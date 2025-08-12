Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Toxic Newbie Spreads Lies, Tries To Get Colleague Fired, Ends Up In Hot Water With HR
Woman in office looking concerned at laptop screen, representing toxic newbie conflict and HR issues.
Economy & Labor, Society

Toxic Newbie Spreads Lies, Tries To Get Colleague Fired, Ends Up In Hot Water With HR

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Work’s enough of a grind without pointless office drama. The last thing you need when you’re just trying to get through your day is gossip, backstabbing, and coworkers trying to sabotage your career for no good reason whatsoever.

One woman was horrified when a new hire started spreading lies about her to management, all because she wanted to be the center of attention. It didn’t take long before things escalated to a full-blown HR war.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Nobody needs pointless office drama in their life, but this woman got a double dose of it anyway

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A new hire at the company started spreading baseless rumors about her without any provocation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Soon, the woman was hearing gossip about her being a less-than-ideal employee, and even accusations of her trying to sabotage the toxic newbie’s work

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Irked, she kept her cool, meticulously gathered evidence, then took her concerns to HR, who miraculously took her side

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After a bunch of meetings, the new hire got what was coming to her, and the woman’s tarnished reputation was restored

    For five years, OP thrived at her tech job. She was a top performer, respected, and always happy to mentor newcomers. Then came Lisa, the new developer who thought the fastest way to succeed was by trying to ruin OP’s career. From day one, she interrupted meetings, twisted OP’s words, and whispered poison to the boss.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Soon, OP heard disturbing rumors; she was “not a team player,” “withholding information,” and even “sabotaging” Lisa’s work. All of it was baseless, but Lisa seemed to treat workplace betrayal like a competitive sport. OP realized she’d have to protect herself, so she started documenting every interaction and building her case.

    Weeks later, armed with receipts, OP went to HR and they actually listened. After a thorough investigation, it turned out Lisa had been lying all along. The result? Lisa landed on a performance improvement plan, a corporate “warning label” that often comes right before termination. Still, OP wasn’t celebrating.

    The whole ordeal left her exhausted, questioning her loyalty to a workplace where backstabbing newbies nearly succeed. Ultimately, OP says she’s done playing nice and that her toxic coworker is on thin ice anyway. 

    Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    From what she tells us in her post, OP was on her way to being a victim of corporate skullduggery. Luckily, she put on her detective hat and got to work before even more damage could be done, but what does this kind of workplace bullying and sabotage do to organizations? We went looking for answers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In her article for VeryWellMind, Sherri Gordon writes that, according to a survey by the Workplace Bullying Institute, 30% of workers have directly experienced bullying while at work. People who work remotely were more likely to report such bullying, with 43.2% responding that they had been bullied on the job.

    “Bullying’s pernicious nature creates long-lasting scars that have an effect on the victim’s sense of self-worth, self-assurance, and general mental health,” says Azizi Marshall, a licensed clinical professional counselor and founder of the Mental Health at Work Summit and Center for Creative Arts Therapy.

    According to the Hobson Training website, the impact of workplace bullying and sabotage extends beyond individual targets to permeate organizational culture and dynamics. Notable consequences include diminished productivity, high turnover rates, erosion of trust, and even damage to the organization’s reputation.

    By raising awareness, establishing clear policies, promoting a culture of respect, and taking swift and decisive action against offenders, organizations can create spaces where all workers feel safe, valued, and empowered to fulfill their potential.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We’d say OP handled things flawlessly – she kept her cool and didn’t add to the drama. And while HR generally has a bad reputation for not being an employee’s friend, in this instance, they actually stepped up and meted out the justice that was so well deserved. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Have you ever been a victim of corporate sabotage or bullying? Let us know in the comments! 

    In the comments, readers shared their frustrations with office politics and some tips to deal with any future unpleasantness from the new hire

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    1

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the people who worked with OP for 5 years believed the s***k over OP, I would have quit, with no notice, and I would have gone on social media to call out that company as a toxic workplace.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the people who worked with OP for 5 years believed the s***k over OP, I would have quit, with no notice, and I would have gone on social media to call out that company as a toxic workplace.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Economy & Labor
    Homepage
    Trending
    Economy & Labor
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Economy & Labor Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT