ADVERTISEMENT

There are a lot of different ways to be kind, and there are a lot of different ways to be masculine. But in both cases, what matters most is trying your best to do the right thing.

Most people know what that looks like. The hard part is following through when it’s more convenient not to.

The subreddit ‘Men Of Purpose’ is an online community for those who believe that the purpose of life is a life of purpose.

“We choose direction over drift and meaning over comfort, growing stronger together through discipline, self-mastery, and shared accountability,” the community introduces itself in its ‘About’ section.

And to keep each other motivated, members regularly share inspiring examples of choosing responsibility over excuses. Here are some of our favorite posts.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A police officer sharing snacks and chilling with kids, showing strength and community without saying a word.

MotherAnt8040 Report

5points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Young men who saved their elderly neighbor from a house fire, demonstrating strength without saying a word.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Parents listening to their son's transplanted heart beat, a moment of strength without saying a word.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    5points
    POST
    #4

    An older man showing strength by sharing a photo of him and his wife at prom.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    New York mayor Zohran Mamdani, showing leadership strength, plans to build city-backed grocery stores.

    Tough_Ad8919 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A hand holding chopsticks to pick up rice, illustrating the strength of environmental impact discussions.

    silverflake6 Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    Fin Doherty, as a child and a paratrooper, carrying on his brother's legacy, showing strength without saying a word.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    A man drinks a beer at a tombstone, maintaining a tradition with his buddy, showing strength in remembrance.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A meme with text about men preferring a shy, polite, soft woman, showing strength in preferences.

    Rewind_room Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    An officer saves a child from a fire and later attends her college graduation, showing strength without words.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Little neighbor boy working with dad, showing strength and friendship without saying a word.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    A father showing strength by carrying his baby while working in Vietnam.

    No-Ad980 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A 72-year-old father showing strength by waiting at a bus stop to walk his daughter home.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    A young man gets help tying his tie from a man showing strength and kindness.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Jared, a man demonstrating strength, working out after battling lung cancer.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    An officer and a man, both showing strength, reunited after ten years from the Golden Gate Bridge.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Trenton Dyck, a boy of strength, donating Make-A-Wish dollars to Haitian children for clean water.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    A man's post about overcoming a craving for alcohol and maintaining sobriety, showing strength.

    Tough_Ad8919 Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Kevin O'Leary, a man of strength, criticizing Gen Z's lunch spending.

    silverflake6 Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Men showing strength in bikinis at a petrol pump, an unexpected turn for free fuel.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    An aerial view of many tiny homes built by a Canadian millionaire, showing strength through community support and reducing homelessness.

    Top_Egg_7591 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    A tweet by Tay Zonday about poverty's compounding costs, showing what strength looks like in financial awareness.

    Tough_Ad8919 Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    A grandfather showing strength by keeping a picture of his granddaughter in his wallet for 15 years.

    chanelcherries Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    A man showing strength by inviting an 89-year-old neighbor to live with him, providing companionship.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Two police officers showing strength by helping by cooking and doing dishes for children.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Four panels depicting a man's journey from sadness to happiness, finding strength in an excavator.

    Top_Egg_7591 Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    An Australian soccer player proposes to his girlfriend, showcasing their strength and love.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    A tweet about young men showing strength by being gentlemen, dispelling myths about chivalry.

    silverflake6 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    A tweet by Bill Cimbrelo discussing the demand for a thriving wage, reflecting strength in advocating for fair compensation.

    GloriousLion07 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    A tweet by kcl about job goals, highlighting strength in maintaining employment for living expenses and personal fulfillment.

    Tough_Ad8919 Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    A man with a dog holding a Pooh Bear, showing that strength also means needing comfort.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    An illustration of a man with a raised hand in a crowd, embodying strength and being the man of your own dreams.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    A college professor, embodying strength, carries a student's child so the student can take exams.

    MotherAnt8040 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow