ADVERTISEMENT

There are dopamine sources that may lead a person down an unhealthy path. Sugar is one of them, and so is junk food, gambling, and screen time. 

On the other hand, you have dopamine sources that make you feel good without the guilt. Among them are things that allow for making meaningful connections, achieving a goal, and looking at adorable images

So, dear readers, here’s another batch of photos featuring animals being unintentionally hilarious. Whether or not you’ve seen them, they will put you in a much better mood. 

Enjoy the quick and hearty laughs, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sadly, Unlike Ducks, Owls Aren’t Water Repellent! This Is How They Look Should They Find Themselves In The Rain

Four different wet owls with funny expressions, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in various settings.

astralrig96 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
rileyhquinn avatar
Riley Quinn
Riley Quinn
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Waterfowl, osprey, sea eagles, and a few other bird species have an oily residue on their feathers that repels water. Most birds don't have this. They can fly in light rain, but if they get wet... well, you can see what happens via the images.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    This Is Blossom. He Likes To Dig. And He's As Smart As He Looks

    Close-up of a muddy amphibian making a funny face, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves.

    CollieflowersBark Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Appearance and intellect aren't always compatible. I'll bet this little guy is as intelligent as necessary for his survival, which is more than I can say about humans who are systematically destroying their planet.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Pigeon

    Pigeon puffed up and sitting in a nest, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in a close-up view.

    BABBOSMAN1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The dopamine release associated with looking at animal photos stems from a theory known as the baby schema effect. It also happens when we look at baby photos, all triggered by visual cues that come from a biological response. 

    The theory explains that the strong attraction and feelings of attachment stem from our innate urge to care for and protect animals, much like the way we care for young humans.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Chick Hairstyle

    Birds with unusual feather patterns on their heads sitting closely together in a nest, showcasing animals being hilarious.

    Rational_Rick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First time I saw them they looked like an emo rock band. This time they look like their heads are sprouting mushrooms.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Sassy Panda

    Panda standing on hind legs making a funny expression while interacting with a person holding a metal bowl.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're late! How dare you make me wait for my supper? 3 strikes, Buddy, and this is #1.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Real Tragedy In Pictures

    Funny horse making silly faces while playing with an apple, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves.

    Sullen_Valentine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Crushing moment that will haunt this poor horse until someone picks it up and gives it to him.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    These visual cues include specific facial features, such as large eyes and foreheads, as well as chubby cheeks and other rounded features. According to social psychologist Dr. Oriana Aragón, it is also a natural survival response. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Our survival depends on us taking care of our young. It’s part of our human species to respond to these features,” she told CNN in a 2019 interview.

    #7

    Handpainted, I Think She Likes It!

    Iguana posing next to a painting of itself dressed in a royal costume, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves.

    Makanilani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Is It Weird To Be Best Friends With A Cow?

    Man with beard and cap interacting with a fluffy calf, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves outdoors.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Ever Wondered What The Opposite Of A Stork Was?

    Bird flying above a building holding a wire hanger in its beak, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves.

    The_Human_Event Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Apart from the dopamine rush, adorable photos, such as images of animals being funny, also improve short-term cognitive function. As University of Victoria neuroscientist Dr. Olav Krigolson explains, the cute photo elicits a powerful emotional response, which in turn promotes brain activity. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    The Rider

    A small rat riding on the back of a light-colored kitten, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves.

    fat_old_boy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    I Have The Most Perfect Photo

    Close-up of a funny rabbit sticking out its tongue, one of the hilarious animals brightening your day.

    WinterRedWolf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Caught Her Mid Fall

    Hamster rolling on the floor next to a white storage cart and a yellow wastebasket in a funny animal moment.

    Major_Range7808 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The urge to gush over something cute is what the Japanese refer to as Kawaii. Apart from dopamine, it also promotes the release of oxytocin, otherwise known as the “cuddle chemical.” However, there’s a caveat: these images should catch you by surprise to induce the same strong reactions. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "If you are expecting to see kittens all the time, it won't trigger the reward system,” Dr. Krigolson stated.

    #13

    Elephant Enters A Grocery Store In Thailand For Snacks

    Elephant inside a store surrounded by snacks and groceries, showing animals being their hilarious selves.

    Flamactor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Goat In A Coat Doin A Tappy On A Cappy

    Goat wearing a sweater standing on a capybara's head outdoors, animals being their hilarious selves in a park setting.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    My Girlfriend Took This In The Yard Today!

    Newly hatched bird chick in a nest with bright blue eggs, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in nature.

    JulesMtl72 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Now, it’s your turn, dear readers. Which of these photos caught your attention the most? What about it was so eye-catching for you? And did it, at the very least, boost your mood? Let us know in the comments! 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    My Uncle Sent Me This Photo. There’s A Rodeo In Town This Weekend, And The Performers Are Starting To Arrive

    Man in cowboy hat with a large bull at a hotel reception, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in a funny moment.

    hella_cious Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Finally, It Only Took 43 Years

    Various ducks lined up on grass near a path where a person walks two dogs in a park, animals being their hilarious selves.

