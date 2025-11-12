“Exploring History”: 115 Rare And Powerful Photos From Our Past
The past can often seem distant and difficult to approach, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth learning about. Let’s face it, giant, dusty historical tomes are just not for everyone, so it can be useful to check out something easier to digest.
The “History Nerd” page on X (historically, Twitter) is dedicated to interesting pictures from the past. So get comfortable, prepare to be transported to another century (or at least decade), upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.
This somehow looks comfortable and uncomfortable at the same time.
What is the horse doing? It doesn't look like a natural gate. Reins are pulled taut. Almost like the horse was trotting or cantering then stopped suddenly.
Remember when many people would go to grassy parks and grassy attractions, sit down and just take in the scenery? Even at the big local parks in my city, it used to be bustling with people picnicking, playing frisbee, or other games, suntanning, walking around and eating ice cream. When I've gone in recent years, the grass fields are mostly barren of people.
It's sorta weird how humanity has tried making electric vehicles a thing but it never has taken off as the main type of vehicle power.
I imagine these castles at Disney are so cool inside, with explorable rooms and secret passage ways, all decked out. But I also imagine the reality is the castles are just a facade for show, with nothing really special inside, just a corridor to pass to through, and the only hidden passage ways are for cast members only.
Wonder whatever came of them, if they survived or not. Could have been the last bit of fun and tapping back to their childhood they had.
November 2025 - some orange maniac tries to recreate this act.
She had them surgically replaced with glass eyes. The glass eyes were lost in the WTC on 9/11