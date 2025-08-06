ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something about Amii James’s comics that just clicks; they’re simple, funny, and oddly comforting. Using quick, stick-figure drawings, she takes little everyday moments and twists them into something unexpected and hilarious.

Amii’s work isn’t about fancy art or big statements. It’s about finding the weird, silly side of life and sharing it with a wink. Whether she’s imagining what your dog might really think or flipping a common phrase on its head, her comics invite you to pause, laugh, and see things from a different, quirky angle.

#1

Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing a humorous hospital baby delivery scene capturing life's little weird moments.

amii.illustrates Report

Amii James’s comics are rooted in her playful curiosity about everyday life. She explains, “I like my illustrations to ask the question ‘what if?’ — showing a more entertaining side of life.” This simple idea sparks silly and unexpected stories that make people stop and smile. By flipping perspectives and thinking playfully, she creates “pretty silly visual narratives that raise some eyebrows and tickle some funny bones!”
    #2

    Black and white relatable comic by Amii James showing a silly mugshot moment with a character and a camera.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #3

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing a person fishing feelings for someone that doesn't like them.

    amii.illustrates Report

    Her style is deliberately simple, almost minimalistic, which helps keep the focus on the humor. “There are many reasons for this,” she says, “such as keeping the work approachable for not-art-people and the joke not getting lost in complex visuals.” Amii knows that when sharing on social media, she has just seconds to grab attention, so her clean, straightforward drawings deliver a punchline quickly and clearly.
    #4

    Minimalist comic by Amii James showing a funny relatable moment with two characters and a chair at a table.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #5

    Simple black and white relatable comic by Amii James showing a phone call with canceled plans and honest reaction.

    amii.illustrates Report

    Amii’s journey hasn’t been easy. Growing up in a small town with limited opportunities, she never imagined she could make a career out of art. “I come from a small town and grew up in a low-income family... Going to university wasn’t naturally in my life’s trajectory,” she shares. But her determination to prove otherwise led her to study illustration and carve out a creative path true to herself.

    #6

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing a character confidently using a drill, expressing feeling unstoppable.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #7

    Black and white comic by Amii James showing a person at a party hiding the fact they blocked the toilet.

    amii.illustrates Report

    Amii's work truly resonates because it’s authentic and relatable. “Some of my most successful drawings are ones that are unfathomably ridiculous and came from a quick, unprocessed thought,” Amii says. These honest, human moments connect with people around the world, reminding us all that laughter and a bit of silliness are universal.
    #8

    Minimalist comic showing three characters in an assumption club meeting, illustrating life’s little weird moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #9

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing a funny life moment with a talking bird and confused characters.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #10

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing a person throwing an apple at a doctor in a funny scene.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #11

    Simple black and white relatable comic by Amii James showing life's little weird moments with two characters talking.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #12

    Black and white comic by Amii James showing a person camping and a bear taking their photo, illustrating relatable life moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #13

    Black and white comic by Amii James featuring a beaver contemplating stopping a river, capturing relatable life’s little weird moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #14

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James humorously depicting life's little weird moments with a talking flower.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #15

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing a person and a funny moon exchange about size.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #16

    Minimalist comic by Amii James showing a figure asking for a sign and then dismissing one about exercise and mental health.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #17

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing a person mistaking a drowning man for a mermaid in a relatable life moment.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #18

    Simple black and white relatable comic by Amii James showing a printer talking to a person about needing it.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #19

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James featuring a cat in two panels illustrating a funny life moment.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #20

    Minimalist comic by Amii James shows a person annoyed by a buzzing bee with no messages on their phone.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #21

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing a bird and a worm with dinner in a relatable moment.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #22

    Minimalist comic by Amii James showing a character’s soul separating and saying damn i look ugly, illustrating relatable life moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #23

    Comic by Amii James showing a walking envelope talking to a person, illustrating relatable life’s little weird moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #24

    Minimalist comic by Amii James shows a wireless anchor on a boat, capturing a relatable and funny life moment.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #25

    Comic strip by Amii James showing an astronaut humorously reflecting on life’s little weird moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #26

    Relatable comic by Amii James showing a dog asking to run then quickly dashing away in a funny moment.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #27

    Black and white comic by Amii James showing two birds ordering and confirming bread, illustrating relatable life moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #28

    Simple black and white relatable comic by Amii James showing a blunt job interview conversation at a table.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #29

    Hilariously relatable comic by Amii James showing a devil explaining board game rules in a fiery setting.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #30

    Comic by Amii James shows a relatable traffic jam moment with a character humorously attempting to fix it.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #31

    Minimalist relatable comic by Amii James showing two characters and a humorous worm question and answer.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #32

    Minimalist comic by Amii James showing two characters humorously discussing the size of one character’s exaggerated body part.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #33

    Minimalist comic by Amii James showing two characters sharing a heartfelt moment about a Christmas present.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #34

    Relatable comic by Amii James showing a penguin ready for its first swim off a cliff in simple black and white style.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #35

