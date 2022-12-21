We all have our opinions about books. Which character is better? Was the ending a cop-out or was it good? Who is the better love interest? Tell them here!

#1

What's the best Harry Potter book?

I love Goblet of Fire (book 4)!!!

RIP Cedric 😢

Kenna
#2

Who is better: Rhysand from A Court Of Thorns And Roses or Rowan from Throne of Glass

Everytime I read one series I go "oh, this one is better" then switch to the other and say "wait, this one is better" and I have an argument with my friends about who is better than who.

I'm team Rowan.

Allydog57
