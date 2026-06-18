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There are a lot of different ways to be kind, and there are a lot of different ways to be masculine. But in both cases, what matters most is trying your best to do the right thing.

Most people know what that looks like. The hard part is following through when it’s more convenient not to.

The subreddit ‘Men Of Purpose’ is an online community for those who believe that the purpose of life is a life of purpose.

“We choose direction over drift and meaning over comfort, growing stronger together through discipline, self-mastery, and shared accountability,” the community introduces itself in its ‘About’ section.

And to keep each other motivated, members regularly share inspiring examples of choosing responsibility over excuses. Here are some of our favorite posts.