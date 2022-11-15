If your pet would need to create a resume, what would their application picture be?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Dear Sir Or Madam, My Name Is Tigrotto And I Have 20 Years Of Working Experience In The Regenerational Business

Dear Sir Or Madam, My Name Is Tigrotto And I Have 20 Years Of Working Experience In The Regenerational Business

Report

0points
CompliZated
POST
#2

Sunny-Professional Dancer. 3 Years Modern Dance, 2 Years Tap

Sunny-Professional Dancer. 3 Years Modern Dance, 2 Years Tap

Report

0points
MyCatMolly
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish