Toxic Newbie Spreads Lies, Tries To Get Colleague Fired, Ends Up In Hot Water With HR

Work’s enough of a grind without pointless office drama. The last thing you need when you’re just trying to get through your day is gossip, backstabbing, and coworkers trying to sabotage your career for no good reason whatsoever.

One woman was horrified when a new hire started spreading lies about her to management, all because she wanted to be the center of attention. It didn’t take long before things escalated to a full-blown HR war.

More info: Reddit

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: iridescentpetalkiss

For five years, OP thrived at her tech job. She was a top performer, respected, and always happy to mentor newcomers. Then came Lisa, the new developer who thought the fastest way to succeed was by trying to ruin OP’s career. From day one, she interrupted meetings, twisted OP’s words, and whispered poison to the boss.

Soon, OP heard disturbing rumors; she was “not a team player,” “withholding information,” and even “sabotaging” Lisa’s work. All of it was baseless, but Lisa seemed to treat workplace betrayal like a competitive sport. OP realized she’d have to protect herself, so she started documenting every interaction and building her case.

Weeks later, armed with receipts, OP went to HR and they actually listened. After a thorough investigation, it turned out Lisa had been lying all along. The result? Lisa landed on a performance improvement plan, a corporate “warning label” that often comes right before termination. Still, OP wasn’t celebrating.

The whole ordeal left her exhausted, questioning her loyalty to a workplace where backstabbing newbies nearly succeed. Ultimately, OP says she’s done playing nice and that her toxic coworker is on thin ice anyway.

Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)

From what she tells us in her post, OP was on her way to being a victim of corporate skullduggery. Luckily, she put on her detective hat and got to work before even more damage could be done, but what does this kind of workplace bullying and sabotage do to organizations? We went looking for answers.

In her article for VeryWellMind, Sherri Gordon writes that, according to a survey by the Workplace Bullying Institute, 30% of workers have directly experienced bullying while at work. People who work remotely were more likely to report such bullying, with 43.2% responding that they had been bullied on the job.

“Bullying’s pernicious nature creates long-lasting scars that have an effect on the victim’s sense of self-worth, self-assurance, and general mental health,” says Azizi Marshall, a licensed clinical professional counselor and founder of the Mental Health at Work Summit and Center for Creative Arts Therapy.

According to the Hobson Training website, the impact of workplace bullying and sabotage extends beyond individual targets to permeate organizational culture and dynamics. Notable consequences include diminished productivity, high turnover rates, erosion of trust, and even damage to the organization’s reputation.

By raising awareness, establishing clear policies, promoting a culture of respect, and taking swift and decisive action against offenders, organizations can create spaces where all workers feel safe, valued, and empowered to fulfill their potential.

We’d say OP handled things flawlessly – she kept her cool and didn’t add to the drama. And while HR generally has a bad reputation for not being an employee’s friend, in this instance, they actually stepped up and meted out the justice that was so well deserved.

What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Have you ever been a victim of corporate sabotage or bullying? Let us know in the comments!

In the comments, readers shared their frustrations with office politics and some tips to deal with any future unpleasantness from the new hire

