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The best way to learn is often just to try, which is all well and good until you’re looking at the solid brick of “bread” that was the result of winging a sourdough recipe. It can sometimes be disheartening, since we mostly only see folks post their successes online, while failures get buried.

So we’ve gathered some of the funniest, well, attempts at something out there that really did not go to plan at all. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and ideas in the comments section down below.

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#1

Pressure Washing The Side Walk

Funny fail: a car parked so close to a lamppost that it appears stuck, highlighting an awkward attempt.

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mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An attempt was not made.

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    #2

    They Tried Atleast

    A white mug with city names London, Tokyo, New York, and Barcelona, highlighting the word LOVE in red, a design attempt that didn't go as planned.

    TheTruthSeekr Report

    5points
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    #3

    To Smoke A Brisket

    A grill with burnt, black food, an awkward fail. The cooking attempt clearly didn't go as planned.

    MuricanToffee Report

    5points
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    #4

    To Paint A Disabled Parking Sign On A Birmingham Street

    A poorly drawn, yellow handicapped parking symbol on wet asphalt, an awkward fail.

    VerGuy Report

    5points
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    #5

    They Tried I Guess

    A man pointing at a poorly designed, steep wheelchair ramp, an example of funny and awkward fails.

    TheTruthSeekr Report

    4points
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    #6

    To Apply A Sticker…

    A brown Honda Civic with a 'STUDENT DRIVER' sticker, an example of funny fails in driving.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    #7

    To Treadmill

    A dirty treadmill at the gym, showing an awkward fail in cleanliness. This attempt didn't go as planned.

    Firesquid Report

    4points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one took me a minute. 😂😂😂

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    #8

    To Make A Cake

    A text message showing a smashed cake, an awkward fail that didn't go as planned.

    Ill_Recover_8255 Report

    4points
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    #9

    This Hurts My Eyes

    A poorly installed baseboard showing an awkward fail with funny cuts and gaps.

    Leinad580 Report

    4points
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    #10

    To Spell Fix The Spelling

    A hand-painted sign by the road advertising Blk Dimond Watermelons, an awkward marketing attempt.

    rickycatto Report

    4points
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    #11

    Customer Asking For Price On A Tire Sent Us "Tire Measurements"

    Printed photos of car wheels with measuring tapes showing tire dimensions, illustrating an awkward attempt to document an issue.

    Pjarker Report

    4points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those numbers are stamped into the side of the tire.

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    0points
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    #12

    [oc]this Is How The Roofers Lock Up Their Ladder Every Night

    Funny fails: An awkward security attempt with a ladder locked to a rusty pole, an attempt that didn't go as planned.

    Crudeshack Report

    4points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just as secure as the "Bike Area" at my apartment building. You can literally reach through the gate to the handle on the inside and open teh gate anytime you want.

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    #13

    A Last Ditch Plea

    Microsoft Bing searching for Firefox, an awkward fail of self-promotion.

    Shepards_moot Report

    4points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody uses Edge. The only use for Edge is to download the browser you actually want.

    1
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    #14

    Quality Work

    An awkward fails example of a confusing road arrow painted on asphalt pointing left then right.

    HistrionicLikeThis Report

    3points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know this one. Instead of using paint, some places use this tape that sticks to the ground after you it it with a heat gun or weed burner.

    0
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    #15

    To Make A Building Facade Look Like Strong Masonry

    Damaged stucco and stone siding, an awkward fail in home maintenance. This attempt didn't go as planned.

    JustAGreenDreamer Report

    3points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently strength is only skin deep sometimes as well as beauty.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    An Attempt To Send A Scam Email I Got This Morning G

    An email notification for a last-minute giveaway, an awkward fail with [insert product] placeholder.

    Tenryu003 Report

    3points
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    #17

    To Build A Sidewalk

    A fire hydrant awkwardly placed in the middle of a sidewalk, a funny urban fail.

    RidingAHighHorse Report

    3points
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    #18

    So If I Pull It… I Get A Fire?

    A red fire alarm pull station, an awkward fail for a typical fire safety device.

    cwade98 Report

    3points
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    #19

    To Fold And Put Away The Towels (By My 6 Year Old)

    A bathroom cabinet overflowing with towels and toiletries, a funny and awkward fail in organization.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    #20

    To Properly Install This Plumbing Equipment

    Funny fails: A level that shows a unit not installed level, an awkward installation fail that didn't go as planned.

    Ssaammiiaamm Report

    3points
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    #21

    Well This Definitely Does Not Sound Like A Scam

    Funny fails: An awkward text message stating, Sorry, I lost my number, an attempt that didn't go as planned.

    Xmeromotu Report

    3points
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    #22

    To Art

    Funny fails: A cup of coffee with latte art that didn't go as planned, a true awkward fail.

    kar2988 Report

    3points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The reason I could never be a barista. Well, that and the pretentious prîcks you tend encounter.

    2
    2points
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    #23

    There Was At Least An Attempt To Make Them Look Like The Mario Bros

    Funny fails: Awkward Mario and Luigi piñatas hanging, an attempt that didn't go as planned.

    MightyBooshX Report

    3points
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    #24

    To Secure This Bike

    A bike wheel locked to a rack, with the rest of the bike stolen, a funny fail.

    baxbooch Report

    3points
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    #25

    To Hide A Cell Tower

    A cell phone tower disguised as a tree, a funny and awkward fail of blending in.

    snoogazer Report

    3points
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    #26

    .....to Promote The New One Piece Film

    Two people taking pictures of a dark screen with two small images on it, an attempt that didn't go as planned.

    Extra-Border6470 Report

    3points
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    #27

    To Do An English

    A hand reaching for a door handle with a sign above that reads WATCH YOUR MIND, an awkward fail.

    MAR5H95 Report

    3points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 And the rest will follow 🎶

    0
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    #28

    To Hang A Recruitment Banner

    Funny fail: a Coast Guard banner displayed upside down at an outdoor event, an awkward attempt at setup.

    LifeByE30 Report

    3points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You could make a stoner comedy about this.

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    #29

    Motivation Into Monday Like…

    Awkward fail: a broken glass door with a handle secured haphazardly with black duct tape after an attempt.

    ComprehensiveSail154 Report

    3points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a lot of Duck Tape. Yes it's duck tape and I will fight about it.

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    #30

    To Wish Patients A Merry Christmas…

    A text message showing a serious medical diagnosis, followed by an apology, a funny and awkward communication fail.

    Haunting_Promise_867 Report

    3points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AI at work for you folks. Are we ready to abandon humans in the workplace yet?

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    #31

    To Incorrectly Correct Already Correct Grammar

    A sign with scratched-out words, a funny fail in communication, highlighting an awkward attempt at a rule.

    Webbyhead2000 Report

    3points
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    #32

    To Make Gas Masks For Children

    Two vintage gas masks, one a Mickey Mouse mask, highlighting an awkward attempt at less scary safety.

    you-know-poo Report

    2points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably much less frightening than being exposed to lethal gas.

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    #33

    Ah Yes, How To Survive Inflation

    A Bloomberg Opinion tweet with funny fails and awkward advice about inflation for those earning under $300K.

    thunderberker Report

    2points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I earned $300K I wouldn't be living in a 600 sq ft studio.

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    #34

    To Offer Financial Insights

    A Truebill app notification displaying a funny and awkward spending fail of $7,737 more than normal.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #35

    For Kim Kardashian, "Billionaire", To Seem Relatable

    A social media post from kimkardashian about a man hanging from a car due to gas prices, a funny and awkward fail meme.

    lalaxoxo__ Report

    2points
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    #36

    To Nurse

    A mother cat with several kittens, a funny and awkward pile of sleeping cats.

    SeaWine Report

    2points
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    #37

    To Celebrate Autumn

    Gold FAIL balloons on the floor next to cakes, a funny and awkward fail in a store.

    baxbooch Report

    2points
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    #38

    Suspicious: Employee From Grocery Store Across The Street Buying Tons Of Strawberries From Walmart

    A man pushing a shopping cart full of strawberries at a checkout, a funny fail with shopping.

    Moe3kids Report

    2points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he gave a dam, he would have ditched the hat and turned the shirt inside out.

    0
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    #39

    To Grab A Beer Glass In The Dark

    Two brown slugs on the side of a glass bottle, a funny fail when an attempt didn't go as planned.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #40

    All Plastic Cup With A Paper Straw

    A Wendy's cup with a straw sitting on a picnic table, a funny and awkward fail.

    bjgufd Report

    2points
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    #41

    To Hitch A Ride

    Funny fail: a rocket launching with a tiny, blurry figure of a person seemingly floating mid-air, a visual attempt anomaly.

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    2points
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    #42

    To Dispose Of Cake

    A funny fail with food placed on top of a litter bin, an awkward attempt at disposal.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They left the Cake out in the rain! Hands up if you get that reference! And if you do, how's you back feel today?

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    #43

    To Make A Neon Open Sign

    An open sign in a window, reflecting funny and awkward fails through its placement and visibility.

    yallknowme19 Report

    2points
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    #44

    To Repave A Road

    A funny fail with a no parking sign on a freshly paved road, indicating an awkward fail in planning.

    MalicAcid_C4H6O5 Report

    2points
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    #45

    To Paint An Elephant By A Mediaeval Painter Who Had Never Actually Seen One But Had Read About It

    A medieval illustration of a creature resembling an elephant with unusual features, an awkward fail.

    VerGuy Report

    2points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a very old joke about this. So old I think it goes back to Hellenistic Greece.

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    #46

    To Label A Fan Remote Control With English In China (No/On)

    A remote control for a multi-function portable fan, showing buttons for fan and light modes, a funny fail.

    StuzaTheGreat Report

    2points
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    #47

    Was It Though??

    A broken wooden dock or walkway patched with blue tape, a funny and awkward fail in construction.

    crassupyourass Report

    1point
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For lack of a few drywall screws.

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    #48

    To Be Politically Correct ? To Advertise A Dating App….? Idk What They Were Going For

    Funny fail: an advertisement for a Muslim dating app displayed on a bus, showing an awkward attempt at marketing.

    Low-Intention902 Report

    1point
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Muslims have a dating site. I didn't know that.

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    #49

    To Make The Cookies Look Like The Cookies

    A hand holding a plain cookie next to a package of colorful Monster Cookies, a funny and awkward fail.

    Away-Talk-6550 Report

    1point
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    #50

    To Depict A Healthy Nutritious Lunch

    A meal prep container with peanut butter and jelly toast, salad, and chocolate peanut butter cups, a funny fail.

    doctorboredom Report

    1point
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