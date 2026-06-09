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Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out
Female teacher with long blonde hair holds a pen, learning something about herself after student points out one thing.
Curiosities

Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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Students don’t just learn from their teachers. They also learn about their teachers. After all, sitting together in a confined space makes it possible to pick up on habits, mannerisms, and little quirks that others might never notice. And it can happen surprisingly quickly, too.

Teacher and TikToker @megmelonsdiary recently uploaded a video explaining how one of her students was able to tell she has ADHD almost immediately.

The clue? How she holds her pen—a detail that sparked a much bigger conversation online about neurodivergence and the way it manifests.

RELATED:

    Holding a pen is something you normally do without thinking

    Image credits: Hannah Olinger / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But this teacher learned that there might be more to it than meets the eye

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Image credits: megmelonsdiary

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Image credits: megmelonsdiary

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Image credits: megmelonsdiary

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Image credits: megmelonsdiary

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Image credits: megmelonsdiary

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Image credits: megmelonsdiary

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Image credits: megmelonsdiary

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Image credits: megmelonsdiary

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    Her video has been viewed more than 2 million times

    @megmelonsdiary A highschooler taught me something new today! Do you write the “right” way? *edited to add that I am right handed!* #substituteteacher#adhd#handwriting#teachersoftiktok#writing♬ original sound – 𝙇𝙭𝙪𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙯 🎧

    Many people said they hold their pen the exact same way

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    There’s been quite a discussion in the comments

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

    And there’s always that one person

    Teacher Learns Something About Herself After Student Points One Thing Out

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "And I was like... and she goes...and it was like...and I go...and she was like.." Dear God, I hope she doesn't teach English.

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    3points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Huh. I hold my pen/pencil that way too. Not diagnosed officially, but pretty sure I'm ADHD. I get pretty bad hand/wrist cramps after writing for a while, and I have a tendency to press down really hard while I'm writing as well XD I'm left-handed, so I thought it was a lefty thing, tbh.

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    User avatar
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "And I was like... and she goes...and it was like...and I go...and she was like.." Dear God, I hope she doesn't teach English.

    3
    3points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Huh. I hold my pen/pencil that way too. Not diagnosed officially, but pretty sure I'm ADHD. I get pretty bad hand/wrist cramps after writing for a while, and I have a tendency to press down really hard while I'm writing as well XD I'm left-handed, so I thought it was a lefty thing, tbh.

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