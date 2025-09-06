45 Funny Memes That Might Challenge Your History Knowledge (New Pics)
To some people, memes are associated with jokes about cats, coffee, and the latest TikTok trends. And it's fine. But online humor can also be sharp, insightful, and educational when it's done right.
That’s exactly what the Instagram account 'HistorylandHQ' offers. From everyday life in ancient civilizations to modern politics, it uses clever cultural references instead of dry textbook explanations to talk about the events that shape our present.
However, having sat through a class or two makes the punchline land even harder!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Yes River River
It's still the word for river if you're speaking Cymraeg - spelt "afon" but that Welsh letter "f'" is pronounced as an English "v". https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Welsh_orthography/ Meanwhile: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brittonic_languages
Fair conclusion tbh
I'd bet Britney could conquer and then reconquer them later. ("Oops, I did it again.")
Been working on my Gruul Dino and Dragon deck lately
Very cool
"Qusay, I am you father." "Yes, dad. You tell me and Uday that every d**n day."
Unexpected consequences
Does the union make us strong?
Is this historical yet?
I would’ve been such a stud in the 1700s!
That ain’t me
"Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated." - Mark Twain
Gotta be one of the coolest names out there
He was in to something!
Okay but I would go into battle for her
No change since then. Today if you stand up against racism, you're accused of Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Mooooovd to Florida buy the car you want
"I don't know what weapons World War 3 will be fought with, but World War 4 will be fought with sticks and stones."
History-Memes-Ig-Historylandhq
There was a lot more red at the start of the 19th Century.
Greenland looks the same size as Africa here. Africa is actually 14 times larger.
Very fertile
Suddenly got an urge for a crescent roll. Be right back.
Chicago be popping
See ya in Tehran
Belgrade Brawl 2.0
It’s so over
Dude just wanted to conque
HOW DEEP DOES IT GO?!?
There is a new pope in town
Also can be said for most things
Man walks on Moon