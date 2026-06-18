50 Funny And Awkward Fails When An Attempt Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)
The best way to learn is often just to try, which is all well and good until you’re looking at the solid brick of “bread” that was the result of winging a sourdough recipe. It can sometimes be disheartening, since we mostly only see folks post their successes online, while failures get buried.
So we’ve gathered some of the funniest, well, attempts at something out there that really did not go to plan at all. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and ideas in the comments section down below.
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Pressure Washing The Side Walk
They Tried Atleast
To Smoke A Brisket
To Paint A Disabled Parking Sign On A Birmingham Street
They Tried I Guess
To Apply A Sticker…
To Treadmill
To Make A Cake
This Hurts My Eyes
To Spell Fix The Spelling
Customer Asking For Price On A Tire Sent Us "Tire Measurements"
Those numbers are stamped into the side of the tire.
[oc]this Is How The Roofers Lock Up Their Ladder Every Night
Just as secure as the "Bike Area" at my apartment building. You can literally reach through the gate to the handle on the inside and open teh gate anytime you want.
A Last Ditch Plea
Nobody uses Edge. The only use for Edge is to download the browser you actually want.
Quality Work
I know this one. Instead of using paint, some places use this tape that sticks to the ground after you it it with a heat gun or weed burner.
To Make A Building Facade Look Like Strong Masonry
Apparently strength is only skin deep sometimes as well as beauty.
An Attempt To Send A Scam Email I Got This Morning G
To Build A Sidewalk
So If I Pull It… I Get A Fire?
To Fold And Put Away The Towels (By My 6 Year Old)
To Properly Install This Plumbing Equipment
Well This Definitely Does Not Sound Like A Scam
To Art
There Was At Least An Attempt To Make Them Look Like The Mario Bros
To Secure This Bike
To Hide A Cell Tower
.....to Promote The New One Piece Film
To Hang A Recruitment Banner
Motivation Into Monday Like…
That's a lot of Duck Tape. Yes it's duck tape and I will fight about it.
To Wish Patients A Merry Christmas…
AI at work for you folks. Are we ready to abandon humans in the workplace yet?
To Incorrectly Correct Already Correct Grammar
To Make Gas Masks For Children
Ah Yes, How To Survive Inflation
If I earned $300K I wouldn't be living in a 600 sq ft studio.
To Offer Financial Insights
For Kim Kardashian, "Billionaire", To Seem Relatable
To Nurse
To Celebrate Autumn
Suspicious: Employee From Grocery Store Across The Street Buying Tons Of Strawberries From Walmart
If he gave a dam, he would have ditched the hat and turned the shirt inside out.
All Plastic Cup With A Paper Straw
To Dispose Of Cake
They left the Cake out in the rain! Hands up if you get that reference! And if you do, how's you back feel today?
To Make A Neon Open Sign
To Repave A Road
To Paint An Elephant By A Mediaeval Painter Who Had Never Actually Seen One But Had Read About It
There's a very old joke about this. So old I think it goes back to Hellenistic Greece.