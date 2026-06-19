ADVERTISEMENT

It’s very easy to get lost in negativity now and then, as it tends to attract attention really really well. Despite what internet talking heads and aggressive headlines might suggest, things aren’t all bad, you’ve just got to actually see some positivity.

So we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the “Faith in Humanity” internet group, which is dedicated to highlighting examples of people being actually nice. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own heartwarming stories in the comments down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Everyone Is Happy

Everyone Is Happy

RansomandRansacked Report

11points
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
Premium 7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where I live in Northern Europe it's going to be 35°C today and my coworkers could do with this right now

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Oh 😳

    Oh 😳

    Aarav_smith Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    Andrew Toles Hasn’t Played Since 2018, And The Dodgers Re-Signed Him So He Can Keep His Health Insurance And Get Mental Health Care

    Andrew Toles Hasn’t Played Since 2018, And The Dodgers Re-Signed Him So He Can Keep His Health Insurance And Get Mental Health Care

    ateam1984 Report

    9points
    POST
    arranrichards avatar
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    it should read worker who is too sick to work has be still technically employed to be able to receive medical and mental health care

    2
    2points
    reply

    There's a reason your feed can feel like a highlight reel of everything going wrong. The short answer is that your brain is partly to blame, and the platforms you scroll through have gotten very good at using that against you.

    Psychologists call it negativity bias, the built-in tendency to pay closer attention to bad news than good. It's an evolutionary hangover from a time when scanning the environment for threats was the difference between lunch and becoming lunch. The brain learned early on that potential danger deserved more mental real estate than a pleasant surprise, and thousands of years of civilization haven't been enough to fully override that wiring.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    This Is What The Older Generations Should Try And Do More Often

    This Is What The Older Generations Should Try And Do More Often

    hmeow Report

    8points
    POST
    slapdash1 avatar
    Slapdash1
    Slapdash1
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well if you teach him that adulthood is not about getting kicked while you're down, that kid is in for a helluva surprise

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #5

    This Is The Kinda Energy We Need

    This Is The Kinda Energy We Need

    TheRoyalDon Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    People Come Together When There’s A Threat

    People Come Together When There’s A Threat

    Appropriate-Camp-540 Report

    7points
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, YES! Fight them!

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    View more comments

    That's where social media platforms come in, and things get a bit circular. Algorithms are designed to keep you online as long as possible, which means they prioritize content that gets the most clicks, shares, and reactions. Anger and outrage, as it turns out, are exceptionally reliable engagement drivers.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Titanic

    Titanic

    Aarav_smith Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    True Love ❤️ Faith In Humanity Restored On

    True Love ❤️ Faith In Humanity Restored On

    Any_Ad6126 Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    💕 💔

    💕 💔

    Aarav_smith Report

    6points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bumpy at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Kenya. He was found nudging his d ead mother. His carer is Simon Wanjohi.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A Yale University study found that expressing outrage online consistently earns more likes than almost any other type of interaction, and those likes gradually teach people to post angrier content over time. As co-author and Yale professor Molly Crockett explained, the amplification of moral outrage is a direct consequence of a business model built around engagement.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Five-Year-Old Boy Asks To Touch The Hair Of President Obama. "I Want To Know If Your Hair Is Like Mine"

    Five-Year-Old Boy Asks To Touch The Hair Of President Obama. "I Want To Know If Your Hair Is Like Mine"

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    6points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Such a decent human so unlike the current incumbent.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #11

    Mister Rogers - "I'm Feeding The Fish"

    Mister Rogers - "I'm Feeding The Fish"

    OmicronGR Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    I Wish More People Like Her Existed

    I Wish More People Like Her Existed

    Aarav_smith Report

    6points
    POST

    The mechanics behind this are sometimes striking. Facebook reportedly adjusted its algorithm to weight an "angry" emoji reaction as equivalent to five regular likes, which predictably pushed more inflammatory content into people's feeds. What gets rewarded gets repeated, and what gets repeated gets amplified.

    #13

    I’ll Remove This If It’s Been Posted But Heres This

    I’ll Remove This If It’s Been Posted But Heres This

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Lucky Bhaskar:

    Lucky Bhaskar:

    Aarav_smith Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Humanity

    Humanity

    Aarav_smith Report

    5points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Much respect to Saman Kunan a Thai Navy SEAL.

    2
    2points
    reply

    A Knight First Amendment Institute study found that of political content surfaced by Twitter's engagement-based algorithm, 62 percent expressed anger, compared to 52 percent in a simple chronological timeline. The difference isn't enormous, but it compounds across millions of posts every single day.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I'm A Cook In A Restaurant. Someone Came In, Told The Hostess To Give These To Every Employee And Immediately Left. I Didn't Even Get To Thank The Person Because They Were Already Gone

    I'm A Cook In A Restaurant. Someone Came In, Told The Hostess To Give These To Every Employee And Immediately Left. I Didn't Even Get To Thank The Person Because They Were Already Gone

    Fun_Sized_Momo Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    The Stranger That Helped

    The Stranger That Helped

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    arranrichards avatar
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that wasnt a man it was a guardian angel in disguise

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    She Donated A Kidney To A Friend, Then Part Of Her Liver To A Stranger's Child, Ucsd's First Double Living Donor

    She Donated A Kidney To A Friend, Then Part Of Her Liver To A Stranger's Child, Ucsd's First Double Living Donor

    SERP_Whisperer Report

    5points
    POST

    None of this is a deliberate conspiracy. Platform designers did not sit down and decide to make everyone furious. It emerged gradually from the incentive structure of online advertising, where time-on-platform equals revenue, and negative content turned out to be a particularly effective fuel for keeping the clock ticking. The problem is that what keeps people scrolling tends not to be the heartwarming stuff.
    #19

    Humanity Is Seen Everywhere

    Humanity Is Seen Everywhere

    Aarav_smith Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    The Rescue Kitty Got Nothing Less Than What She Deserved. Raybrielle Lionheart Is A Whole Year Old Now

    The Rescue Kitty Got Nothing Less Than What She Deserved. Raybrielle Lionheart Is A Whole Year Old Now

    tucchurchnj Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Now He's Called " Rock "

    Now He's Called " Rock "

    Aarav_smith Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The downstream effects are real. Harvard Health reports that a growing body of research connects doomscrolling, the habit of compulsively consuming bleak online news, to worse mental well-being and life satisfaction, and something one researcher calls "popcorn brain," where constant negative stimulation makes it harder to stay present in everyday life. Even a few minutes of negative content can measurably dip a person's mood and optimism, according to researchers, even when the person wasn't actively looking for bad news.
    #22

    💜❤️

    💜❤️

    Aarav_smith Report

    4points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is a big @$$ hole!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #23

    If This Happens, Will Be Such A Blessing

    If This Happens, Will Be Such A Blessing

    puccyhunter_ Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    The Fact Over $2 Million+ Has Been Raised For Ahmed Al Ahmed - Bondi Hero

    The Fact Over $2 Million+ Has Been Raised For Ahmed Al Ahmed - Bondi Hero

    a_yubii Report

    4points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm. Not a domestic hero though He's recently been charged with DV.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Here's the important footnote to all of this, though. The internet is not actually as negative as your feed might suggest. Research tracking news posts across multiple countries has found that negative content is less prevalent than it appears, but earns disproportionate attention because engagement algorithms surface it first.

    #25

    We Need More Of Them Today 🥺

    We Need More Of Them Today 🥺

    LiminalLilt Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    The Trinity Of Wholesomeness

    The Trinity Of Wholesomeness

    lorinthemountains Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Wang Yan Wasn't A Millionaire As Mentioned Here But Was An Above Middle Class Guy Who Earned Well

    Wang Yan Wasn't A Millionaire As Mentioned Here But Was An Above Middle Class Guy Who Earned Well

    Aarav_smith Report

    4points
    POST

    Positive, kind, and generous content exists in enormous quantities and often quietly outnumbers the grim stuff. It just doesn't fight as hard for visibility. Which is exactly why spaces dedicated to uplifting and wholesome content matter more than they might seem. Counteracting a tilted system doesn't require dismantling it. Sometimes it's as simple as deliberately looking for the good stuff, sharing it when you find it, and letting collections like this one do a bit of the heavy lifting.
    #28

    Well Done Humanity!

    Well Done Humanity!

    BigTex380 Report

    4points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clap for the Wolfman

    1
    1point
    reply
    #29

    😭💔

    😭💔

    Aarav_smith Report

    4points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is "playing"with his favorite giant red ball.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Teen, 14, Diagnosed With Rare Cancer, Used His Single Make-A-Wish Gift Not For Himself But Others In His Community

    Teen, 14, Diagnosed With Rare Cancer, Used His Single Make-A-Wish Gift Not For Himself But Others In His Community

    ateam1984 Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Teachers Are Amazing!

    Teachers Are Amazing!

    TreKs Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    I Love My Parents

    I Love My Parents

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Not All Hero’s Wear Capes, Some Work The Aisle On American Airlines

    Not All Hero’s Wear Capes, Some Work The Aisle On American Airlines

    On a recent American Airlines flight that was only about half full, a flight attendant went out of his way to make sure passengers were comfortable. Instead of leaving people randomly packed together, he helped spread passengers throughout the cabin, avoided seating strangers directly next to groups when possible, and made sure nobody was unnecessarily crammed into a full row.

    I’ve seen plenty of flights where no effort is made, especially when larger passengers end up squeezed into crowded rows and constantly getting bumped by people passing through the aisle, despite there being empty seats available elsewhere. He simply took a few extra minutes to make everyone’s experience a little better. Those small acts of thoughtfulness and consideration can make a huge difference when you’re traveling.

    So here’s a shoutout to this dude on American Airlines. The world needs more people who take the time to make life a little easier for others.

    Faith in humanity restored ❤️✈️

    KB-802 Report

    4points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A flight that was only half full? I thought those were a myth.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    This Person Typed Out 8+ Paragraphs Of Captions On A Video For A Deaf Person. Very Sweet

    This Person Typed Out 8+ Paragraphs Of Captions On A Video For A Deaf Person. Very Sweet

    LateAd6145 Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Seen Elsewhere. Faith In Humanity Restored

    Seen Elsewhere. Faith In Humanity Restored

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #36

    A Canadian Cop Went Undercover In A Wheelchair, Leaving Cash Visible To Attract Thieves. Instead, He Received Money, Prayers, And Warnings, With Zero Arrests In Five Days

    A Canadian Cop Went Undercover In A Wheelchair, Leaving Cash Visible To Attract Thieves. Instead, He Received Money, Prayers, And Warnings, With Zero Arrests In Five Days

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Good To Know There's Great People Out Here

    Good To Know There's Great People Out Here

    AntiBullshyt Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    A Texas Dad Sold Off His Business To Build A Theme Park Nonprofit

    A Texas Dad Sold Off His Business To Build A Theme Park Nonprofit

    Purple_Ant_8119 Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    She Took 40 Bites To Save A Baby’s Life

    She Took 40 Bites To Save A Baby’s Life

    ateam1984 Report

    4points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Piranha's? McCaws? Dingoes? We need more details?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #40

    In Turkey They Build These Stray Houses So That Stray Cats Don't Get Cold At Night

    In Turkey They Build These Stray Houses So That Stray Cats Don't Get Cold At Night

    ThaProtege Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    My Mother, On The Brink Of Homelessness Herself, Stopping To Care For Homeless Man And His Dog

    My Mother, On The Brink Of Homelessness Herself, Stopping To Care For Homeless Man And His Dog

    meanie_beanie5 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Xpost: Humanity

    Xpost: Humanity

    Obliterous Report

    4points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nigeria. 3 year old abandoned because he was thought to be a witch. Rescuer is a Norwegian humanitarian.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #43

    Here's Some Uplifting Headlines In These Dark Times

    Here's Some Uplifting Headlines In These Dark Times

    GriffinFTW Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    The Youth Of Today Are Judged Too Harshly In My Opinion. There's Some Lovely Kids Out There

    The Youth Of Today Are Judged Too Harshly In My Opinion. There's Some Lovely Kids Out There

    w1ldfr33 Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    To The Woman That Paid For Our Prom Meal, We Thank You For Making Our Evening Even More Enjoyable

    To The Woman That Paid For Our Prom Meal, We Thank You For Making Our Evening Even More Enjoyable

    Crypto-Gamez Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    I Love Supportive Parents

    I Love Supportive Parents

    Thedepressionoftrees Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    I Found This Stuck To My Car Windshield The Other Day

    I Found This Stuck To My Car Windshield The Other Day

    Timbo66 Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    In Front Of A House Near Where I Live. Looking Out For Each Other

    In Front Of A House Near Where I Live. Looking Out For Each Other

    thetripleb Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    It’s For All Of You…

    It’s For All Of You…

    bluesteelballs Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Thanks To This Human !!!

    Thanks To This Human !!!

    Itchy_Inevitable_846 Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Small Little Gift On The Plane

    Small Little Gift On The Plane

    Crumbcakie Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Always Do Good. It’ll Come Back To You In Unexpected Ways

    Always Do Good. It’ll Come Back To You In Unexpected Ways

    Educational-Win6329 Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    My Husband Has Cancer, And Just Had Surgery This Past Wednesday. Found This In Our Mailbox This Morning, From Our Landlords

    My Husband Has Cancer, And Just Had Surgery This Past Wednesday. Found This In Our Mailbox This Morning, From Our Landlords

    craftsy Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    This Girl In Egypt Spends Time Teaching A Street Vendor Child How To Read And Write After Exiting The Subway Every Day

    This Girl In Egypt Spends Time Teaching A Street Vendor Child How To Read And Write After Exiting The Subway Every Day

    kr613 Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    This Is The Kinda Energy We Need

    This Is The Kinda Energy We Need

    velvetdreamkissx Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    This Is What Making A Difference Looks Like

    This Is What Making A Difference Looks Like

    Catwhisperer2007 Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    It's The The Little Things In Life

    It's The The Little Things In Life

    bigmanly1 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow