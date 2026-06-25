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Baking is the sort of culinary art where one can’t hide their mistakes under an ocean of sauce. It’s precise, demanding and requires a skilled hand if one is really getting into decorating. The result is that it really has to go wrong a lot.

One netizen posted a thread that went viral, sharing a cake they ordered for a coworker and the mess that arrived. Other folks were quick to start sharing their own cake fails in the comments, so we gathered the best ones here. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts to the comments below.

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#1

Funny cakes: A white round birthday cake with red icing that reads 'The older the better Happy Birthday Eddie' and two toy cars. One of my elderly clients cakes last month, I asked for it to be decorated with old cars, the older the better. She then asked after that what I would like it to say, I said “happy birthday Eddie” … I was so confused when I picked it up

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    #2

    Hilariously messed up cakes: A large white cake with green frosting that reads Congratulations on your weeding. Congratulations on your weeding

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    rgrstone13 avatar
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, to be fair, it is green...

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    #3

    Hilariously messed up cakes: A green Super Bowl cake with a football, misspelled as Super Bowel. My all time favorite

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    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's almost a pity they didn't leave off the lacing on the football.

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    There is a reason professional pastry chefs spend years in culinary school before they are trusted to touch a wedding cake. Baking looks deceptively simple from the outside: you follow a recipe, you put something in the oven, a beautiful thing comes out. What actually happens is much closer to a chemistry experiment where the margin for error is razor thin and the stakes are a dessert table full of people waiting to be impressed.

    Unlike cooking, where you can add a pinch more salt or squeeze in extra lemon right before serving, baking locks you in from the start. The ratio of wet to dry ingredients, the temperature of your butter, and even the way you fold in flour determines the final texture of your cake before it ever sees heat. Get one thing wrong and there is no fixing it. You will only find out something went sideways when you pull a sunken, rubbery disc out of the oven 45 minutes later.
    #4

    Four different hilariously messed up Easter lamb cakes from 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. My lamb cakes?

    ayadayral Report

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    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The eyes are so (justifiably) expressive.

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    #5

    A hilariously messed up cake decorated to look like a face with red cherries for eyes. My birthday is in April, so very often around Easter. One year I reminded my mom about a rabbit-shaped cake that she made for my birthday as a kid. She didn't remember what I meant exactly, but she tried making one. This is what I got. 🤣🤣🤣

    comtesse_delafere Report

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    #6

    A hilariously messed up cake, a large white rectangular cake with the phrase Let's Celebrate in the Middle surrounded by pink, green, and purple icing dollops. Let's celebrate in the middle

    secondstar05 Report

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    Then there is the science of leavening. Baking soda and baking powder are not interchangeable, despite looking almost identical and both being white powder that sits in the back of your cupboard. Baking soda needs an acidic ingredient like buttermilk or lemon juice to activate, while baking powder has its own acid built in.

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    #7

    A hilariously messed up cake, a white rectangular cake with a pink graduation cap, the year 2008, and the phrase I want sprinkles. I want sprinkles

    secondstar05 Report

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    #8

    Funny cakes with hilariously messed up decorating, featuring a round cake topped with fresh berries and pink text. So I ordered a cake for my coworker and here’s what showed up

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    #9

    Funny cakes with hilariously messed up decorating, featuring a white rectangular cake with blue and yellow roses. My coworker’s name is Brian.

    travelbitten_gal Report

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    nina_35 avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Am I the only one who didn't ready luck?

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    Use the wrong one, or the wrong amount, and your cake will either refuse to rise or erupt like a low stakes volcano before collapsing into a sad, dense puck. Temperature matters more than most people realize. Eggs and butter need to be at room temperature to emulsify properly into a batter.

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    #10

    Funny cakes: A split image showing two birthday cakes with decorators hilariously messed up. One for Ed, one for Carol. My friend’s name is Ethelwyn, but she prefers ‘Et’..the bakery preferrred something else!☺️She returned the favour when my birthday came around! I prefer ‘Carol’!

    picann Report

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Always makes me happy to see colleagues having a joke

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    #11

    Hilariously messed up cakes: A baby photo next to a cake with the baby's face on it, reading Happy Birthday Grandma! The picture vs the cake

    m_is_for_emily Report

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    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given the picture.. I think it's close enough

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    #12

    Hilariously messed up cakes: A two-tiered heart-shaped cake with red and black frosting that reads Tourista 3ZN. This one was my bad 😂 I’m a cake decorator and I took the order over the phone. It was supposed to say “Taurus szn” like the zodiac sign…. I was so embarrassed when they came to pick it up 🤣🤣🤣

    shirls.loves.smut Report

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    A cold egg dropped into a creamed mixture can cause it to curdle, which affects the entire structure of the cake. Oven temperature calibration is also a surprisingly common issue, because home ovens frequently run hotter or cooler than the dial suggests, which is why experienced bakers often keep a separate oven thermometer on hand.
    #13

