Sometimes you can see at first glance that you will not like that person. We try not to be quick to judge, but some people make a very clear first impression and live up to it.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

My drama class last year was a mix of grades and there was this kid that my friend had pointed out to me because he'd been bullying her since 3rd grade, so I already wasn't the biggest fan of him. This kid came up to the table where my friends and I were sitting and proceeded to call us gay w****s within the first few words he'd ever spoken to us. So I called him a Wet Sock.

Report

0points
Kriss Ambers
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish