27 Cakes That Weren’t Supposed To Be Funny But The Decorators Hilariously Messed Up
Baking is the sort of culinary art where one can’t hide their mistakes under an ocean of sauce. It’s precise, demanding and requires a skilled hand if one is really getting into decorating. The result is that it really has to go wrong a lot.
One netizen posted a thread that went viral, sharing a cake they ordered for a coworker and the mess that arrived. Other folks were quick to start sharing their own cake fails in the comments, so we gathered the best ones here. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts to the comments below.
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One of my elderly clients cakes last month, I asked for it to be decorated with old cars, the older the better. She then asked after that what I would like it to say, I said “happy birthday Eddie” … I was so confused when I picked it up
Congratulations on your weeding
My all time favorite
It's almost a pity they didn't leave off the lacing on the football.
There is a reason professional pastry chefs spend years in culinary school before they are trusted to touch a wedding cake. Baking looks deceptively simple from the outside: you follow a recipe, you put something in the oven, a beautiful thing comes out. What actually happens is much closer to a chemistry experiment where the margin for error is razor thin and the stakes are a dessert table full of people waiting to be impressed.
Unlike cooking, where you can add a pinch more salt or squeeze in extra lemon right before serving, baking locks you in from the start. The ratio of wet to dry ingredients, the temperature of your butter, and even the way you fold in flour determines the final texture of your cake before it ever sees heat. Get one thing wrong and there is no fixing it. You will only find out something went sideways when you pull a sunken, rubbery disc out of the oven 45 minutes later.
My lamb cakes?
My birthday is in April, so very often around Easter. One year I reminded my mom about a rabbit-shaped cake that she made for my birthday as a kid. She didn't remember what I meant exactly, but she tried making one. This is what I got. 🤣🤣🤣
Let's celebrate in the middle
Then there is the science of leavening. Baking soda and baking powder are not interchangeable, despite looking almost identical and both being white powder that sits in the back of your cupboard. Baking soda needs an acidic ingredient like buttermilk or lemon juice to activate, while baking powder has its own acid built in.
I want sprinkles
So I ordered a cake for my coworker and here’s what showed up
My coworker’s name is Brian.
Use the wrong one, or the wrong amount, and your cake will either refuse to rise or erupt like a low stakes volcano before collapsing into a sad, dense puck. Temperature matters more than most people realize. Eggs and butter need to be at room temperature to emulsify properly into a batter.
My friend’s name is Ethelwyn, but she prefers ‘Et’..the bakery preferrred something else!☺️She returned the favour when my birthday came around! I prefer ‘Carol’!
The picture vs the cake
This one was my bad 😂 I’m a cake decorator and I took the order over the phone. It was supposed to say “Taurus szn” like the zodiac sign…. I was so embarrassed when they came to pick it up 🤣🤣🤣
A cold egg dropped into a creamed mixture can cause it to curdle, which affects the entire structure of the cake. Oven temperature calibration is also a surprisingly common issue, because home ovens frequently run hotter or cooler than the dial suggests, which is why experienced bakers often keep a separate oven thermometer on hand.
Best wishes Suzanne
Much love
I was THRILLED when I picked this cake up after having purchased a premade cake & asking the woman at the bakery counter if she could write “Thank you for being a friend” on it. THRILLED!
Even altitude gets involved. At higher elevations, lower air pressure means gases in your batter expand faster, which can cause cakes to rise too quickly and then collapse in on themselves. High altitude baking often requires adjustments to flour, sugar, and liquid quantities just to compensate for the thinner air. Nobody warns you about this when you move to, say, Denver.
congradulalions Abigail
I was responsible for the cookie cake for our Shelter Insurance Bike MS team’s annual fundraising ride. Some people rode 100 miles that day to fight multiple sclerosis (MS)! But the cake was a bit less celebratory in tone and made us feel like a bunch of MFers. 😂 I will never live this one down. 😑 😏
The image is edible paper; the writing is pure axe-criminal doing his/her day job at the bakery, & Idk wth those blobs are on the right.
Now take everything above and add decorating on top of it. Even a perfectly baked cake can become a disaster in the decorating phase. Buttercream has its own set of rules: it can break if the butter is too warm, it can turn gritty if the sugar has not fully dissolved, and it will absolutely slide off a cake that has not been properly crumb coated first. A crumb coat, for the uninitiated, is a thin layer of frosting that traps any loose crumbs before you apply the final visible layer. Skip it and you will end up with brown, murky swirls ghosting through your white icing.
this lamb cake.
Congration
Ashley
Fondant, the smooth and clay like covering seen on elaborate decorated cakes, is its own separate nightmare. It tears, it cracks, and it picks up every fingerprint and smudge from the person handling it. Working with fondant requires practice, the right room temperature, and a very specific technique that is genuinely hard to develop without doing it wrong many, many times first.
Congratulations
My birthday cake during the pandemic when you'd have a field on the order form for the make and model of your car for curbside pickup.
Have you ever wished for pretty-as-a-picture polka dots... only to get gravity-defying cow patties?
The people whose cake fails you are about to see were not necessarily bad bakers. They were people who underestimated one of the most technically demanding things you can do in a kitchen, which is an extremely relatable and deeply human thing to do.
For me, cake from Publix
Thanks for a great year
It's either 21 71 or 11. Or L1