    Funny cakes: A cake with the inscription Best Wishes Suzanne Under Neat that We will Miss you, showing a decorator mess up. Best wishes Suzanne

    secondstar05 Report

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    #14

    Funny cakes: A white cake with a rainbow and pink hearts, inscribed with decorator instructions instead of the message. Much love

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    #15

    Funny cakes: A rectangular white birthday cake with 'Happy Birthday' and 'Thank you for being a friend' in colorful icing. I was THRILLED when I picked this cake up after having purchased a premade cake & asking the woman at the bakery counter if she could write “Thank you for being a friend” on it. THRILLED!

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    Even altitude gets involved. At higher elevations, lower air pressure means gases in your batter expand faster, which can cause cakes to rise too quickly and then collapse in on themselves. High altitude baking often requires adjustments to flour, sugar, and liquid quantities just to compensate for the thinner air. Nobody warns you about this when you move to, say, Denver.

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    #16

    Funny cakes: A white cake with mixed berries on top and a misspelling of 'Congratulations Abigail!' in pink icing. congradulalions Abigail

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    #17

    Hilariously messed up cakes: A white cake with orange frosting around the edges that reads Shelter MF Bike Team, Congratulations on the Mile! I was responsible for the cookie cake for our Shelter Insurance Bike MS team’s annual fundraising ride. Some people rode 100 miles that day to fight multiple sclerosis (MS)! But the cake was a bit less celebratory in tone and made us feel like a bunch of MFers. 😂 I will never live this one down. 😑 😏

    abiyoyo13 Report

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    #18

    A large rectangular cake with 'Enjoy The Voyage RHSMB 2025' and a logo, not a funny cake. The image is edible paper; the writing is pure axe-criminal doing his/her day job at the bakery, & Idk wth those blobs are on the right.

    dewfactor Report

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    Now take everything above and add decorating on top of it. Even a perfectly baked cake can become a disaster in the decorating phase. Buttercream has its own set of rules: it can break if the butter is too warm, it can turn gritty if the sugar has not fully dissolved, and it will absolutely slide off a cake that has not been properly crumb coated first. A crumb coat, for the uninitiated, is a thin layer of frosting that traps any loose crumbs before you apply the final visible layer. Skip it and you will end up with brown, murky swirls ghosting through your white icing.

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    #19

    A hilariously messed up cake resembling a lamb with a creepy face and a red ribbon. this lamb cake.

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    #20

    Funny cakes: A cake with the inscription Congration You Done it, showing a decorator mess up. Congration

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    #21

    Funny cakes: A cake with the inscription Ashley, real big in the middle, showing a decorator mess up. Ashley

    secondstar05 Report

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    Fondant, the smooth and clay like covering seen on elaborate decorated cakes, is its own separate nightmare. It tears, it cracks, and it picks up every fingerprint and smudge from the person handling it. Working with fondant requires practice, the right room temperature, and a very specific technique that is genuinely hard to develop without doing it wrong many, many times first.
    #22

    Funny cakes: A cake with the inscription Congratulation As small As Possible, showing a decorator mess up. Congratulations

    secondstar05 Report

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    #23

    A hilariously messed up cake, a Happy Birthday Katie cake with an unidentifiable green car and a white frosting border. My birthday cake during the pandemic when you'd have a field on the order form for the make and model of your car for curbside pickup.

    katiehicks8 Report

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    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A mint color Toyota Prius?

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    #24

    A hilariously messed up cake featuring two tiered pink cakes with brown polka dots and black ribbon, one with a bow and the other with a K. Have you ever wished for pretty-as-a-picture polka dots... only to get gravity-defying cow patties?

    cakewrecks Report

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    The people whose cake fails you are about to see were not necessarily bad bakers. They were people who underestimated one of the most technically demanding things you can do in a kitchen, which is an extremely relatable and deeply human thing to do.
    #25

    A hilariously messed up birthday cake for Cathy with misspelled Happy Birthday in red icing. For me, cake from Publix

    toonces1989 Report

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    #26

    Funny cakes: A cake with the inscription Thanks For A Great year in Purple, showing a decorator mess up. Thanks for a great year

    secondstar05 Report

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    #27

    A hilariously messed up cake, a white round cake with gold number 21 and gold sprinkles around the edge. It's either 21 71 or 11. Or L1

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