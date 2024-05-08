I need music!

#1

I have a few:

- Insane by Black Gryph0n
- Alastor’s Game by The Living Tombstone
- Smile Like You Mean It by Paranoid DJ
- The Show Must Go On from Prime Video
- Deal with Destiny by LDShadowLady
- Skimbleshanks the Railway Cat from Cats: the Musical (what, I’m a theatre kid)

𝙻𝚞𝚗𝚊⋆𝚝𝚑𝚎⋆𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚛𝚢
#2

Here's another one of my lists... :-)

"Making Worlds" - Empathy Test
"Bête Noire" - Black Nail Cabaret
"Darkness" - The Beauty Of Gemina
"DRGS" - Minuit Machine
"Nightmare" - Tanks and Tears
"Falling from Grace" - Hante.
"Grave of the Future" - Isla Ola
"Goth" - Sidewalks and Skeletons
"Snow" - Deine Lakaien
"Katarsis" - She Past Away

Birgit M
