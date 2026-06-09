Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Students don’t just learn from their teachers. They also learn about their teachers. After all, sitting together in a confined space makes it possible to pick up on habits, mannerisms, and little quirks that others might never notice. And it can happen surprisingly quickly, too.
Teacher and TikToker @megmelonsdiary recently uploaded a video explaining how one of her students was able to tell she has ADHD almost immediately.
The clue? How she holds her pen—a detail that sparked a much bigger conversation online about neurodivergence and the way it manifests.
Holding a pen is something you normally do without thinking
Image credits: Hannah Olinger / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But this teacher learned that there might be more to it than meets the eye
Image credits: megmelonsdiary
Image credits: megmelonsdiary
Image credits: megmelonsdiary
Image credits: megmelonsdiary
Image credits: megmelonsdiary
Image credits: megmelonsdiary
Image credits: megmelonsdiary
Image credits: megmelonsdiary
Her video has been viewed more than 2 million times
@megmelonsdiary A highschooler taught me something new today! Do you write the “right” way? *edited to add that I am right handed!* #substituteteacher#adhd#handwriting#teachersoftiktok#writing♬ original sound – 𝙇𝙭𝙪𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙯 🎧
Many people said they hold their pen the exact same way
There’s been quite a discussion in the comments
And there’s always that one person
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Huh. I hold my pen/pencil that way too. Not diagnosed officially, but pretty sure I'm ADHD. I get pretty bad hand/wrist cramps after writing for a while, and I have a tendency to press down really hard while I'm writing as well XD I'm left-handed, so I thought it was a lefty thing, tbh.
Huh. I hold my pen/pencil that way too. Not diagnosed officially, but pretty sure I'm ADHD. I get pretty bad hand/wrist cramps after writing for a while, and I have a tendency to press down really hard while I'm writing as well XD I'm left-handed, so I thought it was a lefty thing, tbh.
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