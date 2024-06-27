1submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Best “Plot Twist” In Real Life?
Share your stories!
Mine is I recently went to a shelter to escape a very abusive and suppressive relationship. Long story short, he got me drunk on my birthday so I couldn't make it back by curfew and I am now currently sleeping on said bf mother's back porch and haven't been able to leave or go anywhere since June 6th. It's the 28th. Every time I go to sleep I pray I don't wake up.