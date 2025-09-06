ADVERTISEMENT

To some people, memes are associated with jokes about cats, coffee, and the latest TikTok trends. And it's fine. But online humor can also be sharp, insightful, and educational when it's done right.

That’s exactly what the Instagram account 'HistorylandHQ' offers. From everyday life in ancient civilizations to modern politics, it uses clever cultural references instead of dry textbook explanations to talk about the events that shape our present.

However, having sat through a class or two makes the punchline land even harder!

More info: Instagram