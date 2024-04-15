2submissions
Hey Pandas, Who From Your Childhood Do You Wish You Could Hang Out With Again?
My person is this little boy I was in grammar school with who would make drawings for me of swans, paper dolls, and just sweet stuff. He had the most beautiful huge green eyes and always looked at me as if I were an angel on earth. He would walk me home after school and hold my books, and my sister would tease that he was my boyfriend. We were too young for that, so it was embarrassing for me. Long story short, I moved away to another country and never saw him again. About two years after I moved, my sister wrote to me to tell me he had died in an accident along with his parents and one of his sisters. He will forever be the sweetest little boy to me, and sometimes I wish I could chat with him like we did after school.
I would like to meet the boy who spent the summers with his grandparents in our neighborhood. We wandered around the nearby woods Indiana Jones style and one summer he gave me a ring from an Easter egg, got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife. (I was probably five/six years old) and I couldn't refuse because the plastic stone was green, which was my favorite color at the time. I would like to tell him that I don't want to be married anymore. We moved away before I met him again. I met another boy from my childhood by chance but he doesn't remember this boy. I still have that plastic stone from the ring.