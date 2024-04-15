#1

My person is this little boy I was in grammar school with who would make drawings for me of swans, paper dolls, and just sweet stuff. He had the most beautiful huge green eyes and always looked at me as if I were an angel on earth. He would walk me home after school and hold my books, and my sister would tease that he was my boyfriend. We were too young for that, so it was embarrassing for me. Long story short, I moved away to another country and never saw him again. About two years after I moved, my sister wrote to me to tell me he had died in an accident along with his parents and one of his sisters. He will forever be the sweetest little boy to me, and sometimes I wish I could chat with him like we did after school.