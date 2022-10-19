1submissions
Hey Pandas, Who Was Someone You Knew You Would Hate, And What Happened?
Sometimes you can see at first glance that you will not like that person. We try not to be quick to judge, but some people make a very clear first impression and live up to it.
My drama class last year was a mix of grades and there was this kid that my friend had pointed out to me because he'd been bullying her since 3rd grade, so I already wasn't the biggest fan of him. This kid came up to the table where my friends and I were sitting and proceeded to call us gay w****s within the first few words he'd ever spoken to us. So I called him a Wet Sock.