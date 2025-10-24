Hey Pandas! With Halloween in the air, I’m in the mood for some real-life spooky stories. What’s the creepiest thing that’s ever happened to you? Give me the chills!

#1

Caught in the middle of a prison when a riot started. Stuck there for 4 hours behind a locked door and hidden under a table to avoid being seen.

User avatar Drop Bear from Hell
