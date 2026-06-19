So we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the “Faith in Humanity” internet group, which is dedicated to highlighting examples of people being actually nice. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own heartwarming stories in the comments down below.

It’s very easy to get lost in negativity now and then, as it tends to attract attention really really well. Despite what internet talking heads and aggressive headlines might suggest, things aren’t all bad, you’ve just got to actually see some positivity .

#1 Everyone Is Happy

RELATED:

#2 Oh 😳

#3 Andrew Toles Hasn’t Played Since 2018, And The Dodgers Re-Signed Him So He Can Keep His Health Insurance And Get Mental Health Care

There's a reason your feed can feel like a highlight reel of everything going wrong. The short answer is that your brain is partly to blame, and the platforms you scroll through have gotten very good at using that against you. Psychologists call it negativity bias, the built-in tendency to pay closer attention to bad news than good. It's an evolutionary hangover from a time when scanning the environment for threats was the difference between lunch and becoming lunch. The brain learned early on that potential danger deserved more mental real estate than a pleasant surprise, and thousands of years of civilization haven't been enough to fully override that wiring. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 This Is What The Older Generations Should Try And Do More Often

#5 This Is The Kinda Energy We Need

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 People Come Together When There’s A Threat

That's where social media platforms come in, and things get a bit circular. Algorithms are designed to keep you online as long as possible, which means they prioritize content that gets the most clicks, shares, and reactions. Anger and outrage, as it turns out, are exceptionally reliable engagement drivers. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Titanic

#8 True Love ❤️ Faith In Humanity Restored On

ADVERTISEMENT

A Yale University study found that expressing outrage online consistently earns more likes than almost any other type of interaction, and those likes gradually teach people to post angrier content over time. As co-author and Yale professor Molly Crockett explained, the amplification of moral outrage is a direct consequence of a business model built around engagement. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Five-Year-Old Boy Asks To Touch The Hair Of President Obama. "I Want To Know If Your Hair Is Like Mine"

#11 Mister Rogers - "I'm Feeding The Fish"

#12 I Wish More People Like Her Existed

The mechanics behind this are sometimes striking. Facebook reportedly adjusted its algorithm to weight an "angry" emoji reaction as equivalent to five regular likes, which predictably pushed more inflammatory content into people's feeds. What gets rewarded gets repeated, and what gets repeated gets amplified.

#13 I’ll Remove This If It’s Been Posted But Heres This

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Lucky Bhaskar:

#15 Humanity

A Knight First Amendment Institute study found that of political content surfaced by Twitter's engagement-based algorithm, 62 percent expressed anger, compared to 52 percent in a simple chronological timeline. The difference isn't enormous, but it compounds across millions of posts every single day.

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 I'm A Cook In A Restaurant. Someone Came In, Told The Hostess To Give These To Every Employee And Immediately Left. I Didn't Even Get To Thank The Person Because They Were Already Gone

#17 The Stranger That Helped

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 She Donated A Kidney To A Friend, Then Part Of Her Liver To A Stranger's Child, Ucsd's First Double Living Donor

None of this is a deliberate conspiracy. Platform designers did not sit down and decide to make everyone furious. It emerged gradually from the incentive structure of online advertising, where time-on-platform equals revenue, and negative content turned out to be a particularly effective fuel for keeping the clock ticking. The problem is that what keeps people scrolling tends not to be the heartwarming stuff.

#19 Humanity Is Seen Everywhere

#20 The Rescue Kitty Got Nothing Less Than What She Deserved. Raybrielle Lionheart Is A Whole Year Old Now

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Now He's Called " Rock "

ADVERTISEMENT

The downstream effects are real. Harvard Health reports that a growing body of research connects doomscrolling, the habit of compulsively consuming bleak online news, to worse mental well-being and life satisfaction, and something one researcher calls "popcorn brain," where constant negative stimulation makes it harder to stay present in everyday life. Even a few minutes of negative content can measurably dip a person's mood and optimism, according to researchers, even when the person wasn't actively looking for bad news.