    HobbitonInTheShire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    You May Approach The Lizard King

    Large lizard stretching out on the floor, showcasing textured skin and a relaxed, hilarious animal pose.

    NotMeAgain999 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    A College Near Me Had A Visitor (Trident Technical College)

    Owl peeking humorously over a door window, showcasing one of the funniest moments of animals being their hilarious selves.

    optigrabz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Absolute Unit

    Chubby squirrel sitting on grass near curb, holding and eating a nut, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves.

    fat_old_boy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    How Do I Explain This To My 6 Yo Niece ?

    Two gorillas interacting in a humorous moment, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in a natural zoo setting.

    gearyoak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    I Think B

    Cow standing with its head against a pole in a field, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves outdoors.

    Max-Carnage1927 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    That One Time She Escaped Bout 4 Months Ago I Find Her In The Cheerio Box Again

    Close-up of a hamster with hilariously stuffed cheeks held gently, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves.

    yamigedo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Hamwork

    Small hamster on a laptop keyboard, one of many funny animals being their hilarious selves to make your day better.

    squishnot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    A Canadian Goose That Comes Back Year After Year To Lay Her Eggs In My Neighbor's Plant Pot

    Goose humorously sitting in a flower pot, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves outdoors near a house wall.

    landlockedbluessk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    View From My Kitchen Window This Morning

    Two black bears climbing a large tree surrounded by green leaves, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in nature.

    k14w Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    W E T

    Small wet hamster being held gently by a hand, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in a lighthearted moment.

    Decent-Perspective32 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    I Can Bearly Believe This

    Sun bear standing on hind legs at a zoo, one of the hilarious animals being their funny selves to brighten your day.

    OtterChainGang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Found A Stray Cat In My Garage This Morning

    Man smiling and holding a large opossum, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in a cheerful moment.

    larson627 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Scribble Is Getting So Big!

    A hilarious animal being weighed in a clear container on a digital scale on a wooden table.

    Starchscreech Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Qtip, The New Addition

    Woman smiling next to a sheep, capturing a funny and candid moment of animals being their hilarious selves outdoors.

    LexiLaLa324 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Does Anyone Else’s Hamster Push You Away With Their Tiny Arms When You Try To Kiss Them?

    Close-up of a hamster being held gently, playfully touching a person's lips in a hilarious animal moment.

    TheSorrowInOurMinds Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Does Anyone Know What This Means ?

    Rabbit lying on its side on a blanket next to a hay box and a hanging toy in a room, showcasing animals being hilarious.

    Kitchen_Jello_8255 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    He Was Just Laying There Brah

    Fluffy hamster being its hilarious self while comfortably held in a person's hand to make your day better.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    "Oh My God I Have So Many Apples"

    Black bears sitting among a large pile of apples, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in a natural forest setting.

    Boojibs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Looks Like An Old Villain Ready For Revenge

    Eagle wrapped in a towel with an intense stare, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in a lighthearted moment.

    InDespairHelpMeJK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Sheep Invasion

    Sheep grazing and standing in front of an abandoned Hobbiton home, showing animals being their hilarious selves outdoors.

    PanZolnierski , www.designrulz.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Revenge

    White cat inside a birdcage with a white bird perched on top, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves.

    Humble_Issue_3010 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Can't Quite Put My Paw On It

    Calico cat curiously observing a guinea pig, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in a funny moment.

    meowz89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    A Fish Getting In A Mri Machine

    Fish positioned upright on a sponge inside a plastic container, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in a lab setting.

    fearlessillusionist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Pallas's Cat Born In Helsinki Zoo

    Man wearing gloves gently holding a tiny fluffy kitten, showing animals being their hilarious selves in a zoo setting.

    Pontus_Pilates Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    My Hammy Yearns For The Toilet Paper

    Hamster peeking out from a stack of toilet paper rolls, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in a playful moment.

    belaaababy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Our Beloved Baby Girl Moo Deng Has Already Grown So Much!!

    Baby hippo getting sprayed with water at a zoo, one of the animals being their hilarious selves captured by visitors.

    Valonqar_69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    I’ve Had Bramble For Two Years Now. He Was Such A Small Lamb That I Got Him For Free From A Farmer, But He Has Grown Into A Very Strong Boy! I Love Him So Much

    Baby lamb making a funny face standing on hay next to a person’s feet in a barn, showcasing animals being hilarious.

    Modern-Moo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Poor Larry

    Snake dressed as a delivery driver with Uber Eats box and helmet, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves.

    Carlykitten0Mood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Who’s Gonna Tell Him??

    Tortoise resting on a green turtle-shaped sandbox, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves outdoors.

    Upstairs-East-3020 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    How She Looks At You After Saying She’s Not Hungry

    A funny animal showing its teeth eagerly while looking over a barrier, capturing animals being their hilarious selves.

