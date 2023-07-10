2submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Looks Manmade, But Is Actually Natural?
Some of the plants and geographic features on Earth don't look REAL. They look like something manmade. Show us some examples!
Chinese Lantern Plant
Queen's Head Mushroom Rock In Northern Taiwan
source: https://www.treehugger.com/natural-rock-formations-look-man-made-4869210