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing a person reacting to a dog passing gas on the floor.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #36

    Two simple black-and-white relatable comics by Amii James showing awkward conversation about being late at 9.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #37

    Two-panel relatable comic by Amii James showing an awkward birthday greeting exchange between two simple characters.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #38

    Black and white comic by Amii James showing a large rat on a stool confronting a small person, illustrating relatable moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #39

    Two simple black and white fish in a comic strip illustrating a relatable life moment about pets.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #40

    Minimalist comic by Amii James showing two men discussing cheating and a child who looks different, capturing relatable life moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #41

    Comic panels by Amii James showing a relatable character dealing with a burning problem that needs more time to fix.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #42

    Black and white comic by Amii James showing people at a grave with a ghost saying y'all better be crying.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #43

    Minimalist comic by Amii James showing two characters at a table illustrating relatable life’s little weird moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #44

    Minimalist comic by Amii James showing a character humorously talking about plants in relatable life moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #45

    Minimalist black and white comic by Amii James showing a duck in a bathtub with tiny human figures floating in water.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #46

    Two birds sitting on a birdbath with a humorous comic style illustrating relatable life moments by Amii James.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #47

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing a character feeling full then ready for snack time.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #48

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing relatable life moments with oversized fruit and minimalistic characters.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #49

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing a person feeding a bird labeled as a funny relatable comic.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #50

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing a person asking a dog to promise to chase a ball.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #51

    Minimalist comic by Amii James showing a person ordering a spicy hot dog and imagining a dog with a human body.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #52

    Minimalist comic by Amii James showing a mechanic telling a customer their car has no wheels in a relatable moment.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #53

    Minimalist comic by Amii James showing two lions, one giving a haircut that turns out hilariously different, illustrating life’s little weird moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #54

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing a person hugging a cat with funny relatable dialogue.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #55

    Black and white relatable comic by Amii James showing an umbrella holding up a floating person in the rain.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #56

    Minimalist comic by Amii James showing a dog inviting the viewer to come a little closer, capturing relatable moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #57

    Simple black and white relatable comic by Amii James featuring a person and a talking snowman named Frosty.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #58

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing a person and dog exchanging humorous insults about weird life moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #59

    Simple comic by Amii James showing a relatable awkward moment with a character falling and feeling humiliated.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #60

    Black and white comic panel showing a gorilla behind glass with a humorous diet sign, relatable comics by Amii James.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #61

    Minimalist comic by Amii James showing a character facing life's little weird moments with humor and relatability.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #62

    Black and white comic by Amii James showing a girl kissing a frog and then awkwardly asking for a hug.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #63

    Black and white comic by Amii James showing two characters humorously discussing 90s technology and fixing a broken microwave.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #64

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing a snake person asked why they are late, capturing relatable life moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #65

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James shows two characters sharing and finishing a bowl of snacks, capturing relatable moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #66

    Hilariously relatable comic by Amii James showing the contrast between expectations and reality in everyday life moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #67

    Minimalist comic by Amii James showing two figures sitting on a couch with one admitting to farting, illustrating relatable life moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #68

    Minimalist comic by Amii James showing a person talking to a flower that says she doesn't love you.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #69

    Relatable comic by Amii James showing anxious pedestrian vs cyclist causing a long line of honking cars on the road.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #70

    Two-panel comic by Amii James showing a pair of socks kissing and a person wearing the socks with raised arms.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #71

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing relatable life's little weird moments about human pain and support.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #72

    Hilariously relatable comic by Amii James showing a person running from a dinosaur illustrating life's weird moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #73

    Two-panel comic by Amii James showing a sleeping person disturbed by another asking if they are watching TV, capturing relatable life moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #74

    Simple black and white relatable comic by Amii James featuring a hedgehog and bird with funny dialogue.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #75

    Black and white comic by Amii James showing two giraffes, one suddenly curling up with a confused reaction caption.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #76

    Black and white comic by Amii James featuring a mouse character discussing a divorce over being goofy in a relatable scene.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #77

    Minimalist comic showing a person exorcising a demon and the demon later begging for spare change, relatable life moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #78

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing relatable life moments with humor about autism and train time.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #79

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing two figures in a customer service interaction about losing a customer.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #80

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing a dog and person playing ball with funny relatable moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #81

    Minimalist comic by Amii James showing a person watering a plant with relatable life’s little weird moments.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #82

    Simple black and white comic by Amii James showing a parent reacting to a child's drawing with funny disappointment.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #83

    Black and white relatable comic by Amii James showing a person talking to a dog with humorous dialogue about communication.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #84

    Black and white comic by Amii James showing two dogs exchanging sticks in a hilariously relatable moment.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #85

    Minimalist relatable comic by Amii James showing a character and a confused creature in a humorous restaurant scene.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #86

    Two-panel comic by Amii James showing wolves howling at the moon and a wolf in a robe observing awkwardly.

    amii.illustrates Report