    Clownbussy- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Who Took All The Broccoli? Bumble Says It Wasn't Her

    Small hamster standing on bedding surrounded by natural wood and woven tunnels in a cozy pet habitat, showing animal humor.

    heartwaifu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    I’ve Never Seen A Hamster Look So Angry…

    Hamster being its hilarious self sitting on bedding near a blue plastic tunnel in a dimly lit enclosure.

    MajorAd2637 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    berber-siersema avatar
    Purple light
    Purple light
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Albert Heijn had no hamsterweek so they were angry (Dutch supermarket that has commercials with animated hamsters that go shopping)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Howl Has Hides Above And Under His Bedding, This Is Where He Sleeps

    Black and white hamster turned away, resting near pet bowls on a wooden surface, showing animals being their hilarious selves.

    HamhaHunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Someone’s Mad

    Hamster standing on bedding inside cage, showing a hilarious animal moment to brighten your day.

    bransen123- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Woke Up To This

    Small animal being their hilarious self in a bathroom next to a toilet on a tiled floor to brighten your day.

    kirani100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Everybody Seemed To Love This So… Here’s An Official Post Of Walnut Stuffing This Whole Carrot

    Hamster being its hilarious self holding and nibbling on a large carrot in a person's hand.

    TheSpiciestKiwi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Florida Horse Trainers Prepare For Hurricane By Shaving Their Phone Number In Horses Coat

    Two horses standing in a fenced area with one showing a branded number on its side, capturing animals being hilarious.

    JAlbert653 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Stunted Growth

    Two guinea pigs with a humorous caption about Rottweilers not growing, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves.

    theotherjaytoo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Baby Giraffe Born At Local Zoo. Trying To Look Like John Oliver With That Hair?

    Close-up of a young giraffe with a curious expression showcasing animals being their hilarious selves.

    DigMeTX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    My Little Guy (His Name Is Lasagna, He Is Around 6/7 Years Old, We Have Had Him Since 2019)

    Close-up of a turtle with dirt on its face, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in a natural setting.

    One_Force_555 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Mashas Glowup In Just 11 Days

    Fluffy white rabbit with pink eyes resting on hay, showcasing one of the funniest animals being their hilarious selves.

    Alien684 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    berber-siersema avatar
    Purple light
    Purple light
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are more photos if you click on the username Alien684. The bunny looks much better now ❤️

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    My Friends Got Me A Bunny For My Birthday Can Anyone Tell Me Something More About Him (What Breed He Is And That) To Me He’s Just A Little Guy. Btw His Name Is Mars

    Fluffy cat blending in with wooden floor, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in a cozy indoor setting.

    shinzys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Miss Beans Cuteness

    Gray and white rabbit sitting on a sofa, displaying one ear up and the other flopped, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves.

    battlestargal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Hamster Sandles ?

    Small animal paws wearing funny shark-themed slippers, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves to brighten your day.

    dvlbnny11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    I Caught Her Smiling!

    A hamster peeking out of a blue plastic house, showing a funny expression in an animal hilarious moment.

    racemama29 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Who Are You Today?

    A happy quokka and a serious viscacha side by side, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves.

    HoneyBunny1719 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Finalists For Comedy Wildlife Photography 2023

    Two small birds on a branch, one with wings spread, captured in a moment of animals being their hilarious selves.

    6sychonaut Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    His Default Pose, The Feet Get Me Every Time😭🩷

    A small black hamster sitting inside a plastic exercise wheel, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves.

    jessfsands Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Mean Goats Get The Pool Noodles

    Goat being hilarious with blue foam pool noodles on its head standing on a wooden deck near a glass door.

    Lewis-Louie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Long-Tailed Tit, Tiny Bird From Japan 🇯🇵

    Small white bird mid-flight with a curious expression, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in nature.

    Sartew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Could People Post Their Funniest/Favourite Ham Pics? Feeling A Bit Sad Today Need Cheering Up

    Close-up of a curious hamster in its enclosure showcasing funny animal behavior for hilarious animals pics.

    dmnlew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Just Woke Up And Stared Like That For Few Seconds

    Hamster peeking out of a cardboard box, surrounded by wood shavings, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves.

    PrincessKiwiberry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Chet Angrily Eats His Pellet After A Vet Checkup

    Cute hamster inside a small cage with bedding, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in a cozy setting.

    Live-Internal-959 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    I Was Having An Anxiety Attack, So I Took Kiwi Out For Some Crucial Hamster Therapy And He Peed On My Leg. This Is The Face Of A Criminal

    Close-up of a hamster peeking out of a decorative green container, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves.

    totoropengyou Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Gromit Found His Way To The Snack Box…

    Cute hamster being held showing funny cheeks, one of the hilarious animals brightening your day with funny moments

    algeaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Here Is Jeff

    Turtle eating a green leaf, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in a close-up nature setting.

    Confused-Cup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Is Your Hamster A Pro Gamer ?

    Small hamster perched on a video game controller, showcasing animals being their hilarious selves in a cozy setting.

    Kiiiiyyyyaaaannnnaaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!