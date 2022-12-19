1submissions
Hey Writing Pandas, What Are The Theme Songs Of Your Main Characters/Book?
Don't lie, we all have them.
Eris; Me! By Taylor swift, Oops!... I Did It Again by Britney spears, or Applause by Lady gaga
Rez; Wish You Were Sober by Conan Gray
Ajax; Don't Stop Believin' by journey
Aspen; Serotonin by girl in red, The Archer by Taylor Swift
Cal; Super Mario Theme
Roen; Pumped Up Kicks by Foster the People, Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift
Fen; Gorgeous by Taylor Swift
Candle; Bulletproof by La Roux, I Love It (Feat. Charlie XCX) by Icona Pop
I will admit that I like Taylor swift.