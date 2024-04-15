3submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Underrated TV Show?
Which TV show have you seen that you feel should be praised more?
Adventure time..... just gets written off as a kids cartoon....
It is sooo much more....
It has more depth, intellect and heart than most shows made for adults.....
Doctor Stone! I dunno how many people watch it RN it's a relatively new anine and it's too good EVERYONE WHO SEES THIS SHOULD WATCH IT
Broadchurch. It's a great detective show, murder mystery and all that, but it's not all mangled bodies and gore, (don't get me wrong, true crime's great too) but it's also very cerebral.