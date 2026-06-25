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Baking is the sort of culinary art where one can’t hide their mistakes under an ocean of sauce. It’s precise, demanding and requires a skilled hand if one is really getting into decorating. The result is that it really has to go wrong a lot.

One netizen posted a thread that went viral, sharing a cake they ordered for a coworker and the mess that arrived. Other folks were quick to start sharing their own cake fails in the comments, so we gathered the best ones here. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts to the comments below.