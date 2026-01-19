4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing That Happened To You That Made You Realize You’d Had Enough?
What's one thing that happened to you that made you realize you'd had enough, or made you spiral or snap. Something done by a teacher? A family member? A coworker? Some thing that made you realize that you were too good for them? Or you needed to cut things off?
This post may include affiliate links.
My best friend died suddenly in December of 2023. I have not felt like life is worth living since then.
I sadly understand. My son passed away 10 months ago and I am still in a daze. I go through the motions but I cry a lot. 💔
I had a legit mental breakdown on Christmas day. I moved my mom in with me, almost a year ago now. She got kicked out of where she was living, had nowhere to go, while also being treated for stage 3 cancer, so I've been her caregiver since.
My mom and I haven't had the best relationship. I've come to realize that she is very immature and has never really been a responsible adult. I love my mom, but due to her choices in life, there have been periods of time where I've had minimal contact with her. I have 2 sisters that don't even acknowledge that they have a mother and they haven't bothered with her for 20+ years. Mainly because of her selfish and narcissistic tendencies and the choices my mom made, so I've had no help, at all caring for her.
Fortunately, my mom has had very minimal side effects from chemo/radiation. She has no income and hadn't worked for months before the diagnosis, so financially she's costing me a bit.
There's so much more involved with this story but way too much to get into, now that I've started typing it out. I essentially snapped because I was sick of being disrespected, hurt, used, etc and I couldn't deal with it any longer.
It's not fair or right, I didn't sign up for this and I d**n well don't deserve to be treated that way, especially by someone who definitely has never won a mother of the year award. Not to mention I could be kicked out of my one bedroom apartment for having my mom here, on top of everything else.
Right before the new year, I took my mom to an appointment she had with her primary care and told him a bit about what was really going on. I pretty much broke down to him and told him that I can't provide the care that she needs any longer and I was hoping he could help me get her into some type of assisted living or nursing facility. I'm 100% permanently and totally disabled myself, mainly due to my time in the military, but it's not going to do any good if we're both on the floor and can't get up or if I get kicked out for having her live with me, we'd both be homeless. I'm glad to report that a couple of days into the new year, I got my mom into a care home and things seem to be getting better each day. I hope it continues to stay like this.
I was running a day-long software training course that I'd run dozens of times before. At one point, I was writing on the whiteboard, and I suddenly could hear myself talking - and I realised that I'd been pretty much doing the whole day on auto-pilot. I decided I had to move on and get a new challenge.
Our company went on a "cost cutting and right-sizing" kick because they had underbid a contract and had to radically cut costs to have any hope of making a profit on the job.
They let a bunch of people go, then instituted pay cuts for those who remained. More work, less pay.
That was it for me.
I get paid over 220 Bucks per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺
I get paid over 220 Bucks per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