ADVERTISEMENT

The past can often seem distant and difficult to approach, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth learning about. Let’s face it, giant, dusty historical tomes are just not for everyone, so it can be useful to check out something easier to digest.

The “History Nerd” page on X (historically, Twitter) is dedicated to interesting pictures from the past. So get comfortable, prepare to be transported to another century (or at least decade), upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.