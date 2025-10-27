ADVERTISEMENT

If I asked you who is the animal kingdom's champion at hide-and-seek, what would you say? Your favorite would probably be chameleons, followed by all sorts of butterflies and beetles - and you'd undoubtedly be right. But when it comes to hiding in a human-made environment, no chameleon can compare to cats!

Yes, that's right. Over the years and centuries spent living alongside humans, cats have perfected their camouflage skills, and today, when photographing their seemingly empty room, no cat owner can actually say with certainty that there isn't a cat lurking somewhere in the photo. Still don't believe me? Then here are the proofs!

More info: Reddit