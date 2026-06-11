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HOAs are the Karens of the homeownership world. At least that’s what it seems like online, where we’re bombarded with stories about homeowners being harassed by HOAs they don’t even belong to. 65% of new homes were built in HOA communities in 2026, and an increasing number of homeowners have to deal with the troubles that come with them.

This gentleman lived next to an HOA, and they tried to scam him about the community’s well. Since he wasn’t a member of the association, they demanded he pay a “special allowance” to access it or have his water supply cut off. But the guy wasn’t a fool: he lawyered up and soon discovered that the HOA lied about taking over the well.

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A community well caused some drama between a homeowner and an HOA, of which he was not a member of

Image credits: SK Strannik (not the actual photo)

The HOA reached out to the homeowner, demanding he pay a “special allowance” to access the well

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Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: gilliganssyrup

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“They want $800 a month for the HOA ‘membership,'” the OP added in the comments

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Commenters advised the homeowner to lawyer up immediately

The homeowner did get a lawyer, but a month later he discovered that the HOA lied about their ownership of the well

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Drazen Zigic (not the actual photo)

Image credits: gilliganssyrup

Commenters urged the homeowner to sue the hell out of that HOA, denouncing HOAs as a whole