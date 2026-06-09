Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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Students don’t just learn from their teachers. They also learn about their teachers. After all, sitting together in a confined space makes it possible to pick up on habits, mannerisms, and little quirks that others might never notice. And it can happen surprisingly quickly, too.

Teacher and TikToker @megmelonsdiary recently uploaded a video explaining how one of her students was able to tell she has ADHD almost immediately.

The clue? How she holds her pen—a detail that sparked a much bigger conversation online about neurodivergence and the way it manifests.

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Holding a pen is something you normally do without thinking

Image credits: Hannah Olinger / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But this teacher learned that there might be more to it than meets the eye

Image credits: megmelonsdiary

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Image credits: megmelonsdiary

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Image credits: megmelonsdiary

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Image credits: megmelonsdiary

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Image credits: megmelonsdiary

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Image credits: megmelonsdiary

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Image credits: megmelonsdiary

Image credits: megmelonsdiary

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Her video has been viewed more than 2 million times

Many people said they hold their pen the exact same way

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There’s been quite a discussion in the comments

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And there’s always that one person

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