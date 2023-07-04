#1

I'll offer two. I live where winter happens. I found an "empty" garbage can that had been left uncovered all winter through the early spring rains. I dumped the water out and found a squirrel that had met it's maker by drowning. He was bloated to 5 times his normal size. Neoprene hazmat gloves to clean that. Or, high temp summer. Threw corn cobs in the garbage. I know better. A week later, I'm rolling the bin to the curb and something weird touched my hand. Seething maggots. Ewe. Traumatized. Seal corn cobs. Apparently they are a fertility drug for flies. My husband was good enough to clean that one up.