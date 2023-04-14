Teens Fight Back Against HOA’s Ridiculous “No Car Repair” Rules

You know you’re in for a treat when you see HOA (Homeowners’ Association) in the title.

The organization is notorious for its ridiculous rules. And if they aren’t ridiculous, it still comes off as power-abusive in some cases. But I digress.

We’re all here for the ridiculous rules—or more specifically for how to make those same ridiculous rules work against the HOA itself. This time around, two teens and a mom unite after an unjustified accusation and subsequent fines to create one of the most unexpected plot twists that forced the HOA to crawl back under the rock it came from.

HOA’s rules are often the motivation that people need to show the organization just how ridiculous it can actually be

Image credits: Jaroslav A. Polák (not the actual photo)

Two teens discovered how popping their hood can get them into “trouble”, and that is exactly what they did to make the HOA look foolish in return

Image credits: Nenad Stojkovic (not the actual photo)

Image credits: dave_7 (not the actual photo)

What started as an oil check quickly turned into an art project, but the HOA was so busy with its rules, it lost track of the malicious compliance

Reddit user u/3-2-1-backup, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for an interview, was recently reminiscing with their friend about an adventure they had as kids. Until now, OP had forgotten about this story, but once it all came rushing back to them, they hit the keyboard to share it with Reddit.

The story goes that OP used to have a car that, at least based on their description, felt like it had a mileage as long as a phone number. For this reason, OP found themselves often checking the oil levels by popping the hood.

But, apparently, some neighborhoods, or HOAs thereof, to be precise, deem that against the rules. Turns out, people can’t do repairs on their cars—not on the streets, not in their driveways. Which seems fair enough. What isn’t fair enough is that they weren’t doing repairs. And still got accused of breaking rules when they weren’t.

Now, most days, OP did this together with their friend, and it didn’t take long for the friend’s mom to catch wind of this when she started getting the HOA’s warnings. One short conversation later, they all understood that this was bonkers and the mom agreed to some malicious compliance initiated and executed by the kids.

After issuing several fines, it had to backtrack on its decision as the teens weren’t really breaking the “no car repair” rule after all

Image credits: Miquel C. (not the actual photo)

The rule clearly stated that it’s only doing repairs that is the problem. Since they weren’t doing that, nor planning on doing it, the idea was to open the hood and just gawk at it. Well, that was the idea at first. Creativity kicked in and the two started setting up this entire art project where one was drawing the engine and the other was posing for photographs in the most tasteful fashion imaginable.

Warnings soon turned into fines, for the same “don’t do repairs” reason, but repairs weren’t done. So, now there was a very good reason to attend the monthly HOA meeting and give them a piece of their mind.

And it did go about as much as you would expect: the HOA made “claims” the two teens were breaking car repair rules because the hoods were up. But they were immediately shut down by the mom who explained that no tools were used. Plus, she provided the artistic visual and photographic evidence to justify her claims.

“My friend’s mom and my mom both were what you’d call in the old days firebrands. I guess today’s term would be a momma bear. (Maybe?) i.e. nice until you start screwing with their family, then the fangs come out.”

Instead, they were “making art”, and also making fools of the HOA along the way

Image credits: Grant Wickes (not the actual photo)

The board needed a few minutes to discuss this little screwup of theirs. After it, they came back, waived all the fines, seemingly out of fear of getting into even more trouble (and having to justify why they were photographing kids in the first place). And it’s a good thing too as they would have been in quite a surprise having learned who the mom really was:

“My friend’s mom is an accomplished lawyer (argued three times that I know of in front of the US supreme court) so I’m sure if they hadn’t folded it would have gone to court in some form. That may have figured into the board’s initial calculus.”

Needless to say, folks online loved the story. Immediately, everyone wanted to see the drawing and the photos, but, alas, the artistic rendition of the engine is long gone. The pictures might not be, so you will have to stay tuned for that one.

But folks were also praising the mom for her devoted support for the two teens. Not only was she willing to listen and even play along with their very maliciously compliant plan, but also was fierce in defending them in front of the board.

Another commenter also shared how they actually became a chairman at an HOA board and started turning things around. It is reminiscent of another story Bored Panda covered not too long ago, about a person who gutted their HOA by getting rid of all the power-abusers there, replacing them with their own neighbors who care about the neighborhood.

The post got 12,000 upvotes (96% positive) and a modest handful of Reddit awards. You can read the post in context here. But don’t go just yet as we still want to hear you whisper sweet maliciously compliant symphonies of your own when it comes to the HOA, or just straight up HOA stories, in the comment section below!

Netizens applauded the author of the post, their friend and his mother for a well-executed plan