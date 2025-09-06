ADVERTISEMENT

To some people, memes are associated with jokes about cats, coffee, and the latest TikTok trends. And it's fine. But online humor can also be sharp, insightful, and educational when it's done right.

That’s exactly what the Instagram account 'HistorylandHQ' offers. From everyday life in ancient civilizations to modern politics, it uses clever cultural references instead of dry textbook explanations to talk about the events that shape our present.

However, having sat through a class or two makes the punchline land even harder!

#1

Funny history meme explaining why many UK rivers are named Avon, featuring cartoonish Viking characters by a river.

Yes River River

    #2

    Humorous history meme comparing nations' use of spears and conquest of Afghanistan with a funny conclusion.

    Fair conclusion tbh

    #3

    Screenshot of a humorous history meme showing a news headline about T. Rex intelligence from The Seattle Times.

    Been working on my Gruul Dino and Dragon deck lately

    #4

    Split image showing Darth Vader in his black costume on the left and Saddam Hussein with a beard on the right, history memes.

    Very cool

    #5

    Animated meme contrasting German Empire helping Lenin and Red Army in Berlin, humorously challenging history knowledge with funny memes.

    Unexpected consequences

    #6

    19th century union cartoon showing low wages and high rent impacting workers in a funny history knowledge meme.

    Does the union make us strong?

    #7

    Person wearing improvised protective gear while checking out at a store in a funny history meme.

    Is this historical yet?

    #8

    Funny memes humorously highlighting historical life expectations from height to income, challenging your history knowledge with humor.

    I would’ve been such a stud in the 1700s!

    #9

    Vintage 1938 newspaper clipping with a funny headline about a man denying a body is his, challenging history knowledge.

    That ain’t me

    #10

    Twitter post by Historyland about Public Universal Friend, an American preacher, featuring a historical portrait meme challenging history knowledge.

    Gotta be one of the coolest names out there

    #11

    Portrait of Tsar Nicholas II with humorous text about banning vodka, related to funny memes challenging history knowledge.

    #12

    Three simple cartoon figures labeled Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, humorously depicted with a flag, challenging history knowledge.

    #13

    Humorous history meme comparing France opposing increased taxes to opposing Germany in 1939 with funny images.

    #14

    Comparison meme with a majestic unicorn representing the Eastern Bloc in propaganda and a worn horse showing reality, history memes.

    #15

    Funny meme comparing future military uniforms in 2025 as camo emoji and 1225 as colorful knight in armor on horse.

    #16

    Funny history meme featuring a quote by Diogenes of Sinope about philosophy and rich men’s houses.

    He was in to something!

    #17

    Medieval-style illustration of a woman with red hair and a braid, captioned with a humorous history meme about battle timing.

    Okay but I would go into battle for her

    #18

    Black and white mugshot of Joan Trumpauer Mulholland from 1961, related to funny memes challenging history knowledge.

    #19

    Meme showing reactions to WW1, WW2, and chaotic internet culture representing WW3 in funny history challenge memes.

    Mooooovd to Florida buy the car you want

    #20

    History-Memes-Ig-Historylandhq

    Map showing 19th century Spain with territories highlighted, illustrating a funny history meme challenging historical knowledge.

    #21

    Medieval shoe with elongated toe seen in a funny meme challenging history knowledge and Timothée Chalamet comparison.

    #22

    Humorous meme featuring a historic Prussian helmet with a pickle on top, challenging history knowledge humorously.

    #23

    World map with humorous caption about Ottomans and cheaper pepper, a funny history meme challenging knowledge.

    #24

    British figure with head buried in the ground while India as a dog uncovers artifacts in a funny history meme.

    #25

    Close-up of an ancient Egyptian bust with a skeptical expression, paired with a humorous history meme about pharaohs.

    #26

    Funny memes comparing gorilla pop culture references across generations, challenging history knowledge with humorous images.

    #27

    Map showing fertile land in Mesopotamia humorously suggesting starting a civilization, a funny meme challenging history knowledge.

    Very fertile

    #28

    Map of Chicago 2008-2009 with images of historical figures including Obama, Friedman, Al Capone, Pope Leo XIV, and Kanye West.

    Chicago be popping

    #29

    Historical map of ancient Roman and Greek territories with a humorous military draft text overlay meme.

    See ya in Tehran

    #30

    Vintage black and white photo of Yugoslav officials, with humorous text challenging history knowledge through memes.

    #31

    Tweet from Historyland humorously calling an Albania vs Serbia soccer match the start of World War III in funny history memes.

    Belgrade Brawl 2.0

    #32

    African-Americans queue outside a flood relief agency in 1937, contrasting with a cheerful billboard on American standard of living meme.

    #33

    Two contrasting black and white portraits illustrating a funny meme about history knowledge and the Vietnam War.

    #34

    Cartoon of Hirohito in a military hat addressing Japan’s surrender, a funny meme challenging history knowledge.

    It’s so over

    #35

    Anglo-Saxon metal face mask above a humorous tweet challenging history knowledge with a flipping through history book joke.

    #36

    Ancient warriors debating historical beliefs with a humorous take on history knowledge and exploration challenges.

    Dude just wanted to conque

    #37

    Funny history meme showing a frustrated character demanding sources and an ancient historian referencing a dream.

    #38

    Portrait of Isaac Newton with text about revolutionizing math and physics, a funny meme challenging history knowledge.

    #39

    Crying British meme arguing with calm Irish meme about language history, overlaid on decline of Irish speakers map.

    #40

    Man squatting and looking at a gorilla sitting with hands clasped, funny memes challenging history knowledge.

    HOW DEEP DOES IT GO?!?

    #41

    Map showing the shift of the Catholic population center from 33 AD to a forecast in 2050 across globe in history knowledge memes.

    There is a new pope in town

    #42

    Couples kissing by a vintage car in 1983 New Jersey with Twin Towers in background, a funny meme challenging history knowledge.

    #43

    Meme humor challenging history knowledge with a fantasy soldier referencing Alexander's troops and HOI4 game AI.

    Also can be said for most things

    #44

    Satirical newspaper headline humorously reacting to the moon landing in a funny history meme format.

    Man walks on Moon

    #45

    Athlete wearing Ireland jersey with English label at starting line, humorous history meme challenging knowledge in a stadium.

