There's always something you never expect. What can you still not unsee?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I'll offer two. I live where winter happens. I found an "empty" garbage can that had been left uncovered all winter through the early spring rains. I dumped the water out and found a squirrel that had met it's maker by drowning. He was bloated to 5 times his normal size. Neoprene hazmat gloves to clean that. Or, high temp summer. Threw corn cobs in the garbage. I know better. A week later, I'm rolling the bin to the curb and something weird touched my hand. Seething maggots. Ewe. Traumatized. Seal corn cobs. Apparently they are a fertility drug for flies. My husband was good enough to clean that one up.

Report

0points
A girl
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish