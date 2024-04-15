Which TV show have you seen that you feel should be praised more?

#1

Adventure time..... just gets written off as a kids cartoon....
It is sooo much more....
It has more depth, intellect and heart than most shows made for adults.....

K- THULU
#2

Doctor Stone! I dunno how many people watch it RN it's a relatively new anine and it's too good EVERYONE WHO SEES THIS SHOULD WATCH IT

Cat Dragon
#3

Broadchurch. It's a great detective show, murder mystery and all that, but it's not all mangled bodies and gore, (don't get me wrong, true crime's great too) but it's also very cerebral.

Spooky Demon Bat (she/they)
