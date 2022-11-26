Hey Pandas, What’s Your Biggest Red Flag In A Friendship?

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agnė is a Community Manager for Bored Panda. She is a dreamy, down-to-earth person who believes practice makes perfect; this is why after school, she wasn't planning on continuing education at university, but rather decided to travel the world to find her true calling.
Agnė's hobbies are rooted in creativity: painting, sewing, leather crafting and cooking are the most popular ones she chooses to invest her time in.