#23 If This Happens, Will Be Such A Blessing

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 The Fact Over $2 Million+ Has Been Raised For Ahmed Al Ahmed - Bondi Hero

Here's the important footnote to all of this, though. The internet is not actually as negative as your feed might suggest. Research tracking news posts across multiple countries has found that negative content is less prevalent than it appears, but earns disproportionate attention because engagement algorithms surface it first.

#25 We Need More Of Them Today 🥺

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 The Trinity Of Wholesomeness

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Wang Yan Wasn't A Millionaire As Mentioned Here But Was An Above Middle Class Guy Who Earned Well

Positive, kind, and generous content exists in enormous quantities and often quietly outnumbers the grim stuff. It just doesn't fight as hard for visibility. Which is exactly why spaces dedicated to uplifting and wholesome content matter more than they might seem. Counteracting a tilted system doesn't require dismantling it. Sometimes it's as simple as deliberately looking for the good stuff, sharing it when you find it, and letting collections like this one do a bit of the heavy lifting.

#28 Well Done Humanity!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Teen, 14, Diagnosed With Rare Cancer, Used His Single Make-A-Wish Gift Not For Himself But Others In His Community

#31 Teachers Are Amazing!

#32 I Love My Parents

#33 Not All Hero’s Wear Capes, Some Work The Aisle On American Airlines On a recent American Airlines flight that was only about half full, a flight attendant went out of his way to make sure passengers were comfortable. Instead of leaving people randomly packed together, he helped spread passengers throughout the cabin, avoided seating strangers directly next to groups when possible, and made sure nobody was unnecessarily crammed into a full row.



I’ve seen plenty of flights where no effort is made, especially when larger passengers end up squeezed into crowded rows and constantly getting bumped by people passing through the aisle, despite there being empty seats available elsewhere. He simply took a few extra minutes to make everyone’s experience a little better. Those small acts of thoughtfulness and consideration can make a huge difference when you’re traveling.



So here’s a shoutout to this dude on American Airlines. The world needs more people who take the time to make life a little easier for others.



Faith in humanity restored ❤️✈️

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 This Person Typed Out 8+ Paragraphs Of Captions On A Video For A Deaf Person. Very Sweet

#35 Seen Elsewhere. Faith In Humanity Restored

#36 A Canadian Cop Went Undercover In A Wheelchair, Leaving Cash Visible To Attract Thieves. Instead, He Received Money, Prayers, And Warnings, With Zero Arrests In Five Days

#37 Good To Know There's Great People Out Here

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 A Texas Dad Sold Off His Business To Build A Theme Park Nonprofit

#39 She Took 40 Bites To Save A Baby’s Life

#40 In Turkey They Build These Stray Houses So That Stray Cats Don't Get Cold At Night

#41 My Mother, On The Brink Of Homelessness Herself, Stopping To Care For Homeless Man And His Dog

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Xpost: Humanity

#43 Here's Some Uplifting Headlines In These Dark Times

#44 The Youth Of Today Are Judged Too Harshly In My Opinion. There's Some Lovely Kids Out There

#45 To The Woman That Paid For Our Prom Meal, We Thank You For Making Our Evening Even More Enjoyable

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 I Love Supportive Parents

#47 I Found This Stuck To My Car Windshield The Other Day

#48 In Front Of A House Near Where I Live. Looking Out For Each Other

#49 It’s For All Of You…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Thanks To This Human !!!

#51 Small Little Gift On The Plane

#52 Always Do Good. It’ll Come Back To You In Unexpected Ways

#53 My Husband Has Cancer, And Just Had Surgery This Past Wednesday. Found This In Our Mailbox This Morning, From Our Landlords

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 This Girl In Egypt Spends Time Teaching A Street Vendor Child How To Read And Write After Exiting The Subway Every Day

#55 This Is The Kinda Energy We Need

#56 This Is What Making A Difference Looks Like

#57 It's The The Little Things In Life

ADVERTISEMENT