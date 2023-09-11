A bit of a heavier topic, but I just completed my annual child protection training for work, as well as for my church, and it was National Child Protection week in Australia last week. I'm just wondering what are the experiences in other countries around making places safe for children, especially in areas that have had issues with abuse in the past, like schools, churches, scouts etc.

Do you have mandatory training? Does it get spoken about openly? Are children made aware of their own rights? Would love to hear a world view!