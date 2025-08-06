ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something about Amii James’s comics that just clicks; they’re simple, funny, and oddly comforting. Using quick, stick-figure drawings, she takes little everyday moments and twists them into something unexpected and hilarious.

Amii’s work isn’t about fancy art or big statements. It’s about finding the weird, silly side of life and sharing it with a wink. Whether she’s imagining what your dog might really think or flipping a common phrase on its head, her comics invite you to pause, laugh, and see things from a different, quirky angle.

More info: Instagram | amiiillustrates.com | x.com | Facebook