Underwear Was Fatally Confronted By Texas Police Outside Family Mansion
Thermal footage of an 18YO in his underwear walking on a dark street at night, holding a cloth. Texas Police confronted him.
Crime

New Details Surface After 18YO In His Underwear Was Fatally Confronted By Texas Police Outside Family Mansion

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Newly released body camera footage and dispatcher audio have revealed details about the fatal police sh**ting of 18-year-old Austin Hodo in Boerne, Texas.

Hodo, who had recently graduated from high school and was preparing to attend Texas Tech University, was shot after deputies responded to reports of a man firing a handg*n in a gated neighborhood.

The incident has sparked heated debate online, with one commenter writing, “If this didn’t scream mental health issue, I don’t know what will.”

RELATED:

    An 18-year-old was fatally wounded by officers after he ignored repeated commands before opening fire

    A young man in a dark suit and striped tie, smiling slightly, related to the Texas police confrontation.

    Image credits: genevaschooltx/Instagram

    The sh**ting happened during the early hours of July 8 in Bent Tree, a gated community near San Antonio where Hodo lived with his family.

    According to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched after several 911 callers reported that a young man was standing in the street wearing only his underwear while firing a handg*n.

    Dispatcher audio released by KENS5 showed how serious the situation appeared from the beginning.

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    A young man in a football jersey with GENEVA written on it, smiling at night, related to the Texas police confrontation.

    Image credits: hodo2608/Instagram

    A social media comment suggesting a mental health issue after the 18YO was confronted by Texas police.

    A social media comment by a Texan discussing gun reform laws, relevant to the 18YO confronted by Texas police.

    “We have a sh**ting in the 100 block of Bent Tree,” a dispatcher told responding deputies.

    Moments later, another update followed.

    “Someone just fired a g*n. He’ll be in the middle of the roadway. He’s going to be in his underwear sh**ting.”

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    The dispatcher also warned officers that the suspect had allegedly tried to sh**t at the person who called 911.

    When deputies arrived shortly after 5 a.m., they found Hodo holding a handg*n in his left hand and a shirt in his right.

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    Body camera footage released by the sheriff’s office showed four deputies repeatedly ordering him to stop.

    “Drop the g*n! Drop it!”

    Night vision footage showing a person in underwear on a street, walking, before being confronted by Texas police.

    Image credits: KENS 5/YouTube

    According to officials, deputies gave Hodo more than 20 commands to put the weapon down.

    Instead, authorities said he continued walking toward them.

    The sheriff’s office stated that Hodo then raised the handg*n and fired a shot toward the deputies.

    Officers immediately returned fire, striking the 18-year-old.

    Although deputies quickly moved in and began providing medical aid, including applying tourniquets while requesting an ambulance, Hodo passed away at the scene.

    Thermal image of an 18YO in his underwear walking on a dark street, confronted by Texas police.

    Image credits: KENS 5/YouTube

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing armed citizens and police confrontation after the Texas incident.

    Screenshot of a tweet suggesting tasers could have been used in the Texas police confrontation.

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    In a statement, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said:

    “Despite numerous commands to drop the weapon, Hodo refused to comply.”

    “As Hodo continued advancing toward the deputies, he raised the handg*n and fired at them.”

    “In response, deputies discharged their firearms.”

    The department added that none of the deputies were injured and confirmed that the investigation remains active.

    Hodo had recently graduated and was preparing for college

    Thermal image of an 18YO in his underwear walking on a dark street, details surface after confrontation by Texas police.

    Image credits: KENS 5/YouTube

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    The tragedy shocked the local community because Hodo had recently graduated from Geneva School of Boerne, a private Christian school.

    He played on the school’s football team and had previously earned a “Player of the Game” award.

    According to reports, he had been planning to attend Texas Tech University later this year.

    Authorities have not released any information suggesting a motive for his actions, and investigators have not said whether Hodo had any previous contact with law enforcement.

    Street sign for Bent Tree Drive and FM 1376, near the family mansion where Texas police confronted an 18YO.

    Image credits: KENS 5/YouTube

    A social media comment discussing the Texas police confrontation with an 18-year-old in his underwear, mentioning shooting.

    A social media comment about the 18-year-old in his underwear confronted by Texas police, attributing it to mental illness.

    Officials have also not publicly disclosed whether dr*gs, alcohol, or a mental health crisis may have played a role.

    For now, investigators continue reviewing body camera footage, dispatcher recordings, witness statements, and other evidence as they work to determine exactly what happened before deputies arrived.

    The release of the footage quickly divided social media, as many viewers believed officers had no choice

    A black Texas State Trooper SUV on a road, hinting at the police confrontation outside the family mansion.

    Image credits: KENS 5/YouTube 

    Many people defended the deputies’ actions.

    “It’s sad that he’s dead, but he WAS NOT GUNNED DOWN! He was walking around sh**ting and pointed a g*n at officers after being told numerous times to drop it. It was him or them,” one commenter wrote.

    Another added, “I mean you’re walking down the street sh**ting, what should they do.”

    Some pointed to images released by authorities.

    “You can literally see him holding the gun in the blurred picture lol,” one person commented.

    Others questioned whether the teenager may have been suffering from a mental health crisis.

    “If this didn’t scream mental health issue, I don’t know what will.”

    Another viewer simply wrote, “He got exactly what he wanted.”

    Although body camera footage and dispatcher audio have answered some questions, many remain

    Authorities have not explained why Hodo was allegedly firing a handg*n in the neighborhood before deputies arrived.

    Investigators also have not announced whether any additional evidence has been recovered or whether toxicology testing will play a role in the investigation.

    The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has only confirmed that the case remains under active investigation.

    “This is a difficult time for everyone,” the department said.

    “Our office asks that if you are a person of faith, please pray for everyone affected by this incident.”

    As investigators continue reviewing the evidence, officials have not released any further details explaining what led to the fatal confrontation outside the Hodo family’s home.

    “That’s normal in Texas”: The fatal incident sparked heated social media debate

    A social media comment questioning the Texas police's use of fatal force on the 18-year-old in his underwear.

    A social media comment criticizing the Texas police's fatal shooting of the 18-year-old during the confrontation.

    A social media comment discussing Texas police confrontations and their response.

    A social media comment about a young man in Texas, gun accessibility, and police confrontation.

    A social media comment discussing the police confrontation in Texas, implying culpability for m****r.

    A social media comment detailing the 18YO shooting in his community and confrontation with Texas police.

    A social media comment discussing law enforcement training and police response to threats during confrontations.

    Tweet suggesting a mental health police taskforce for Texas police confrontations.

    Tweet expressing sadness about the Texas police confrontation with the 18YO.

    Tweet suggesting non-lethal weapons for Texas police confrontations, like bean bag shots or tasers.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    kelly_daigrepont avatar
    Kelly Rachal
    Kelly Rachal
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with those who question why shoot to k**l and then have the nerve to perform cpr. Shouldn't they have enough training to shoot a hand, leg, something just to wound him and stop him?

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    meowmeow_6 avatar
    MeowZedong
    MeowZedong
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a tragic situation. We have an obvious problem with police brutality in the USA. This is not an instance of it. We also have a problem with neglecting mental health needs. Anyone can get their hands on a gun in Texas.

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    kelly_daigrepont avatar
    Kelly Rachal
    Kelly Rachal
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with those who question why shoot to k**l and then have the nerve to perform cpr. Shouldn't they have enough training to shoot a hand, leg, something just to wound him and stop him?

    0
    0points
    reply
    meowmeow_6 avatar
    MeowZedong
    MeowZedong
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a tragic situation. We have an obvious problem with police brutality in the USA. This is not an instance of it. We also have a problem with neglecting mental health needs. Anyone can get their hands on a gun in Texas.

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    0points
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