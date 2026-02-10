ADVERTISEMENT

So, I've mentioned here before that Mrs. Lost Panda is not the best when it comes to gift giving, most times getting nothing. Well, this Christmas she finally hit the nail on the coffin. While opening gifts, I of course received the sweater that I said looked nice, but wouldn't buy myself because I don't like spending over ￥2000 on myself most times. Then a surprise package came out. I opened it to find a stuffed ALF that I had saw in a store months ago. For the first time ever, I actually cried from a present. This got me to thinking, what is something small that someone has done for you that had a much bigger impact than it should have?