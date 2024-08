#2

Star Wars. I felt the ending of EVERY film in the star wars films should have been different.



Episode I:

No way would Obi-Wan have finished a superior fighter like Darth Maul in that way. Obi-Wan should have fallen down the shaft, caught the falling light saber and used it to slow his decent and survived. Maul should have survived thinking his task completed (replacing Dooku in the following film).



Episode II: In the battle at the end, Darth Maul (Cos he should have survived) should have sensed the darkness in Anakin, incapacitated Obi-Wan, and while fighting Anakin, gave compelling arguments against the Jedi. The fight ends abruptly when Anakin struggles with the knowledge that he could win, but ONLY if he lets a little of the dark side in. Satisfied that he planted the seed, Darth Maul simply walks away, and Anakin watches, his anger and frustration rising...



Episode III:

Obi-Wan should not have been able to beat Anakin in a straight fight, especially once he had taken to the dark side. It should have been Padmé giving birth that distracting them both while they put things aside to help her. As she lay dying from the trauma, Obi-Wan escapes with one of the babies (Leia) and plans to hide her from him. Vader, takes Luke to his childhood home, Tatooine, knowing that the Emperor would not allow him to keep the child.



Episode IV:

Darth Vader is the most powerful warrior, an awesome pilot and literally has Moon sized army behind him. Luke was nowhere near ready to achieve what he needed to. Hoth, should have been destroyed. The rebels should have ran, another planet/moon would have been destroyed, and the Death Star remained a looming threat.



Episode V:

Luke should have been tempted by the dark side. Vader explaining how the Jedi destroyed who he was, how they forbid him from being with [luke's] mother, how she died and they kidnapped [Luke's] sister.

Luke should have gone with him (to be explained in the following film that he took the opportunity to gather intelligence).



Episode VI:

Having both Sith die ends the story! Either, Darth, or the Emperor should have survived. Personally I think Darth should have survived. Going into hiding to work behind the scenes to rebuild. But he needs a second...

The final scene should be Leia, talking to a hologram, explaining a plan to bring balance and order to the galaxy. The Camera pans round and just as you see who it is, you hear his voice, 'You have done well, my daughter. But we must be cautious...'



Episode VII:

There is no way Rey would have beaten a trained fighter. Finn would have been killed and perhaps he left her there to suffer when Snoke calls him back.



Episode VIII:

I actually didn't mind the ending, but I think Luke should not have been projecting. He should have been there!



Episode IX:

Ren/Ben didn't need to die. An epic battle against a Sith Lord, where they had to work together to overcome and defeat him would have been better. Because of his struggles with the dark side, they both agree to isolate themselves, where he cannot be tempted to do harm and she can help him become live in peace.