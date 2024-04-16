We all have those friends that tell us "You just have to see this". May it be a cartoon or an anime.

#1

Probably the movie " Wolf children"
or " 5 centimetres per second", though anything by Makoto Shinkai is definitely high on my list....

And of course, "Kiki's delivery service." My all time favourite....

2 points
K- THULU
#2

Old cartoon from Silly Symphonies - Cab Calloway singing Skeleton dance while the Skeletons dance.

Check out Merrie Melodies. The creators must have been tripping in the 30's. Oh! in 6 years I'll have to specify 1930s.

1 point
Vermonta
#3

Chilly Wílly
Scooby Doo
The Mysterious Cities of Gold

1 point
lasagne of death
#4

Batman beyond. Land before time, nightmare before christmas.

1 point
Enochrises
