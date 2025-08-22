In 1952, Macy's formed a canine security corps at their flagship Herald Square department store. Six Doberman Pinschers were introduced. They were provided by John Behan, a dog trainer who had been in the Army’s K-9 Corps during World War II.⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣

Once customers left for the day, the dogs took over. They worked as night security guards, patrolling Macy’s two million square feet of retail space from the sub-sub-basement to the twentieth floor. They prowled the aisles at night, inspecting shipping bays, looking under counters, and sniffing every corner of the store. Each dog was taken out on a leash, but at certain points, they were released and told to “search.” They were on the look out for burglars and thieves, stragglers caught after hours, and indications of fire or water leakage.⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣

One time, two young girls were reported missing and traced back to Macy’s enormous store. They were found by a Doberman guard dog who, to the surprise of his handler, licked the girls’ hands to put them at ease.⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣

The dogs were looked after by a staff of nine. They slept in the penthouse, and hung out in four fenced-in dog runs, each with its own large, heated and air conditioned doghouse. They were bathed weekly in the summer, and bi-monthly in the winter. The dogs ate a special diet and saw a veterinarian twice a year, along with regular pedicures and dentals. They even put on demonstrations at the Madison Square Garden horse show.⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣

Most of the Dobermans were 7, and tended to work until they were 10 or 11 years old. After that, they were sold or given away for less-demanding work.⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣

Anthony Nicola, Macy's VP of Security, explained "This building has 2 million square feet. We have alarms and sensors, but they fill in the gap. Their sense of smell is terrific. You can't buy an alarm that does what they do."⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣

There's record of Doberman security guards at Macy's as late as 1998, but I could find no proof that the program still exists today. Rumor has it it does not. Do you know?