#2

I had a legit mental breakdown on Christmas day. I moved my mom in with me, almost a year ago now. She got kicked out of where she was living, had nowhere to go, while also being treated for stage 3 cancer, so I've been her caregiver since.



My mom and I haven't had the best relationship. I've come to realize that she is very immature and has never really been a responsible adult. I love my mom, but due to her choices in life, there have been periods of time where I've had minimal contact with her. I have 2 sisters that don't even acknowledge that they have a mother and they haven't bothered with her for 20+ years. Mainly because of her selfish and narcissistic tendencies and the choices my mom made, so I've had no help, at all caring for her.



Fortunately, my mom has had very minimal side effects from chemo/radiation. She has no income and hadn't worked for months before the diagnosis, so financially she's costing me a bit.



There's so much more involved with this story but way too much to get into, now that I've started typing it out. I essentially snapped because I was sick of being disrespected, hurt, used, etc and I couldn't deal with it any longer.



It's not fair or right, I didn't sign up for this and I d**n well don't deserve to be treated that way, especially by someone who definitely has never won a mother of the year award. Not to mention I could be kicked out of my one bedroom apartment for having my mom here, on top of everything else.



Right before the new year, I took my mom to an appointment she had with her primary care and told him a bit about what was really going on. I pretty much broke down to him and told him that I can't provide the care that she needs any longer and I was hoping he could help me get her into some type of assisted living or nursing facility. I'm 100% permanently and totally disabled myself, mainly due to my time in the military, but it's not going to do any good if we're both on the floor and can't get up or if I get kicked out for having her live with me, we'd both be homeless. I'm glad to report that a couple of days into the new year, I got my mom into a care home and things seem to be getting better each day. I hope it continues to stay like this.