40 Cute Photos Of Purrfectly Camouflaged Cats That Are Definitely Not Easy To Spot
If I asked you who is the animal kingdom's champion at hide-and-seek, what would you say? Your favorite would probably be chameleons, followed by all sorts of butterflies and beetles - and you'd undoubtedly be right. But when it comes to hiding in a human-made environment, no chameleon can compare to cats!
Yes, that's right. Over the years and centuries spent living alongside humans, cats have perfected their camouflage skills, and today, when photographing their seemingly empty room, no cat owner can actually say with certainty that there isn't a cat lurking somewhere in the photo. Still don't believe me? Then here are the proofs!
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Just A Cool Blanket
My Cat Escaped…and Gave Me A Heart Attack
Cloak Of Invisibility Almost Complete
There's a special community online whose members post a variety of photos where cats are almost impossible to spot, and then impossible to unsee (as soon as you actually spot them). In fact, cats are unrivaled masters of camouflage, so you'll really have to strain your eyes to spot them here.
The most interesting thing is that oftentimes, the cats weren't intending to hide from their owners - camouflage skills seem to be in their DNA. Literally from birth - because little kittens are also in these photos. If you see them, of course...
There Are No Cats In My Christmas Tree. Only Ornaments
Tried Looking For My Tuxedo This Morning And Sadly He's Gone Missing
She Thinks The Vet Can’t See Her
It's no secret that camouflage coloration in animals arises to enhance the effectiveness of defense or probable attack. For example, insects can disguise themselves as leaves and branches, or imitate other, poisonous insects, to repel their natural enemies.
In turn, many predators have this coloration to blend into their surroundings. For example, the polar bear, whose white fur makes it almost invisible against snow and ice, or the tiger, which blends in with the vines and trees in the jungle. But from whom are cats actually camouflaged in our homes?
Nothing To See Here, Just A Pile Of Leaves
Don't You Just Hate It When Your Rug Gets Crumpled, And You Just Don't Know Why?
Uhoh, I Visited The Vet Without A Cat!
Interestingly, over the thousands of years since humans domesticated cats, their coat color has also undergone several stages of evolution. Moreover, proximity to humans influences the color of feral cats today as well. For example, this recent study establishes a pattern in the probabilities of site use for tabby cats and other morphs as a function of proximity to the nearest villages.
In other words, even feral cats sometimes camouflage themselves as domestic ones if they live near humans. As we can see, evolution doesn’t stand still. And even though artificial selection, represented by humans, powerfully influences the evolution of domestic cats, our furry friends also effectively adapt to our lives.
Spent Almost An Hour Looking For My Cat
Rug Is Less Flat Than Usual
Had Looked All Around The House And Could Not Find Him...until This
Incidentally, the results of artificial selection also greatly influence the lives of cats - especially if they end up in a rural environment by fate. The Grow Network notes that white cats have the hardest time in these conditions because they’re much easier to see, especially at night. "Solid black cats, or gray-black tabbies, tend to do much better - their natural camouflage gives them an edge," the source adds.
But when they're in our homes, where light colors are far more abundant than in nature and there's no need to hunt at night, then cats are quite capable of camouflage rivaling the best chameleons. Especially if they're calico cats on a calico bedspread. Be sure to look at a few photos of them - it's really the ultimate eyesight training!
Do You Ever Feel Like Someone’s Watching You But You Turn Around And Nobody Is There?
A Unique Type Of Flower For My Vase
Camouflage Kitten
In any case, it's true that a single picture is worth a thousand words. So please feel free to scroll through this selection, take a look at the photos, and try to spot a cat or two there. We guarantee that cats are present in all the pics in this collection! By the way, in case you also have some similar photos, why not share them in the comments too?