74 Pics Of Animals Being Their Hilarious Selves To Make Your Day A Lot Better
There are dopamine sources that may lead a person down an unhealthy path. Sugar is one of them, and so is junk food, gambling, and screen time.
On the other hand, you have dopamine sources that make you feel good without the guilt. Among them are things that allow for making meaningful connections, achieving a goal, and looking at adorable images.
So, dear readers, here’s another batch of photos featuring animals being unintentionally hilarious. Whether or not you’ve seen them, they will put you in a much better mood.
Enjoy the quick and hearty laughs
Sadly, Unlike Ducks, Owls Aren’t Water Repellent! This Is How They Look Should They Find Themselves In The Rain
Waterfowl, osprey, sea eagles, and a few other bird species have an oily residue on their feathers that repels water. Most birds don't have this. They can fly in light rain, but if they get wet... well, you can see what happens via the images.
This Is Blossom. He Likes To Dig. And He's As Smart As He Looks
Appearance and intellect aren't always compatible. I'll bet this little guy is as intelligent as necessary for his survival, which is more than I can say about humans who are systematically destroying their planet.
Pigeon
The dopamine release associated with looking at animal photos stems from a theory known as the baby schema effect. It also happens when we look at baby photos, all triggered by visual cues that come from a biological response.
The theory explains that the strong attraction and feelings of attachment stem from our innate urge to care for and protect animals, much like the way we care for young humans.
Chick Hairstyle
Sassy Panda
You're late! How dare you make me wait for my supper? 3 strikes, Buddy, and this is #1.
Real Tragedy In Pictures
Crushing moment that will haunt this poor horse until someone picks it up and gives it to him.
These visual cues include specific facial features, such as large eyes and foreheads, as well as chubby cheeks and other rounded features. According to social psychologist Dr. Oriana Aragón, it is also a natural survival response.
“Our survival depends on us taking care of our young. It’s part of our human species to respond to these features,” she told CNN in a 2019 interview.
Handpainted, I Think She Likes It!
Is It Weird To Be Best Friends With A Cow?
Ever Wondered What The Opposite Of A Stork Was?
Apart from the dopamine rush, adorable photos, such as images of animals being funny, also improve short-term cognitive function. As University of Victoria neuroscientist Dr. Olav Krigolson explains, the cute photo elicits a powerful emotional response, which in turn promotes brain activity.
The Rider
I Have The Most Perfect Photo
Caught Her Mid Fall
The urge to gush over something cute is what the Japanese refer to as Kawaii. Apart from dopamine, it also promotes the release of oxytocin, otherwise known as the “cuddle chemical.” However, there’s a caveat: these images should catch you by surprise to induce the same strong reactions.
"If you are expecting to see kittens all the time, it won't trigger the reward system,” Dr. Krigolson stated.
Elephant Enters A Grocery Store In Thailand For Snacks
Goat In A Coat Doin A Tappy On A Cappy
My Girlfriend Took This In The Yard Today!
My Uncle Sent Me This Photo. There’s A Rodeo In Town This Weekend, And The Performers Are Starting To Arrive
Finally, It Only Took 43 Years
You May Approach The Lizard King
A College Near Me Had A Visitor (Trident Technical College)
Absolute Unit
How Do I Explain This To My 6 Yo Niece ?
That One Time She Escaped Bout 4 Months Ago I Find Her In The Cheerio Box Again
Hamwork
A Canadian Goose That Comes Back Year After Year To Lay Her Eggs In My Neighbor's Plant Pot
View From My Kitchen Window This Morning
W E T
I Can Bearly Believe This
Found A Stray Cat In My Garage This Morning
Scribble Is Getting So Big!
Qtip, The New Addition
Does Anyone Else’s Hamster Push You Away With Their Tiny Arms When You Try To Kiss Them?
Does Anyone Know What This Means ?
He Was Just Laying There Brah
"Oh My God I Have So Many Apples"
Looks Like An Old Villain Ready For Revenge
Sheep Invasion
Revenge
Can't Quite Put My Paw On It
A Fish Getting In A Mri Machine
Pallas's Cat Born In Helsinki Zoo
My Hammy Yearns For The Toilet Paper
Our Beloved Baby Girl Moo Deng Has Already Grown So Much!!
I’ve Had Bramble For Two Years Now. He Was Such A Small Lamb That I Got Him For Free From A Farmer, But He Has Grown Into A Very Strong Boy! I Love Him So Much
Poor Larry
Who’s Gonna Tell Him??
How She Looks At You After Saying She’s Not Hungry
Who Took All The Broccoli? Bumble Says It Wasn't Her
I’ve Never Seen A Hamster Look So Angry…
The Albert Heijn had no hamsterweek so they were angry (Dutch supermarket that has commercials with animated hamsters that go shopping)
Howl Has Hides Above And Under His Bedding, This Is Where He Sleeps
Someone’s Mad
Woke Up To This
Everybody Seemed To Love This So… Here’s An Official Post Of Walnut Stuffing This Whole Carrot
Florida Horse Trainers Prepare For Hurricane By Shaving Their Phone Number In Horses Coat
Stunted Growth
Baby Giraffe Born At Local Zoo. Trying To Look Like John Oliver With That Hair?
My Little Guy (His Name Is Lasagna, He Is Around 6/7 Years Old, We Have Had Him Since 2019)
Mashas Glowup In Just 11 Days
There are more photos if you click on the username Alien684. The bunny looks much better now ❤️